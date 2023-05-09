Lukas Guerrier pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits and striking out 14, to lead the Hammonton High School baseball team to a 4-0 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Monday.

Matt McAleer went 3 for 4 with two runs for the Blue Devils (8-9). Kole Bagnell, Gavin West and Drew Fields each had an RBI. Drew Haines and Paul Kalani also scored. Drew Fields tripled.

Andrew Estrada struck out three and allowed five hits in five innings for Oakcrest (3-13). Zachary Cogswell-D'Augustine went 2 for 3.

Millville 5, West Deptford 0: Connor Lacy and Gavin Maguire each combined for the shutout for the Thunderbolts (9-7).

Both and one strikeout. Lacy went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Jacob Butcher went 2 for 4 with two runs. Kaden Mulharan went 2 for 3 with two RBIIs and a run.

Shea McKenna went 2 for 4 for West Deptford (7-7).

Pleasantville 11, Atlantic City 9: Luis Parra-Bautista homered twice and had seven RBIs for the Greyhounds (5-10).

Edriarlyn Caraballo went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Joshue Matos went 2 for 3 with three runs. Anthony Vasquez went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Matt Master went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run for Atlantic City (3-13). Elian Perez went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Ramsel Perez scored twice. Brendan Cahill went 2 for 3 with a run. Jacob Downing singled and scored.

Middle Twp. 12, Bridgeton 4: Max Adelizzi hit two doubles, drove in four and scored two for the Panthers (7-11), who played a doubleheader with Bridgeton.

Thomas Germanio went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Greg Hrynoweski and Donald Nelson each went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Vincent Povio scored twice. Andrew Nelson struck out eight and allowed three hits in a complete game.

Marshon Green scored twice for Bridgeton (2-17). Joel Francisco Lopez and Tyler Suppa each had an RBI.

Middle Twp. 8, Bridgeton 3: Nelson pitched a complete game and struck out 10 to earn the win.

Germanio doubled, drove in two and scored once for the Panthers (7-11). Hrynoweski, Tyler McDevitt and Nelson each singled and had an RBI and a run. Mason Blizzard singled and scored.

Green went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for Bridgeton (2-17). Suppa and Dominic Ketterer each singled and had an RBI. Leroy Ortiz Rodriguez struck out two in four innings.

Girls track and field

Atlantic City 74, Holy Spirit 44

400 H: Luz Velez (AC) 1:28.30

100 run: Jayla Wright (AC) 13.72

1,600 run: Azucena Martinez-Panesso (HS) 6:38.77

400 run: Taison Parker (AC) 1:02.62

100 H: Samantha Pereira (AC) 19.04

800 run: Azucena Martinez-Panesso (HS) 2:54.33

200 run: Parker (AC) 27.99

3,200 run: Madeline Dischert (AC) 11:49.73

4x400 relay: Atlantic City (4:49.51)

High jump: Marileina Echevarria (AC) 4-8

Long jump: Parker (AC) 14-4.75

Discus: Ang Bell (HS) 96-0

Javelin: Cece Bell (HS) 80-7

Shot put: A. Bell (HS) 31-11.75

Boys track and field

Atlantic City 83, Holy Spirit 45

400 H: Alesi Echevarria (AC) 1:02.50

100 run: Allen Packard (AC) 11.42 2

1,600 run: William Harris (AC) 5:12.44

400 run: John Flammer (HS) 53.00

110 H: Alesi Echevarria (AC) 16.33

800 run: Adonis Hernandez (AC) 2:16.20

200 run: Christian Surles (HS) 23.18

3,200 run: Muhammad Khan (AC) 11:18.77

4x400 relay: Atlantic City (3:36.60)

High jump: Alesi Echevarria (AC) 5-0

Pole vault: Ibn Toulson-Wright (AC) 7-6

Long jump: Packard (AC) 20-4.50

Discus: Jason Lewis (HS) 140-5

Javelin: Lewis (HS) 113-8

Shot put: Lewis (HS) 46-8.75