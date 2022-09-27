Lower Cape May Regional, Oakcrest play another close game

MAYS LANDING — The Lower Cape May Regional and Oakcrest high school field hockey teams played another evenly matched game Tuesday, and that why the programs enjoy competing together.

The Caper Tigers' Jess Goodroe and the Falcons' Alexis Thavistack each scored in the third quarter in a game that ended in a 1-1 tie. Lower and Oakcrest compete in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division. Lower is 1-3-1 overall, while Oakcrest is 1-3-2. The Caper Tigers defeated the Falcons 1-0 on Sept. 8.

"The last time we played them, they did win," said Thavistack, who did not play in the first meeting. "But I feel like this time around it was a lot better teamwork and effort. I think we worked really well together. It was really nice. We really improved."

After a scoreless first half, Goodroe scored four minutes into the third quarter to give Lower a 1-0 lead. The 17-year-old from North Cape May said the goal provided momentum for the Caper Tigers because they have had trouble getting possession and maintaining it.

Ryan Salinsky assisted on the goal.

"This was a very close game, and I'm proud of the way we all played," Goodroe, a senior, said. "I'm sure now that we brought it back up, the game will be even better. I think we did a great job talking and working together as a team."

With 5 minutes, 57 seconds left in the third, Thavistack scored off an assist from Rachel Carson. The goal came after a penalty corner, so the Falcons executed the opportunity and tied the game. Thavistack called the goal a relief.

"When it's like that, I just get the motivation to go harder," the 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing said. "It turns out well sometimes."

Oakcrest coach Jamie Toy called Thavistack "completely fearless."

"She is so aggressive," Toy said. "I think she will get more (aggressive) as the season progresses. It's just making sure she stays consistent."

Oakcrest was aggressive on offense, especially early on. The Falcons drew 14 penalty corners. Lower had just six. In the first half, the Falcons drew seven, while Lower had just one. A player is awarded a corner when a penalty occurs in the circle.

The Caper Tigers were strong on defense.

"I would've rather not had as many defensive corners, so that is something we can work on, stopping them before they can get in there," said Lower coach Anne Bracken, who praised Falcons and many of their players. "But they are always a good team to play against. You know they are going to go hard. It was a good game."

With all those corners, the Falcons had a lot of scoring opportunities and "only one goal to show for it, so that is a little frustrating," Toy said. Each team had four shots on net, but the Falcons had more chances in the circle.

Shots blasted by the cage or trickled down the goal line. The Falcons even had a loose ball in front of the cage late in the first quarter, but Lower made a great play to prevent a goal. Oakcrest just needs to get one more stick in there to finish, Toy said.

Sophia Vitelli made six saves for Lower. Anna Fogarty made seven for Oakcrest.

"I love playing Lower," Toy said.

Oakcrest has just three seniors and many new players. Toy called it a blessing and a curse. The underclassmen are gaining valuable experience whether they win or lose. And that will help in the future.

Oakcrest's three losses all were by just one goal.

"They are getting there," Toy said. "They are knocking on the door. They just have to get more aggressive inside that circle. We do have a lot of young kids, so they are getting into the varsity habits. They will get there."

Oakcrest has fewer seniors than some teams, but "the harder we work together, the better we will play," Thavistack said. "We are improving this season, and it's really showing."

Lower has just four seniors, so the team is also young. Bracken does not like to use the word rebuilding because programs go through player turnover each season. Instead, she called it learning.

"We are learning a lot," she said. "Oakcrest is a good team."

Goodroe agreed.

"It's great to us all learning and improving together, especially with how we are," she said. "I am proud of us, even if it was a tie. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."