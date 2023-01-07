 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lower Cape May rallies for improbable win at Seagull Classic

  • 0
Macky Bonner
Mike McGarry

ABSECON - The Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball team remained undefeated with an improbable victory at the Seagull Classic on Saturday night.

The Caper Tigers rallied from a 22-point, third-quarter deficit and beat Holy Cross Prep 52-50 at Holy Spirit High School.

Macky Bonner made 9 of 16 shots and scored 22 to spark Lower, which improved to 8-0. Bonner’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left in overtime put Lower up three. The Caper Tigers never trailed again. Holy Cross had a 3-pointer from the right wing with two seconds left in overtime hit the front of the rim.

Holy Cross (6-2) led 42-20 in the third quarter. The Caper Tigers then closed the game on a 28-6 run to force overtime.

Bonner also grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists and three steals. Lower Cape May forward Jacob Bey scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds. Lower played without senior standout forward Archie Lawler, who was out with a toe injury.

People are also reading…

Holy Cross 13 19 10 6 2 - 50

Lower Cape May 8 9 15 16 4 - 52

HC-Fey 8, McGinnis 8, McArthur 7, Bullock 18, Wadley 6, Wellington 3

LCM - Wright 2, M. Bonner 22, Thomas 6, Bey 14, T. Bonner 6, Nunez 2

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News