Lower wrestling improves to 2-0: Late Wednesday roundup

Wrestling
Lower Cape May Reg. 36, Hammonton 29
106: Justin Flood H d. Eric Coombs (11-4)
113: Logan Walters H p. Cade Heacock (2:39)
120: Shane Way H d. Connor Barikian (10-4)
126: Luca Giagunto H md. Corson Hughes (12-0)
132: Chase Hansen L p. Troy Mays (1:53)
138: Frank Italiano H p. Gabriel Donaghy (5:10)
144: Jachere Harris L d. Brett Stansbury (2-1)
150: Michael Maimone H md. Dennis Serra (8-0)
157: William Way H d. Derron Azille (6-2)
165: Logan Haggerty L d. Kevin Watson (7-3)
175: Isiah Carr-Wing L p. Michael Benedetto (1:46)
190: Ryan Rush L p. Michael Ryan (3:16)
215: Quinten Hagan L p. Serhii Chuhui (2:55)
285: Benjamin Rue L p. Camryn Broadnax (1:13)
SC Wrestling 48, Cedar Creek 25
106: DeAnthony Harden SC p. Luke Senn (0:14)
113: Jaxon Weber SC d. Antonio Cruz (N/A)
120: Cameron Reid CC d. Athena Eberl (12-2)
126: Riley Lerner CC d. Sean Straub (7-3)
132: John Hagaman CC d. Tye`Zeer McBride (11-7)
138: Riley Papiano SC p. Naiim Reynolds (2:18)
144: Jacob Wriggins SC by forfeit
150: Clarence Mays CC p. Koen Martin (1:59)
157: Nicholas Candeloro SC p. Ryan Parry (2:35)
165: Nathan Hubbard SC by forfeit
175: Aamir Dunbar CC d. Nick Munden (7-3)
190: Ethan Hardy SC by forfeit
215: Dave Sipowicz SC p. Jonathan Cox (0:30)
285: Daniel Bellamah CC p. Nathan Etherton (1:35)
Lakewood 46, Barnegat 30
106: Blake Burkle B by forfeit
113: Edgar Flores Chacon L p. John Giblock (5:02)
120: Logan Ryan B p. Filiberto Rodriguez (1:03)
126: Saul Marin L p. Trey DeMeo (0:32)
132: Gianni Marfia B p. Uriel Santillan (0:36)
138: Joshua Colon L. md. Aiden O`Halloran (14-5)
144: Ismael Montes L p. Miguel Sendecky (1:56)
150: Edgar Silva L d. Anthony Ryan (11-10)
157: Edwin Ortiz L by disqualification
165: Bryan Aguilar B by forfeit
175: Daniel Jimenez L p. McGregor Davis (3:20)
190: Ryan O`Cone B p. Xavion Moore (1:35)
215: Frank Romero L p. Connor Pappas (3:10)
285: David Dominguez L d. Gerardo Vindel Murillo (2-0)
No. 9 Lacey Twp. 49, Egg Harbor Twp. 15
106: Brendan Schuler L by forfeit
113: Tyler Thomas E d. Aidan Flynn (4-2)
120: Xavier Fedeli E d. Ralphael Garcia (8-3)
126: John Downs L d. Peter Steed (1:38)
132: Aidan Ott L p. Matthew Dugan (4:41)
138: Tyler French L by forfeit
144: Matt Gauthier L d. Vincent Faldetta (6-3)
150: Nick Faldetta E d. Aidan White (7-0)
157: Calvin Johnson E d. Andrew McLeod (3-2)
165: Jayden Martins L by forfeit
175: Luciano Ferranti L md. Micah Bird (16-5)
190: Aiden Seratore E d. David Alvarez (5-4)
215: Matt Coon L by forfeit
285: Brody Sager L p. Kaiden Valera (0:42)
No. 1 Southern Reg. 51, Brick Memorial 19
106: Michael Napolitano B p. Anthony Mason (0:34)
113: Gavin Martin B d. Sam Pari (7-1)
120: Attila Vigilante SR tf. Ryan Henderson (15-0, N/A)
126: Scottie Sari SR p. Logan Cromen (1:07)
132: Conor Collins SR by forfeit
138: Anthony Santaniello B md. Wyatt Stout (10-0)
144: Hayden Hochstrasser SR d. Brody Elk (9-2)
150: Matt Henrich SR p. Mason Pirnik (1:33)
157: Nick Bennet SR p. Maxwell Wright (2:58)
165: Cole Velardi SR p. Josh James (1:02)
175: Mitch Bivona SR d. Trey Tallmadge (4-0)
190: Harvey Ludington B by forfeit
215: Riley O`Boyle SR p. Ben Szuba (4:30)
285: Anthony Evangelista SR md. Jordan Lizardi (8-0)
Absegami 51, Millville 24
106: Liam Kisby A p. Alejandro Sandoval (1:00)
113: Joshua Roman M d. Nick Gargione (4-1)
120: Caleb Rhoads M p. Giovonni Elliott (1:04)
126: Jacob Pintye M by forfeit
132: Aidan Torres A p. Noah Love (0:44)
138: Matthew Sterling A d. Anthony Romero (7-2)
144: Christopher Eaton A p. Aiden Dawkins (1:19)
150: Reginald Booner M d. Johnny Font (10-4)
157: Frank Gargione A p. Ryan Tepper (1:07)
165: Sean Cowan A p. Trystan Brooks (0:21)
175: Brayden Wright A p. Richard Brown (0:42)
190: George Rhodes A p. Braden Catlett (2:23)
215: Adrain Martinez-Ruiz A p. Jaden Jones (2:14)
285: Edison Andino M p. Jose Amaro (0:18)
Boys swimming
Clearview Reg. 120, Cumberland Reg. 50
200 Medley Relay: CL (Noah Brown, Michael Calandra, Spiro Yeo, Cameron Fuller) 1:47.30
200 Freestyle: Yeo CL 1:55.41
200 IM: David Gentile CL 2:12.53
50 Freestyle: Garron Hindermyer CU 24.51
100 Butterfly: Yeo CL 58.54
100 Freestyle: Fuller CL 51.04
500 Freestyle: Brown CL 5:22.24
200 Freestyle Relay: CL (Gentile, Jake Rosenberger, Ryan Stankowski, Benjamin Weng) 1:39.90
100 Backstroke: Fuller CL 1:01.10
100 Breaststroke: Gentile CL 1:07.72
400 Freestyle Relay: CL (Gentile, Yeo, Fuller, Brown) 3:33.69
Records: Clearview 3-0; Cumberland 1-3
Girls swimming
Clearview Reg.134, Cumberland Reg. 33
200 Medley Relay: CL (Alexandra DeFrehn, Allison Schiavo, Lauren Lett, Lindsey Lett) 1:56.66
200 Freestyle: Danielle McCarthy CL 2:04.88
200 IM: Sarah Kaestner CL 2:32.86
50 Freestyle: Madelyn Clark CL 26.74
100 Butterfly: La. Lett CL 1:02.87
100 Freestyle: Li. Lett CL 55.55
500 Freestyle: Schiavo CL 5:33.56
200 Freestyle Relay: CL (Clark, Maddie DiMarco, Caroline Pennington, Schiavo) 1:49.39
100 Backstroke: Clark CL 1:09.03
100 Breaststroke: Alexandra DeFrehn CL 1:15.14
400 Freestyle Relay: CL (La. Lett, DeFrehn, McCarthy, Li. Lett) 3:54.61
Records: Clearview 3-0; Cumberland 0-4
