Lower Cape May Regional wrestler Brock Zurawski commits to Rider University

It was only a matter of time.

Last season, Lower Cape May Regional High School standout wrestler Brock Zurawski placed third at the region tournament and qualified for the state tournament for the second straight year.

The junior is again one of the top wrestlers in the state and is expected to add to his list of achievements over the next couple of weeks. And Zurawski can now do so as a future NCAA Division I athlete.

Zurawski, who on Saturday won the District 32 tournament at 165 pounds, verbally committed to continue his academic and wrestling careers at Rider University in Lawrenceville, Mercer County. He announced his decision last Sunday on Instagram.

The 18-year-old Cape May resident earned a full academic and athletic scholarship. He will sign a national letter of intent next year as a senior.

“I really like the (Rider) coach (John Hangey), and it’s also a really good school,” said Zurawski, who noted he has known Hangey for some time. “I’m really excited to get up there and be near the team whenever I can.”

This season, Zurawski, who is 33-2, also has won the 165 title at Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament and placed second at Beast of the East, a tournament that features top wrestlers from many states.

Zurawski is a favorite to win the Region 8 title this week. Having made his college decision, he can just focus on wrestling.

“I’m really excited that I don’t have to worry about that anymore," said Zurawski, who wrestled the previous two seasons with St. Augustine before transferring to Lower.

Lower coach Billy Damiana called Zurawski a "grinder," noting other wrestlers on the team watch him train and compete, which elevates their performances.

Zurawski did not meet his standards with the individual tournaments last season, Damiana said. When Zurawski transferred to Lower, Damiana asked the junior, "How are we going to get (where he wants to go)?"

Well, Zurawski had been training at least six days per week since June.

“Brock brings a different set of focus in a different aura into the (wrestling) room because, not only his physical stature (over 6-foot-3, 165 pounds), but he works really hard," Damiana said. "He has had an immediate impact.

"He is wrestling really well right now and is looking to make a statement."

That statement started with committing to a Division I program.

Rider took a 4-9 record into Sunday's meet at Penn State. The Broncs finished fourth in the Keystone Classic on Nov. 21. Entering Sunday, Hangey was 41-23 in five seasons with the Broncs. He guided Rider to a third-place finish at the Mid-American Conference Championships last season. The Broncs' roster includes Sean Foley (Barnegat) and Hayden Horsey (Oakcrest).

"I want to be a good teammate when I get there, and be the best I can," Zurawski said.

Damiana's father, Bill, coached Zurawski’s father, Mike, at Lower in the late 1980s. The duo had a good relationship, Billy Damiana said. Now, Billy Damiana gets to coach Brock.

"We have a good connection," Brock Zurawski said. "It's nice."

"We have become pretty close," Damiana said. "So, it’s pretty cool."

Having competed for strong programs at Lower (19-7 this year) and St. Augustine Prep should help Zurawski at the next level, he said.

“I think I’m going to fit in," Zurawski said. "It might take a little bit of an adjustment, but I’ll fit in pretty good."

Damiana described Zurawski's high school career as phenomenal.

"He will be successful because he works very hard," he said. "That means everything. If he continues to grind, he will be just fine."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.