Lower opens season with win against Pleasantville: Roundup

The Lower Cape May Regional High School girls tennis team opened its season with a 5-0 victory over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic National Division match Wednesday.
In first singles, Sam Mancuso won 6-1, 6-1 over Julia Ramirez. Vika Simonsen defeated Helen Robledo 6-0, 6-0 in second singles. Maddie Gilbert defeated Anika Cooper 6-0, 6-0 in third singles.
Ainsley Reed and Jayci Shivers won 6-3, 6-0 over Nasiyada Atkinson and Jamilet Mendoza in first doubles. Hailey Elwell and Bryn Popdan won by forfeit in second doubles.
