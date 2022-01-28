Lower snaps 4-game losing skid, defeats ACIT: Late Thursday roundup

Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 16 points and made two 3s to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls basketball team to a 44-31 victory over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League interdvision game Thursday.
Lower's win snapped a four-game losing skid.
Sarah Donahue scored 10 for the Caper Tigers (4-9). Brianna Loper scored eight. Hailey Elwell (four), Jazzy Serrano (two) and Alex Vogt (one) also scored for Lower, which led 21-11 at halftime.
Grace Speer scored a game-high 20 for the Red Hawks (4-9). Mikiyah Coppin scored five. Chayley Williams, Zion Stewart and Alani White each scored two.
No. 1 Paul VI 84, No. 8 Atlantic City 53: Quanirah Cherry-Montague scored 25 for the Vikings (7-7), who are ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Sanai Garrison Macon scored seven. Alexis Gormley scored six. Sasha Lemons added five points. Naysha Suarez-Rivera and Eileen Roach each scored four.
Hannah Hidalgo scored a game-high 27 to go with eight assists, seven steals and six rebounds for the Eagles (13-1) are the top-ranked team in The Elite 11. Sara McShea added 16 points, five rebounds and three assists.
PVI outscored Atlantic City 31-15 in the third quarter.
Holy Spirit 60, Cape May Tech 19: Sabrina Little scored 19 for the Spartans (9-3). Ella Petrosh scored 10. Hanna Watson scored seven. Holy Spirit led 24-16 at halftime, but outscore Cape May Tech 24-2 in the third quarter. Kendall Murphy (six), Kira Murray (five), Savannah Keaser and Millinda Marigliano (three each), Ava Catona, Sofia Rando and Ava Buccafurni (two each) and Kieran Brewster (one) also scored for the Spartans.
Kennedy Campbell scored 19 for Cape May Tech (2-7). Alyssa Gery scored six. Izzy Schmucker scored two.
Atlantic Christian 34, Pilgrim Academy 23: Maddie DeNick scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Along with her double-double, she added four blocks. Paige Noble scored eight to go with seven rebounds and six assists. Evangelina Kim and Becca Kelley each scored four, grabbed four rebounds and added three steals. Reyna Lewis grabbed four rebounds and scored two.
Abigail Kohlchin scored 10 for Pilgrim Academy. Elaina Smith scored seven.
Lacey Twp. 51, Barnegat 40: Maddie Bell scored 14 for the Lions (11-4). Sarah Zimmerman scored 12. Riley Mahan made three 3s. Riley Giordano scored ight. Madison MacGillivray (four) and Reece Paget (three) also scored for Lacey.
Cara McCoy scored a game-high 18 for the Bengals (5-5). Emma Thornton scored 10 and grabbed a team-leading six rebounds. Isabel Guiro added eight points, eight assists and five rebounds. Adrianna Kappmeier scored four.
Toms River East 56, Southern Reg. 39: Skylar Soltis scored a game-high 24 for the Rams (6-7). Casey Collins scored six. Sarah Lally (four), Summer Davis (three) and Lindsey Kelly and Cuinn Deely (one each) also scored for Southern.
Yana Shupak scored a team-leading 21 for Toms River East (7-6). Kelly Goodall and Kelleen Sullivan each scored eight.
Boys basketball
Lacey Twp. 60, Barnegat 48: Chris Venturoso scored 16 for the Lions (5-8). Troy Buxton scored 13, including two 3s. Dylan Hall scored 10 and added five assists and three steals. Michael Abode grabbed a team-leading six rebounds and scored two. Ryan Fitzgerald scored seven. Logan Brash scored five. Logan Hupke grabbed four rebounds and scored three. Dylan O'Rourke and Andrew Tobia each added two points.
Jamari Smith scored 11 for the Bengals (3-11). Logan Kreudl scored eight. Shikeith Gordon (six), Johnnel Johnson and Gabe Terry (four each), Mason Krey (three) and Joseph Bivins (one) also scored for Barnegat.
No. 4 St. Augustine 61, Buena Reg. 32: The Hermits (12-0) are ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. The Chiefs fell to 3-11. No further information was available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.