Lower Cape May expects to contend this season

Dozens of members of the Lower Cape May Regional High School football team have been heading to the weight room almost every day since they returned from winter break last school year.

This offseason, 40 or more athletes were showing up to 7 a.m. practices, which has not always happened in the past, third-year coach Lance Bailey said. Each player is eager to work and get better, he added.

“I think that just shows the culture the kids have created and the coaches have created,” Bailey said. “The kids have been great. It is hard for a kid to get out of bed at 7 a.m., four days a week. But they are doing it.”

Bailey says the Caper Tigers could compete this fall and will be exciting to watch, especially because the team returns many players.

The coach has worked with most of these players for some time now. Not only do they understand his system, but they are more experienced, including junior quarterback Hunter Ray.

“I can’t be happier where he’s at right now,” Bailey said. “Last year for him was pretty difficult.”

Last July, Ray broke his wrist and missed the first game of the season. He was able to come back but was not at 100% for most of his sophomore season, said Bailey, who noted Ray is looking a lot better after having a full offseason to recover.

“The sky’s the limit for Hunter,” Bailey said.

Along with Ray’s experience, senior wide receiver and linebacker Archie Lawler, sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Braswell Thomas, who was named an all-West Jersey Football League player as a freshman, and two-way linemen Jacob Bey, Quinten Hagan and Ronald Neenhold are expected to make impacts as they all played in the past.

Oguer Nunez, a versatile junior, can play linebacker, quarterback, running back and free safety. Dennis Serra, a sophomore, can play multiple positions, including linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver and running back.

“We have a lot of multidimensional players I can put really anywhere and they can be successful,” said Bailey, noting the team’s core and experience will be Lower’s strengths this season.

“Our numbers are up, the kids are into it,” Bailey said. “The kids look good. I’m happy with where we are at. I’m happy with the kids’ effort and the coaches’ efforts in preparing for the season.”

The Caper Tigers, who finished 5-5 last year, are now in the WJFL Royal Division. Pennsville, Cumberland Regional, Pitman and Gateway Regional are division rivals.

A great work ethic and not taking anything for granted are goals the program strives to reach every day. Bailey said the Caper Tigers want to fight each play, never give up and play solid football. He said he just wants to take one game at a time, “but I think we are in a good spot to be competitive every Friday night.”

“It is going to be a good division,” Bailey said. “It is going to be a competitive division. We are going to have to show up every Friday night. … Look for us to compete. We are going to compete. I wouldn’t want to coach another group of kids. They show up every day and do everything I ask them to do.

“I can’t wait to get started.”