Macie McCracken, Owen Ritti win Cape May County cross country titles

Wildwood High School freshman Macie McCracken and Ocean City High School senior Owen Ritti were the individual winners at the Cape May County Cross Country Championships on Friday at Cape May County Park in Middle Township.

Ocean City won the girls and boys team titles. The Red Raiders won the girls meet with a low score of 23. Wildwood was second with 61 points and Middle Township third with 71. The O.C. boys also scored 23 points to win their meet. Lower Cape May Regional was second with 59 points and Wildwood third with 81.

McCracken won the girls race in 19 minutes, 29.21 seconds. Ritti won the boys race in 16:08:36.

Kelly Franco, the Wildwood girls and boys coach, said McCracken really puts the time in, pushes herself and has good teammates who push each other.

"This was the second time Macie ran the course at County Park, and she was more comfortable with it and knew how to run it," Franco said. "She was behind some of the Ocean City girls at first, but when she came around the bend (toward the end), she really picked it up."

Ocean City's Grace McAfee finished second in 19:42.62, and O.C. freshman Chloe Care took third in 19:44:21. Samantha Andress of Wildwood Catholic placed fourth in 20:32:47, and Cape May Tech's Emie Frederick was fifth in 20:44.86.