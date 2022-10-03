Lower Cape May girls volleyball beats Cedar Creek 2-0

The Lower Cape May Regional High School girls volleyball team is hoping to have the program's first winning season.

The Caper Tigers took a step in that direction Monday with a 2-0 win over visiting Cedar Creek.

The Caper Tigers won with set scores of 25-18 and 25-19. The Cape-Atlantic League interconference win put Lower at 6-6. Cedar Creek fell to 4-7.

Lower moved from the CAL American to the National this year, and Cedar Creek went from the National to the American.

"It was the best we've played all season," said Lower's first-year coach Greta Pacevich, a former volleyball player at Stockton University. "We were not expected to win and we've never beaten Cedar Creek. The team is starting to believe in themselves. We've really surprised a lot of teams so far. People can't believe how much better and competitive we are."

Pacevich called it an amazing team win.

Lower Cape May jumped out to the lead in both sets, though Cedar Creek tied it at 18-18 in the second set before Lower's Ariel Calfina (five aces) led her team to the win.

"Ariel served out the last five points of the match," Pacevich said. "She had double-digit service points. Alyssa Ferrante is our leader in kills and she had about eight today. She also had double-digits in service points and four aces. Mariah Klinger is our libero, and she had 14 digs. Jewels Frederick is our setter and she had about 12 assists.

"We're on the right track. The matches we have left on the schedule should be competitive."

For Cedar Creek, Kileen McNeill had five kills, two blocks and two assists, and Sofia Zahedivash added a kills, six assists and five service points. Stella Ketschek contributed a kill, five service points and an ace.

Cedar Creek coach Brian Beck started the program in 2013 and this is his 10th season. Cedar Creek was 16-8 last year but graduated six seniors.

“We’ve played some good matches this year, but today we had 25 unforced errors,” Beck said. “We made mistakes in missing a lot of serves. The number-1 priority is the serve and when you miss that you give away the advantage.

“I know we can play with good teams. Sterling was the top-ranked team in Group II, and we beat them in three sets (on Sept. 26). Pleasantville is an undefeated team, and we lost to them in three sets (on Sept. 29). We won the first set and lost the other two (against Pleasantville), but they were pretty close (Pleasantville won 22-25, 25-21 and 25-19). But they beat us, we didn’t beat ourselves.”