LOWER TOWNSHIP — Macky Bonner saved a special performance for Thursday.

The junior finished two goals and four assists to lead the eighth-seeded Lower Cape May Regional High School boys lacrosse team to a 10-8 victory over ninth-seeded Arthur L. Johnson in a South Jersey Group I first-round game at Frank Simonsen Field.

It was the Caper Tigers' (16-2) first playoff win in program history.

“It means so much to our guys and our coaches,” Bonner said. “We worked so hard for this. We finally showed up and proved we are a good team.”

Lower coach Cole Blackley played lacrosse for the Caper Tigers and Kean University. He took over the program last season and turned a team that went 5-9 in 2021 to an 11-5 finish in 2022. Blackley has really helped the Caper Tigers become a contender.

Lower will travel to top-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

“We made history here,” Blackley said. “It’s actually very emotional. It’s an awesome feeling.”

Blackley attributed the team's success to the players and coaching staff.

“The players are the ones doing the work,” he said. “They are out there working their asses off every single day. I have to give a lot to them. Those guys come up and work every single day to get better, which is all I can really ask for.”

Lower led 7-3 midway through the third quarter, but Johnson scored four straight to tie the game 7-7. Taj Turner scored early in the fourth to give Lower an 8-7 lead. Jake Robson scored four minutes later, and Bonner made it 10-7 after taking the ball from the midfield and running past multiple defenders to find an open look.

“We have been in those situations before,” said Blackley, referencing the Caper Tigers’ win against Mainland Regional in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals. Lower led 8-5 in the fourth quarter, but allowed the Mustangs to force overtime. Bonner then scored in overtime.

“It has happened before where we have gotten down or tied in goals. We just had to come back and try to work on it and grind as best as we possibly could,” Blackley said. “We had good ball movement (Wednesday), the defense saved us a couple times, our goalie (Quinten Hagan) saved us a couple of times. Putting it together just makes it an all-around amazing game, something we haven't had a lot of. It’s amazing to see.”

Bonner is one of the top midfielders in the CAL with 48 goals and 37 assists. He was heavily defended Thursday but still managed to lead the Caper Tigers in assists and ground balls (seven). Robson led the team with three goals to go with three ground balls.

“It wasn’t easy, but I knew the team needed me,” Bonner said. “I was going to do whatever it took to win this game whether I had the give the ball up to my teammates and they finish the goals or I finish the goals. (Wednesday), I had to pass it up and distribute, and it worked out good for us.”

Robson scored off an assist from Bonner early in the first quarter, and Bonner scored unassisted less than three minutes later to give Lower a 2-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, Brandon Loper scored off an assist from Bonner, and Turner maneuvered through multiple defenders and scored unassisted about two minutes later to extend the lead to 4-0.

Johnson’s Rob Tyra scored twice, and Julian Bencivegna once to cut its deficit to 4-3 at halftime. Loper scored off an assist from Bonner to start the third quarter, and Robson scored off an assist from Isaih Carr-Wing to make the Caper Tigers’ lead 6-3. Dennis Serra scored off an assist from Bonner to make it 7-3. Johnson then scored four straight to tie it.

“We knew when we got the ball to possess it and give our defense a break because they were getting tired,” Bonner said. “Johnson kept getting the ball, but once we got the ball we were able to possess it and we were able to score. We just kept that momentum going and it helped us finish the game in the fourth quarter.”

Loper finished with two goals and three ground balls. Turner finished with two goals and two ground balls. Sera and Carr-Wing each added three ground balls, and Jackson Brown and Oguer Nunez each contributed two. Hagan made eight saves, and Zac Castellano won seven faceoffs.

Rumson Fair-Haven (17-4) captured the state Group II championship in 2022. This season, Rumson Fair-Haven defeated St. Augustine Prep and Ocean City, both programs ranked in The Press Elite 11. Blackley will tell his team beforehand that, even though Rumson Fair-Haven is a higher seed, Lower deserves to be there.

“We worked to get here all throughout the year, so we have to make sure we know we worked and deserve to be here,” he said. “We should stick with that.”

Added Bonner, “We are going into it like we do every game. We are going to go in and try to win, but we know it’ll be really tough because they are a good team.”