Alex Sekela shot a match-low 42 to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School golf team to a 183-217 victory over Wildwood on Tuesday at the par-36 Union League National Golf Club.
Matthew Reiss shot a 47 for the Caper Tigers (1-1). Kyle Rosselli carded a 47, and Cole Bada shot a 48.
For the Warriors, Dan Sanzone led with 51. Kelan Miller shot a 52, and Burke Fitzsimons had a 53. Chase Critchfield rounded out the top four with a 61.
Absegami 177, Hammonton 182, Millville 240
A: Owen Doyle 39, Evan Ramos 43, Anthony Smoaks 45, Cassandra Hughes 50
H: Nick Iuliucci 41, Shane McSorley 45, Matthew Smith 45, Connor Eberly 51
M: Owen Gilson 55, Konner Plummer 57, Ronald Sutton 64, Olivia Headley 64
Records: Absegami 2-0; Hammonton 1-1; Millville 0-2
Holy Spirit 202; Cape May Tech 212; Bridgeton 269
H: Joe Aiello 46, Jared Aiello 49, Christian Claderone 50, Gabriel Nell 57
C: Joe Clark 51, Justin Walker 51, Gavin Clark 52, Robert McHale 58
B: Harmony Hughes 62, Thomas Smith 67, Sharon Alvantar 70, Gabriel Hughes 70
Records: Holy Sprit 2-0; CMT 1-1; Bridgeton 0-2
Southern Reg. 177, Jackson Memorial 196
S: Alex Henbest N/A, Graeme Schnarre 43, Jackson Bodon 45, Ryan Brown 46
JM: Joe Dellocono 48, Danny Elias 51, Quinn Bohringe 54, (fourth golfer unavailable)
Records: Southern 2-0; Jackson 0-1
From Monday
Holy Spirit 59, Lower Cape May Reg. 263
At Cape May National Golf Club, par 35
H: Joe Aiello 42, Jared Aiello 45, Emmitt Kane 55, Gabriel Nell 57
L: Matthew Reiss 44, Alex Sekela 44, Kyle Rosselli 53, Cole Bada 58
