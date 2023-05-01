The Lower Cape May Regional High School boys tennis team evened its record at 3-3 on Monday with a 5-0 win over visiting Oakcrest.
Lower's Matt Eck, Destin Gomes and Dustin Nguyen all won singles matches for the Caper Tigers, and each match went to three sets.
Singles: Matt Eck d. Thomas Pham 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Destin Gomes d. Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-3, 5-7, 6-1; Dustin Nguyen d. Parth Brahmbhatt 6-1, 6-7 (9-11), 6-3
Doubles: Alex Sinex and Tobias Worster d. James Edwards and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez 6-2, 6-1; Miles Chadwick and Moustafa Nasr d. Raynardo Tabana and Messiah Jackson-Alberich 6-2, 6-2
Records: Oakcrest 1-6; Lower 3-3
Mainland Regional 5, Millville 0
Singles: Alex Wise d. Matthew Sooy 6-1, 6-0; Chris Guillen d. Paul Azari 6-1, 6-1; Saketh Agava d. Shaun McCarthy 6-0
People are also reading…
Doubles: Tristan Miller and Ben Rosenberg d. John Abdill and Parker Swift 6-4, 6-0; Kussh Patel and Liam Angelo d. Hayden Mulherin and Jonah Smith 6-0, 6-0
Records: Millville 6-6; Mainland 9-1
Pinelands Regional 5, Manchester Township 0
Singles: Ashish Gainder d. Calvin Spicer 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Falduto d. Noah Peslak 6-0, 6-3; Ty Kline d. Luka Costa-Seraphini 6-0, 7-5
Doubles: Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill d. Angelo Terrero and Patrick Pagdatoon 6-4, 0-6, 6-3; Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz d. Ian Spicer and Anthony Laimondi 6-4, 6-1
Records: Manchester 4-5; Pinelands 12-2
St. Augustine Prep 5, Absegami 0
Singles: Vincent Polistina d. Colin Morrissey 0-6, 6-4; Cole Polistina d. Khush Brahmbhatt 6-1, 6-0; Santino Casale d. Arib Osmany 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Josh Gatesman and Jacob Holzer d. Kaden Boyle and Benjamin Fitzgerald 6-1, 6-0; Raylen Weaver and (partner's name unavailable) d. Harsh Patel and Railey Cabrera 6-1, 6-2
Records: Prep 4-2; Absegami 1-5
Atlantic City 4, Egg Harbor Township 1
Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Alan Mejia 6-0, 6-0; Jeronimo Ruiz AC d. Vincent Zheng 6-1, 6-0; Reed Burns AC d. John Liberi 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Zachary Borden and Michael Do EHT d. Fardin Uddoullah and Asif Siddiquei 6-4, 6-3; Nakib Jalal and Mahir Shahriar AC d. Ari Haubois and Victor Nguyen 6-2, 1-6, 10-8
Records: EHT 1-5; Atlantic City 1-7
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.