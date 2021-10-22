Macie McCracken, Owen Ritti win Cape May County cross country titles

Wildwood High School freshman Macie McCracken and Ocean City High School senior Owen Ritti were the individual winners at the Cape May County Cross Country Championships on Friday at Cape May County Park in Middle Township.
Ocean City won the girls and boys team titles. The Red Raiders won the girls meet with a low score of 23. Wildwood was second with 61 points and Middle Township third with 71. The O.C. boys also scored 23 points to win their meet. Lower Cape May Regional was second with 59 points and Wildwood third with 81.
McCracken won the girls race in 19 minutes, 29.21 seconds. Ritti won the boys race in 16:08:36.
Kelly Franco, the Wildwood girls and boys coach, said McCracken really puts the time in, pushes herself and has good teammates who push each other.
"This was the second time Macie ran the course at County Park, and she was more comfortable with it and knew how to run it," Franco said. "She was behind some of the Ocean City girls at first, but when she came around the bend (toward the end), she really picked it up."
Ocean City's Grace McAfee finished second in 19:42.62, and O.C. freshman Chloe Care took third in 19:44:21. Samantha Andress of Wildwood Catholic placed fourth in 20:32:47, and Cape May Tech's Emie Frederick was fifth in 20:44.86.
"I think our team did outstanding," said Trish Henry, the Ocean City girls coach. "They really worked hard because they knew how great the competition was. Congratulations to McCracken. She ran a great race. The team executed the plan: to run hard and keep McCracken in their sights. They (McAfee, Care and sixth-place finisher Cheryl Connell) have been our top three the last couple weeks, and that's how it played out. I'm happy with our performance. They all ran hard and had a good showing."
O.C.'s Nick Scarangelli was second in the boys race in 16:16:92, and teammate Chris Sardy finished third in 16:25:49. Wildwood's Jorge Cruz placed fourth in 16:28:68, and Jack Cura of Lower Cape May Regional took fifth in 16:30:61.
Matt Purdue, the O.C. boys coach, said Ritti went out with a pack and led in the latter part of the race.
"Owen was one of three Ocean City runners at first, and two from Lower Cape May and one from Wildwood," Purdue said. "He was in the mix for the first 2 miles, but when they came out of the woods (for the final half-mile), he was clearly the leader. The time of 16:08 is equal to his fastest time ever. Nick (Scarangelli) and Chris (Sardy) also had their fastest time today. We're pleased with how the team raced. We knew Lower Cape May was a tough team and that we'd have to race hard to win the county title."
