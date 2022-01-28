Lower snaps 4-game losing skid, defeats ACIT: Late Thursday roundup

Holy Spirit 60, Cape May Tech 19: Sabrina Little scored 19 for the Spartans (9-3). Ella Petrosh scored 10. Hanna Watson scored seven. Holy Spirit led 24-16 at halftime, but outscore Cape May Tech 24-2 in the third quarter. Kendall Murphy (six), Kira Murray (five), Savannah Keaser and Millinda Marigliano (three each), Ava Catona, Sofia Rando and Ava Buccafurni (two each) and Kieran Brewster (one) also scored for the Spartans.

Kennedy Campbell scored 19 for Cape May Tech (2-7). Alyssa Gery scored six. Izzy Schmucker scored two.

Atlantic Christian 34, Pilgrim Academy 23: Maddie DeNick scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Along with her double-double, she added four blocks. Paige Noble scored eight to go with seven rebounds and six assists. Evangelina Kim and Becca Kelley each scored four, grabbed four rebounds and added three steals. Reyna Lewis grabbed four rebounds and scored two.

Abigail Kohlchin scored 10 for Pilgrim Academy. Elaina Smith scored seven.

Lacey Twp. 51, Barnegat 40: Maddie Bell scored 14 for the Lions (11-4). Sarah Zimmerman scored 12. Riley Mahan made three 3s. Riley Giordano scored ight. Madison MacGillivray (four) and Reece Paget (three) also scored for Lacey.