Lower field hockey wins in first round: Roundup

Lower Cape May Regional High School’s Maggie Boyle scored a goal and got an assist and Ryan Salinsky also scored as the Caper Tigers beat visiting Gateway Regional 2-0 in a South Jersey Group I quarterfinal field hockey game Monday.
Lower Cape May is ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11.
Top-seeded Lower (15-2) will host fourth-seeded Collingswood a sectional semifinal game Thursday. Collingswood beat No. 5 Maple Shade 2-0 in its quarterfinal.
Mohagany Kelly made two saves for the shutout for Lower.
Gateway dropped to 13-8.
S.J. Non-Public first round
(9) Holy Spirit 1, (8) Moorestown Friends 0: Maggie Cella scored the winning goal for the ninth-seeded Spartans in the third quarter.
Piper Martin made 12 saves for the shutout.
Holy Spirit (9-6) will play at top-seeded Camden Catholic (18-2), the third-ranked team in the Elite 11, on Wednesday in a quarterfinal game. Camden Catholic had a first-round bye.
Moorestown Friends, the No. 8 seed, fell to 6-11.
(6) Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2, (11) Holy Cross Prep 0: Anna Eaise led the host Villagers with a goal and an assist. Isabella Elentrio also scored, and Mina Lockhart added an assist.
OLMA, the sixth seed, will play host Bishop Eustace in a quarterfinal game. Third-seeded Bishop Eustace, No. 8 in the Elite 11, had a first-round bye. Holy Cross fell to 3-10.
S.J. Group II quarterfinal
(2) Haddon Heights 7, (10) Barnegat 0: Isabella Ferrante and Caitlin Nicholls scored two goals apiece for unbeaten Haddon Heights (21-0), ranked fourth in the Elite 11. Nicholls also had two assists.
Sarah Bogina made one save for the shutout. Madison Kubicz had 17 saves for 10th-seeded Barnegat (16-4).
Haddon Heights will host sixth-seeded Haddonfield on Thursday in a semifinal. Haddonfield topped third-seeded Wall 3-0 in its quarterfinal.
BOYS SOCCER
S.J. Group III first round
(1) Hammonton 2, (16) Mainland Regional 0: Gavin West and Marco Schiano each scored for the top-seeded Blue Devils. Carter Bailey and Tyler Lowe each had one assist, and Chris Volk recorded four saves for the shutout. Jeff Thomas made eight saves for 16th-seeded Mainland (3-11).
Hammonton (16-5) will host eighth-seeded Camden Tech on Thursday in an a quarterfinal game. Camden Tech edged No. 9 Westampton Tech 2-1 in its first-round game.
(14) Seneca 2, (3) Lacey Township 0: Seneca, the 14th seed, will play at No. 11 Toms River South on Thursday in a quarterfinal game. Toms River South defeated No. 6 Triton Regional 4-1.
(2) Pinelands Regional 7, (15) Absegami 0: James Cahill had two goals and two assists or second-seeded Pinelands, and Stephen DeMilio had two goals. Josiah Hart added a goal and an assist, and Tom Reilly and Alex Aguilar had a goal apiece. Absegami dropped to 4-13-1.
Pinelands hosts 10th-seeded Cherry Hill West on Thursday in a quarterfinal game. Cherry Hill West defeated Ocean City 2-0 in its first-round game.
S.J. Group IV first round
(11) Cherokee 2, (6) Millville 1: Miguel Graterol and Brandon Michael both scored first-half goals for 11th-seeded Cherokee (11-5). Devaughn Smith scored for Millville in the second half off an assist by Joe Reed. Matthew Sooy made four saves for Millville (11-6).
Cherokee will play a quarterfinal game at No. 3 Washington Township on Thursday. Washington Township beat 14th-seeded Vineland 6-0 in its first-round game.
S.J. Group I first round
(5) Woodstown 5, (12) Buena Regional 1: Chase Prater scored three goals for host Woodstown and Ryan Hopp made five saves for the victory. Brandon Echevarria scored for Buena (9-10-1) and Geoff Blasberg had nine stops.
Fifth-seeded Woodstown travels to No. 4 Pitman on Thursday for a Group I quarterfinal game. Pitman topped 13th-seeded Clayton 4-0 in its first-round game.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
