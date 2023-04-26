Ryan Pew was the winning pitcher as the Lower Cape May Regional High School baseball team earned a 5-4 victory over Wildwood in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Three of the Caper Tigers' runs were scored on wild pitches.

Pew struck out two and allowed three hits in five innings. Evan Shoffler doubled and scored a run for Lower (7-2). Matt DiCave and Hunter Ray each had an RBI and a run. Evan Shoffler and Aydan Heacock each scored.

Ryan Troiano had three hits for the Warriors (6-4), who scored two runs in the seventh inning. Joey Mormile allowed just three hits and struck out two in five innings.

Middle Twp. 10, Cape May Tech 0: Andrew Nelson went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Max Adelizzi had two runs and two RBIs. Thomas Germanio and Adam Radzieta each had two hits and two RBIs. Tyler McDevitt struck out five and allowed five hits in five innings. Vincent Povio and Greg Hrynoweski each scored a run.

Shelton Marsden, Ronald Neenhold, Noah Clemens, Tanner Oliva and Hunter Urbaczewski each singled for Cape May Tech (5-6).

Pennsauken Tech 8, Bridgeton 2: Alvin DeJesus struck out 20 in a 105-pitch, complete game to earn the win. Jossuel Espinal went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for Pennsauken Tech (4-6). For Bridgeton (2-13), Tyler Suppa went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Zion Shields and Jeliel Rolon Quinones each scored once. Enrique Pantaleon struck out five in five innings, and Dominic Ketterer had three strikeouts.