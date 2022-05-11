Lower Cape May, OLMA lacrosse teams play for more than just a win

It was about more than lacrosse Wednesday.

The Lower Cape May Regional High School girls team took the field to not only compete but spread awareness about the importance of mental health. Despite defeating Our Lady of Mercy Academy 19-8 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game, both teams wore shirts and discussed an ongoing topic: mental health issues among student-athletes.

The event was made possible through the organization Morgan's Message, which honor's the legacy of Morgan Rodgers, a former Duke University lacrosse athlete who died tragically in July 2019 after struggling with mental health issues.

Senior defender Shea Bonner came up with the idea after researching mental health for a class. The organization was pleased she raised awareness at Lower Cape May.

“As someone who has battled with there own mental health issues, I found Morgan’s Message while looking for other peoples stories and wanting to help those around me," Bonner said.

"Morgan’s Message has been able to show me and those around me how to bring more awareness to this stigmatized issue. I thought to do this game, because I know that many of my own teammates struggle with their mental health and I want them, along with other to realize that they are not alone and to seek help when you need it.”

Sabrina Faulkner scored five goals and had an assist for the Caper Tigers (13-4). Maddie Schiffbauer scored four, including her 100th career goal, and added three assists. Maggie Boyle had six ground balls, four goals and two assists.

Julia Gibson scored four and added two assists. Jenna O'Neill added six ground balls, one goal and an assist. Tessa Hueber also had six ground balls and added a goal. Sophia Vitelli made six saves. Allyson Walsh made five.

Maggie McMahon, Rylie Gemberling and Mina Lockhart each scored two for the Villagers (13-4). Fiona Lockhart and Anissa Serafine each scored once. Lindsey Serafine made nine saves. Gabby Eaise had four draw controls and two assists. Ally Reidenbach and Drew Coyle each had three ground balls. Coyle added an assist.

But, the end result was spreading awareness and not just the final score.

"Our 2022 class has had a major impact on the culture of our team," Lower coach JoAnn McLaughlin said. "Their collective talent makes them one of the most celebrated groups to have come through this program. I am so proud of them and the legacy they are leaving behind."

