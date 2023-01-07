Lower Cape May rallies for improbable win at Seagull Classic

ABSECON - The Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball team remained undefeated with an improbable victory at the Seagull Classic on Saturday night.

The Caper Tigers rallied from a 22-point, third-quarter deficit and beat Holy Cross Prep 52-50 at Holy Spirit High School.

Macky Bonner made 9 of 16 shots and scored 22 to spark Lower, which improved to 8-0. Bonner’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left in overtime put Lower up three. The Caper Tigers never trailed again. Holy Cross had a 3-pointer from the right wing with two seconds left in overtime hit the front of the rim.

Holy Cross (6-2) led 42-20 in the third quarter. The Caper Tigers then closed the game on a 28-6 run to force overtime.

Bonner also grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists and three steals. Lower Cape May forward Jacob Bey scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds. Lower played without senior standout forward Archie Lawler, who was out with a toe injury.

Holy Cross 13 19 10 6 2 - 50

Lower Cape May 8 9 15 16 4 - 52

HC-Fey 8, McGinnis 8, McArthur 7, Bullock 18, Wadley 6, Wellington 3

LCM - Wright 2, M. Bonner 22, Thomas 6, Bey 14, T. Bonner 6, Nunez 2