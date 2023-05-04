Brandon Loper scored six goals to lead the Lower Cape May Regional boys lacrosse team to an 18-2 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

It was Lower's fifth straight win.

Jake Robson scored five and added three assists for the Caper Tigers (8-1). Isiah Carr-Wing and Taj Turner each scored twice. Macky Bonner added four assists. Zac Castellano and Dennis Serra each scored once and had an assist. Castellano won all 10 of his faceoff attempts. Jackson Brown scored once. Quinten Hagan made two saves.

Micah Mcananey and Sam Keppel scored for the Panthers (5-6).

Girls lacrosse

No. 4 Southern Reg. 22, Jackson Memorial 6: Delaney Falk scored seven and had seven draw controls for the visiting Rams (8-2), who are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Deirdre Jones tallied five and had one assist and seven draw controls. Ayla Cozzone and Avery Smith each added three goals, and Piper Murray had two goals, three assists and five ground balls. Izzy Muti and Anna Malandro each scored once and had an assist. Southern took a 12-5 halftime lead. Rams goalies Morgan Muirhead (one save) and Adyson Griffin (five saves) shared time.

For Jackson Memorial (6-4), Sophia Devaney scored three and Nicole Pappalardo had a goal and three assists.

Jackson Liberty 9, Pinelands Reg. 8: Queeni Lin scored three and had one assist for visiting Jackson Liberty (1-8), which earned its first victory of the season. Jacklyn Capasso and Jacqueline Casale scored three and two, respectively, and Luciana Bella made 12 saves for the win.

Lily Balmann led host Pinelands (1-11) with four goals and had one assist and six ground balls, and Olivia Stertenlieb tallied three, had one assist and six ground balls. Paige Macari scored once and had seven ground balls and two draw controls. Goalie Emma Murry had five saves.