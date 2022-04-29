 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Lower Cape May girls lacrosse beats No. 11 Bishop Eustace: Roundup

Maggie Boyle scored five goals to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-6 victory over Bishop Eustace in a nonconference game Friday.

Bishop Eustace, loser of three straight games, began this week ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

Sabrina Faulkner had seven ground balls, scored four and added two assist for the Caper Tigers (10-2). Julia Gibson had four goals and an assist. Tessa Hueber added eight ground balls and scored once. Jenna O'Neill finished with seven ground balls and two goals. Brianna Loper had three ground balls and a assist. Allyson Walsh made seven saves.

For Bishop Eustace (6-6), Anna Marquardt scored four. Grace Gallagher and Aislynn Higgins each had one goal.

Baseball

ACIT 13, Medford Tech 0: Logan Ruga doubled twice, scored three and drove in two for the Red Hawks (5-6). Josh Witmer doubled , scored twice and had two RBIs. Kostya Yakita scored two and doubled. Sean Kellerman had two RBIs. Wilfredo Lugo singled twice, scored a run and had an RBI. Logan Ruga pitched a complete game and struck out nine.

Brandon Palmer doubled for Medford Tech (2-7).

Cape May Tech 19, Atlantic Christian 2: Ronald Neenhold homered, drove in five and scored two for Cape May Tech (6-6). Andrew Steinhauer and Shelton Marsden each scored three and had two RBIs. Tanner Oliva doubled and scored two. Nate Archbold struck out five in four innings.

Softball

Clearview Reg. 14, Cumberland Reg. 4: The Colts (2-10) only had five hits. For Cumberland, Alicea Seitzinger hit a three-run homer. Katelyn Edminster doubled, singled and scored once. Cioni Simmons and Shayla Richmond singled. Storylynn Dagostino scored a run. Gianna Trexler struck out five in 4 1/3 innings.

Brooke McGuigan had four RBIs, scored three and homered for the Pioneers (7-7).

Overbrook 11, Wildwood 0: Overbrook won in five innings on the 10-run rule. Amanda Briggs went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, a run and two RBIs for the visiting Rams. Isabella Boyle was 3 for 4 with four runs and an RBI. Winning pitcher Kayla Van Esland gave scattered seven hits, struck out seven and walked one. Ava Troiano had a triple and a single for Wildwood. 

Hammonton 21, ACIT 1: Riley Lancaster went 2 for 4 with two runs and five RBIs for host Hammonton (11-6) and Giada Palmieri was 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs. Blue Devils pitchers Gracie Ravenkamp and April Lewandowski worked two and three innings, respectively, and combined on a two-hitter. For ACIT (5-6), Brianna Casiano had a hit and a run.

Boys volleyball

ACIT 2, Salem Tech 0: The Red Hawks won by set scores of 25-11, 25-19. Antwan Canazares finished with eight assists, four aces and three digs. Carlos Santiago added seven kills and four blocks. George Nikos had four kills, three aces and two digs.

 

Tennis and golf

Boys tennis

No. 7 Mainland Reg. 4, Absegami 1

Singles: Austin Snyder A d. Mike Walton 6-0, 6-1; Alex Wise M d. Colin Morrissey 6-0, 6-2; Evan Himmelstein M d. Phu Bach 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia M d. Dario Gosevski-Archit Parekh 6-0, 6-0; Chris Guillen-Ben Rosenberg M d. Shakti Rajput-Khush Brahmbhatt 6-0, 6-0

Records: Mainland 9-0; Absegami 5-4

No. 6 Pinelands Reg. 3, Ocean City 2

Singles: Brian Delbury P d. Charles DiCicco 6-4, 7-5; Kraig Redmond OC d. Ashish Gainder 7-6 (8-6), 6-2; Evan Cho OC d. James Cahill 6-3, 6-4

Doubles: Andrew Falduto-Daniel McCarthy P d. Sawyer Lomax-Chris Ganter 6-4, 6-4; Michael Staino-Aiden Falduto P d. Jackson Barnes-Lucas Goodman 6-2, 6-0

Records: Pinelands 11-1; OC 5-3

No. 9 Middle Twp. 5, Hammonton 0

Singles: Justin Wen d. Brett Hare 7-5, 6-0; Shane Kern d. Chris Volk 6-2, 6-1; N/A d. Lucas Iuluicci 6-3, 6-3

Doubles: Will Casterline-Steve Berrodin d. Tyler Puccio-Ryan Ulerick 6-0, 6-0; Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas d. Stanley Smith-Steven Zeng 6-0, 6-0

Records: Middle 9-1; Hammonton 0-11

No. 4 Kingsway Reg. 3, St. Augustine 2

Singles: Vincent Polistina SA d. Kyle Kirwin 6-3, 6-3; Tanner Roth SA d. Nick Tanzola 6-4, 6-2; Gavin Springer K d. Cole Polistina 7-5, 6-4

Doubles: Jack Arena-Nikit Chhita K d. Warren Garland-John Terista 6-3, 6-1; Carter Bradson-Ryan Hallman K d. Jackson Kuzma-Nathaniel Paradela 6-0, 6-1

Records: Kingsway 10-3; St. Augustine 2-7

Boys/ coed golf

Millville 193, Vineland 204

At Centerton Country Club (par 35)

M: Steven Dondero 45, Owen Gilson 46, Demitrius Somerville 47, Blake Gifford 55

V: Eoghan Edgar 49, Gino Descalzi 51, Dominic Lopergolo 51, Leo Klaas 53

Records: Millville 4-5; Vineland 2-10

No. 9 Ocean City 167, ACIT 213

At Greentree Golf Course (par 37)

O: Alex Bayham 37, Sam Ritti 41, Alex Loesch 44, Isabella Freund 45

A: Kenneth Souder 54, Luca Canesi 56, Wyatt DeLuca 57, Aidan Licolli 59

Records: OC 6-3; ACIT 2-8

Pinelands Reg. 195, Barnegat 201, Jackson Liberty 203, Lacey Twp. 216

At Atlantis Golf Course (par 36)

P: Thomas Reilly 44, Brandan Tyhanic 48, Jillian Becker 51, Grace Klements 52

B: Aidan Toddings 44, Todd Muhammad 48, Mason Krey 50, Anthony Gallucci 59

JL: Newman 43, Catanese 49, Hybbeneth 48, Garcia 63

L: Noon 49, Stracensky 50, Gudzak 54, Papa 59

Records: Pinelands 7-1; Barnegat 5-5

