Lyla Brown's late 3 sends Egg Harbor Township past No. 5 Middle: Late Wednesday roundup

Lyla Brown made a 3-point shot with 41 seconds remaining Wednesday to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball team to a 46-43 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game.

Her basket made the score 45-43. She finished the game with 11 points for the Eagles, who improved to 3-1.

Averie Harding led EHT with 15 points. Kara Wilson (10), Ava Kraybill (six) and Lindsay Dodd (four) also scored. EHT led 29-37 at halftime.

McKenzie Palek scored nine for the Panthers (3-1), who are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Madison Palek and Ciara DiMauro each scored eight. Isabelle Toland (seven), Jada Elston (five), Mia Elisano (four) and Iyanna Bennett (two) also scored.

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 56, Holy Spirit 41: Ava Mazur and Kasey Bretones each scored 13 for the Mustangs (4-0). Bella Mazur and Sydney Stokes each scored 13. Jane Meade (three) also scored for Mainland, which led 31-18 at halftime.

Kira Murray scored 15, including four 3s, for the Spartans (3-1). Lauren Cella scored nine, and Sabrina Little added eight. Kendall Murphy (four) and Ella Petrosh (two) also scored.

Vineland 43, Millville 19: Samantha Jones scored 13 to go with two rebounds for the Fightin Clan (2-2). Brittany Herbert added nine points, three rebounds and two steals. Egypt Owens scored seven and had four rebounds. Madison Fowlkes had six rebounds and scored two. Thalia Duncan scored four to go with four rebounds. Julissa Vincente (three), Aaliyah Williams (two) and Lionys Aldoy, Amaya Day and Von'Asia Thompson (one each) also scored.

Camyre Allen scored seven for Millville (0-3). Brooke Joslin (five), Jaylynn Jones (three) and Ayla Gomez and Shamauri Jones (two each) also scored.

Our Lady of Mercy 61, Bridgeton 24: Madelynn Bernhardt scored 17 to go with four rebounds and three steals for the Villagers (1-2). Savannah Prescott scored 13 to go with three rebounds and three steals. Angelina Dragone added nine rebounds and eight points. Drew Coyle scored eight and grabbed three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Rylie Gemberling (seven), Sophia Sacco (six) and Eriana Fedee (two) also scored.

Adelina Wilks scored eight for the Bulldogs (3-1). Diara McGriff (five), Imara James and Jayla Bowman (four each), Clar'nayja Acevedo (two) and Theonna Carroll (one) also scored.

Boys basketball

Pleasantville 59, Cedar Creek 54: Marki Barnes scored 23 to go with three rebounds and two assists for the Greyhounds (4-0). Ibn Mitchell scored 16 and added four rebounds and four steals. Sha'Kir Boyd scored nine and had five assists. Damar Reeder and Jeff Valeus each had six rebounds. Valeus and Reeder scored four and three, respectively.

Jeffrey Marano scored 28 for the Pirates (2-2). Michael Ferriola-Brosh scored 14, and Landon Kurz added 10. Zaire Pilgrim scored two.

Egg Harbor Twp. 55, Atlantic City 39: Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 for the Eagles (3-1). Jamil Wilkins scored 11, and CJ Ford added nine. Keion Elliot (eight), DJ Germann (seven), Jay Salsberry (six) and Christian Rando (two) also scored.

EHT led 28-20 at halftime.

Hasanur Freeman scored 13 for the Vikings (1-3). Nas Turner scored 10, and Mikel Jones and Chris Finks each added five. Nahseem Harris (four) and Tysir Jones (two) also scored.

Middle Twp. 58, Hammonton 43: Bubba McNeil scored 15 to go with three rebounds for the Panthers (2-1). Aydan Howell and Jamir McNeil each scored 12. Jamir McNeil adde six rebounds and six assists. Anthony Trombetta scored 11 to go with three rebounds. Re Ale Basquine had six rebounds and scored three. Chase Moore added five rebounds and three points. Troy Billiris scored two.

The Blue Devils fell to 2-1.

Oakcrest 67, LEAP Academy 62: Darell Newton scored a game-high 24 for the Falcons (3-0). Sahmir Jones and Aiden Inman each scored 10, and Jack O'Brien added seven. Jazon Nezmith- scored 18 for LEAP.

Ice hockey

Southern Reg. 3, Jackson Liberty 1: Thomas Giaccio, Matthew Raylman and Aidan Ruiz scored for the Rams (1-2). Andrew Buda had two assists, Raylman added one. Aidan Rowland made 32 saves. Julian Caruso scored for Jackson Liberty (2-1).

Indoor track and field

Absegami's Gabe Wilkins won the boys shot put at the Atlantic City Aromy Field Meet. His throw was 41 feet, 2.50 inches. The Braves' Adrianna Fodera won the girls shot put (31-7.0) and teammate CC Jackson won the high jump (4-10).

Oakcrest's Al-Amin Page won the boys high jump (5-8.0).

For the boys, Holy Spirit's Jason Lewis (41-0) was second in the shot put, and Lower Cape May Regional's Joe Franzeone was third (38-9.50). Atlantic City's Darrell Farrow (5-6) was second in the high jump, and teammate Alesi Echevarria was third (5-4).

For the girls, Absegami's Saige Harvey (22-1.50) was second in the shot put, and teammates Karlise Harris was third (14-9). The Braves' Julia Goos was second in the high jump (4-0), and the Vikings' Alesi Echevarria was third.