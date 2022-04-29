Lower Cape May girls lacrosse beats No. 11 Bishop Eustace: Roundup

Maggie Boyle scored five goals to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-6 victory over Bishop Eustace in a nonconference game Friday.

Bishop Eustace, loser of three straight games, began this week ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

Sabrina Faulkner had seven ground balls, scored four and added two assist for the Caper Tigers (10-2). Julia Gibson had four goals and an assist. Tessa Hueber added eight ground balls and scored once. Jenna O'Neill finished with seven ground balls and two goals. Brianna Loper had three ground balls and a assist. Allyson Walsh made seven saves.

For Bishop Eustace (6-6), Anna Marquardt scored four. Grace Gallagher and Aislynn Higgins each had one goal.

Baseball

ACIT 13, Medford Tech 0: Logan Ruga doubled twice, scored three and drove in two for the Red Hawks (5-6). Josh Witmer doubled , scored twice and had two RBIs. Kostya Yakita scored two and doubled. Sean Kellerman had two RBIs. Wilfredo Lugo singled twice, scored a run and had an RBI. Logan Ruga pitched a complete game and struck out nine.

Brandon Palmer doubled for Medford Tech (2-7).

Cape May Tech 19, Atlantic Christian 2: Ronald Neenhold homered, drove in five and scored two for Cape May Tech (6-6). Andrew Steinhauer and Shelton Marsden each scored three and had two RBIs. Tanner Oliva doubled and scored two. Nate Archbold struck out five in four innings.

Softball

Clearview Reg. 14, Cumberland Reg. 4: The Colts (2-10) only had five hits. For Cumberland, Alicea Seitzinger hit a three-run homer. Katelyn Edminster doubled, singled and scored once. Cioni Simmons and Shayla Richmond singled. Storylynn Dagostino scored a run. Gianna Trexler struck out five in 4 1/3 innings.

Brooke McGuigan had four RBIs, scored three and homered for the Pioneers (7-7).

Overbrook 11, Wildwood 0: Overbrook won in five innings on the 10-run rule. Amanda Briggs went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, a run and two RBIs for the visiting Rams. Isabella Boyle was 3 for 4 with four runs and an RBI. Winning pitcher Kayla Van Esland gave scattered seven hits, struck out seven and walked one. Ava Troiano had a triple and a single for Wildwood.

Hammonton 21, ACIT 1: Riley Lancaster went 2 for 4 with two runs and five RBIs for host Hammonton (11-6) and Giada Palmieri was 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs. Blue Devils pitchers Gracie Ravenkamp and April Lewandowski worked two and three innings, respectively, and combined on a two-hitter. For ACIT (5-6), Brianna Casiano had a hit and a run.

Boys volleyball

ACIT 2, Salem Tech 0: The Red Hawks won by set scores of 25-11, 25-19. Antwan Canazares finished with eight assists, four aces and three digs. Carlos Santiago added seven kills and four blocks. George Nikos had four kills, three aces and two digs.

