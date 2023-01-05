Lower wrestling improves to 2-0: Late Wednesday roundup

The Lower Cape May High School wrestling team won the last five bouts Wednesday en route to a 36-29 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet.

The Caper Tigers improved to 2-0.

After the first nine bouts, Lower trailed 29-9. Logan Haggerty earned a 7-3 decision at 165 pounds to cut the deficit to 29-12. Isiah Carr-Wing (175), Ryan Rush (190), Quinten Hagan (215) and Benjamin Rue (295) each won by pin. Benedetto’s and Due’s pins were in the first period.

The Blue Devils (1-1) won the first four bouts. Justin Flood earned an 11-4 decision at 106. Logan Walters pinned his opponent at 113. Shane Way had a 10-4 decision at 120, and Luca Giagunto earned a 12-0 major decision at 126. That gave Hammonton a 16-0 lead.

Chase Hansen had a first-period pin for Lower at 132, which cut the deficit to 16-6. But Hammonton extended its lead to 22-6 after Frank Italiano’s third-period pin at 138.

Boys basketball

Absegami 68, Buena Reg. 35: Hassan Bey scored a game-high 20 for the Braves (5-3). He added four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Kenny Van Houten scored 12 to go with four steals. Baseem Taliaferro scores nine to go with eight rebounds and six steals. Rameer Penderscored eight, and Charles Jerkins added seven. Isiah Akpassa (five), Manny Torres (three) and Nicky Fortis and JJ Pawlowski (two each) also scored.

Absegami led 29-25 at halftime, but scored 28 in the third quarter.

Jaden DelValle led the Chiefs (1-7) with 16 points. JJ Gonzalez scored six, and Samir Garrison added five. Kaden Bryant, Michael Ernst and Troy Gregory (two each) and Dominic Longona and Christian Cortes (one each) also scored.

Atlantic Christian 71, Abundant Life 60: Noah Stokes scored 24 for the Cougars. Caleb Vogel scored 21. Noah Gibbs added 10 rebounds and six assists. For Abundant, Jah Carter and DJ Watkins each scored 23.