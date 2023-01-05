 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE WEDNESDAY

Lower wrestling improves to 2-0: Late Wednesday roundup

HS Live wrestling

The Lower Cape May High School wrestling team won the last five bouts Wednesday en route to a 36-29 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet.

The Caper Tigers improved to 2-0.

After the first nine bouts, Lower trailed 29-9. Logan Haggerty earned a 7-3 decision at 165 pounds to cut the deficit to 29-12. Isiah Carr-Wing (175), Ryan Rush (190), Quinten Hagan (215) and Benjamin Rue (295) each won by pin. Benedetto’s and Due’s pins were in the first period.

The Blue Devils (1-1) won the first four bouts. Justin Flood earned an 11-4 decision at 106. Logan Walters pinned his opponent at 113. Shane Way had a 10-4 decision at 120, and Luca Giagunto earned a 12-0 major decision at 126. That gave Hammonton a 16-0 lead.

Chase Hansen had a first-period pin for Lower at 132, which cut the deficit to 16-6. But Hammonton extended its lead to 22-6 after Frank Italiano’s third-period pin at 138.

Boys basketball

Absegami 68, Buena Reg. 35: Hassan Bey scored a game-high 20 for the Braves (5-3). He added four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Kenny Van Houten scored 12 to go with four steals. Baseem Taliaferro scores nine to go with eight rebounds and six steals. Rameer Penderscored eight, and Charles Jerkins added seven. Isiah Akpassa (five), Manny Torres (three) and Nicky Fortis and JJ Pawlowski (two each) also scored.

Absegami led 29-25 at halftime, but scored 28 in the third quarter.

Jaden DelValle led the Chiefs (1-7) with 16 points. JJ Gonzalez scored six, and Samir Garrison added five. Kaden Bryant, Michael Ernst and Troy Gregory (two each) and Dominic Longona and Christian Cortes (one each) also scored.

Atlantic Christian 71, Abundant Life 60: Noah Stokes scored 24 for the Cougars. Caleb Vogel scored 21. Noah Gibbs added 10 rebounds and six assists. For Abundant, Jah Carter and DJ Watkins each scored 23.

Wrestling/ swimming

Wrestling

Lower Cape May Reg. 36, Hammonton 29

106: Justin Flood H d. Eric Coombs (11-4) 

113: Logan Walters H p. Cade Heacock (2:39) 

120: Shane Way H d. Connor Barikian (10-4) 

126: Luca Giagunto H md. Corson Hughes (12-0) 

132: Chase Hansen L p. Troy Mays (1:53) 

138: Frank Italiano H p. Gabriel Donaghy (5:10) 

144: Jachere Harris L d. Brett Stansbury (2-1) 

150: Michael Maimone H md. Dennis Serra (8-0) 

157: William Way H d. Derron Azille (6-2) 

165: Logan Haggerty L d. Kevin Watson (7-3) 

175: Isiah Carr-Wing L p. Michael Benedetto (1:46) 

190: Ryan Rush L p. Michael Ryan (3:16) 

215: Quinten Hagan L p. Serhii Chuhui (2:55)

285: Benjamin Rue L p. Camryn Broadnax (1:13)

SC Wrestling 48, Cedar Creek 25

106: DeAnthony Harden SC p. Luke Senn (0:14)

113: Jaxon Weber SC d. Antonio Cruz (N/A)

120: Cameron Reid CC d. Athena Eberl (12-2) 

126: Riley Lerner CC d. Sean Straub (7-3) 

132: John Hagaman CC d. Tye`Zeer McBride (11-7) 

138: Riley Papiano SC p. Naiim Reynolds (2:18) 

144: Jacob Wriggins SC by forfeit

150: Clarence Mays CC p. Koen Martin (1:59)

157: Nicholas Candeloro SC p. Ryan Parry (2:35) 

165: Nathan Hubbard SC  by forfeit 

175: Aamir Dunbar CC d. Nick Munden (7-3) 

190: Ethan Hardy SC by forfeit

215: Dave Sipowicz SC p. Jonathan Cox (0:30) 

285: Daniel Bellamah CC p. Nathan Etherton (1:35) 

Lakewood 46, Barnegat 30

106: Blake Burkle B by forfeit 

113: Edgar Flores Chacon L p. John Giblock (5:02) 

120: Logan Ryan B p. Filiberto Rodriguez (1:03) 

126: Saul Marin L p. Trey DeMeo (0:32) 

132: Gianni Marfia B p. Uriel Santillan (0:36) 

138: Joshua Colon L. md. Aiden O`Halloran (14-5) 

144: Ismael Montes L p. Miguel Sendecky (1:56) 

150: Edgar Silva L d. Anthony Ryan (11-10) 

157: Edwin Ortiz L by disqualification

165: Bryan Aguilar B by forfeit 

175: Daniel Jimenez L p. McGregor Davis (3:20)

190: Ryan O`Cone B p. Xavion Moore (1:35) 

215: Frank Romero L p. Connor Pappas (3:10) 

285: David Dominguez L d. Gerardo Vindel Murillo (2-0) 

No. 9 Lacey Twp. 49, Egg Harbor Twp. 15

106: Brendan Schuler L by forfeit 

113: Tyler Thomas E d. Aidan Flynn (4-2) 

120: Xavier Fedeli E d. Ralphael Garcia (8-3) 

126: John Downs L d. Peter Steed (1:38) 

132: Aidan Ott L p. Matthew Dugan (4:41) 

138: Tyler French L by forfeit 

144: Matt Gauthier L d. Vincent Faldetta (6-3) 

150: Nick Faldetta E d. Aidan White (7-0) 

157: Calvin Johnson E d. Andrew McLeod (3-2) 

165: Jayden Martins L by forfeit 

175: Luciano Ferranti L md. Micah Bird (16-5) 

190: Aiden Seratore E d. David Alvarez (5-4) 

215: Matt Coon L by forfeit

285: Brody Sager L p. Kaiden Valera (0:42)

No. 1 Southern Reg. 51, Brick Memorial 19

106: Michael Napolitano B p. Anthony Mason (0:34) 

113: Gavin Martin B d. Sam Pari (7-1) 

120: Attila Vigilante SR tf. Ryan Henderson (15-0, N/A) 

126: Scottie Sari SR p. Logan Cromen (1:07) 

132: Conor Collins SR by forfeit 

138: Anthony Santaniello B md. Wyatt Stout (10-0) 

144: Hayden Hochstrasser SR d. Brody Elk (9-2) 

150: Matt Henrich SR p. Mason Pirnik (1:33) 

157: Nick Bennet SR p. Maxwell Wright (2:58) 

165: Cole Velardi SR p. Josh James (1:02) 

175: Mitch Bivona SR d. Trey Tallmadge (4-0) 

190: Harvey Ludington B by forfeit

215: Riley O`Boyle SR p. Ben Szuba (4:30) 

285: Anthony Evangelista SR md. Jordan Lizardi (8-0)

Absegami 51, Millville 24

106: Liam Kisby A p. Alejandro Sandoval (1:00) 

113: Joshua Roman M d. Nick Gargione (4-1)

120: Caleb Rhoads M p. Giovonni Elliott (1:04) 

126: Jacob Pintye M by forfeit

132: Aidan Torres A p. Noah Love (0:44) 

138: Matthew Sterling A d. Anthony Romero (7-2) 

144: Christopher Eaton A p. Aiden Dawkins (1:19) 

150: Reginald Booner M d. Johnny Font (10-4) 

157: Frank Gargione A p. Ryan Tepper (1:07) 

165: Sean Cowan A p. Trystan Brooks (0:21) 

175: Brayden Wright A p. Richard Brown (0:42) 

190: George Rhodes A p. Braden Catlett (2:23) 

215: Adrain Martinez-Ruiz A p. Jaden Jones (2:14) 

285: Edison Andino M p. Jose Amaro (0:18)

Boys swimming

Clearview Reg. 120, Cumberland Reg. 50

200 Medley Relay: CL (Noah Brown, Michael Calandra, Spiro Yeo, Cameron Fuller) 1:47.30

200 Freestyle: Yeo CL 1:55.41

200 IM: David Gentile CL 2:12.53

50 Freestyle: Garron Hindermyer CU 24.51

100 Butterfly: Yeo CL 58.54

100 Freestyle: Fuller CL 51.04

500 Freestyle: Brown CL 5:22.24

200 Freestyle Relay: CL (Gentile, Jake Rosenberger, Ryan Stankowski, Benjamin Weng) 1:39.90

100 Backstroke: Fuller CL 1:01.10

100 Breaststroke: Gentile CL 1:07.72

400 Freestyle Relay: CL (Gentile, Yeo, Fuller, Brown) 3:33.69

Records: Clearview 3-0; Cumberland 1-3

Girls swimming

Clearview Reg.134, Cumberland Reg. 33

200 Medley Relay: CL (Alexandra DeFrehn, Allison Schiavo, Lauren Lett, Lindsey Lett) 1:56.66

200 Freestyle: Danielle McCarthy CL 2:04.88

200 IM: Sarah Kaestner CL 2:32.86

50 Freestyle: Madelyn Clark CL 26.74

100 Butterfly: La. Lett CL 1:02.87

100 Freestyle: Li. Lett CL 55.55

500 Freestyle: Schiavo CL 5:33.56

200 Freestyle Relay: CL (Clark, Maddie DiMarco, Caroline Pennington, Schiavo) 1:49.39

100 Backstroke: Clark CL 1:09.03

100 Breaststroke: Alexandra DeFrehn CL 1:15.14

400 Freestyle Relay: CL (La. Lett, DeFrehn, McCarthy, Li. Lett) 3:54.61

Records: Clearview 3-0; Cumberland 0-4

