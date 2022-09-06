Lower Cape May girls tennis hopes to repeat in CAL National

The Lower Cape May Regional High School girls tennis team had one of its greatest seasons ever in 2021.

The Caper Tigers return some of that lineup this fall, and they’re looking to do it again.

Lower went 19-2, including 16-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference to win its first conference title since 1993. Coach Greg Douglass was The Press Coach of the Year.

Lower lost only to Cumberland Regional, twice 4-1. The two teams met in the regular season and then in a South Jersey Group II semifinal. Following the playoff loss, the Caper Tigers wrapped up the National title with five straight conference wins to end the season.

Lower looks strong up top because first singles Sam Mancuso and second singles Vika Simonsen are back. Mancuso was a second-team Press All-Star last year and Simonsen was Honorable Mention. Maddie Gilbert, second doubles last year, moves up to third singles.

“Last year was a good, enjoyable season, and if our doubles can get stronger we should have another good year,” Douglass said. “We’ll count on Vika, Sam and Maddie a lot. The girls are excited. Vika and Sam are seniors and they want to repeat.”

Lower Cape May hosts Middle Township at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the season opener. The Caper Tigers travel to Pleasantville on Wednesday and host Cedar Creek on Friday.

Douglass is a veteran coach who played men’s tennis at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) in the 1980s. Before that he played at Lower Cape May and was the 1982 CAL individual boys champion.

Mancuso is entering her third year as Lower Cape May’s first singles player.

“I was very proud of the team last year,” said Mancuso, a 17-year-old senior and Lower Township resident. “We have a great coach and he made it easier. We lost a few players and we’ll have a different lineup, but I think we have a lot of talent back. I think it’ll be a good season.”

Simonsen, also a senior, is entering her fourth season at second singles.

“It was exciting to win the CAL National last year,” said Simonsen, a 17-year-old Lower Township resident. “I can’t say I expected it because we had some new teams in the conference. I’ve been working on consistency and improving.

“This year we have a lot of new people, but they’re showing promise, and I’m excited to start playing with them. The competition will be good this year. We have to be ready to face them again.”

Douglass spoke highly of his singles players.

“Sam is consistent, with good ground strokes,” Douglass said. “She has experience, and her forehand and her backhand have improved. Vika has a powerful first serve and a strong backhand. (Mancuso and Simonsen) have the fight, they never give up.”

Gilbert is the daughter of Middle Township boys tennis coach Matt Gilbert and the sister of former Panthers standout Max Gilbert.

“Maddie is a quick little player and has consistent ground strokes,” Douglass said. “She’s from a tennis family and she knows the game.”

Jayci Shivers, second doubles last year, will play first doubles with freshman Ainsley Reed.

“We have great girls, and they’re great in school,” Douglass said. “We get very good support from the parents and the school. Last year was great. A lot of people in the community and former players came out to watch us.

“We’ll have a lot of good matches this year. We need to be ready because they’ll be up for us.”