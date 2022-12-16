 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Lower Cape May coed swimming team beats Holy Spirit

The Lower Cape May Regional High School coed swimming team beat host Holy Spirit 110-45 Friday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Westside Complex in Atlantic City.

Kaitlyn Crouthamel and Justin Melli each had two individual wins and two relay wins for the Caper Tigers (1-1).

Kyle Satt won the 50-yard freestyle and had two relay victories. Jordan Finnerty won the 100 butterfly for Holy Spirit.

Boys basketball

Point Pleasant Borough 37, Barnegat 36: Point Pleasant Borough outscored host Barnegat 8-4 in the last quarter to win it. Stephen Mellett, Shane Ryan and Noah Knauf each scored nine points to lead the Panthers (1-0). Mason Krey and Jamari Smith both scored 11 points for Barnegat (1-1). Todd Muhammad added five points and Cole Toddings had four.

Girls basketball

Camden Academy Charter 37, Oakcrest 20: The score was tied at 11-11 at halftime, but host Camden Academy Charter (1-1) outscored Oakcrest 26-9 in the second half. Madison Nesbitt led the winners with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Yosmery Sosa added nine points and six steals, and Yamilet Basarte-Cruz had seven points and nine rebounds. Oakcrest fell to 0-2.

Swimming

Coed swimming

Lower Cape May Regional 110, Holy Spirit 45

At Dr. Martin Luther King Westside Complex, yards

200 Medley Relay: all three teams disqualified

200 Freestyle: Justin Melli LCM 2:00.16

200 IM: Kaitlyn Crouthamel LCM 2:16.85

50 Freestyle: Kyle Satt LCM 26.85

100 Butterfly: Jordan Finnerty HS 1:21.3

100 Freestyle: Melli LCM 53.64

500 Freestyle: Crouthamel LCM 5:22.58

200  Freestyle Relay: LCM (Satt, Drew Kronemeyer, Crouthamel, Melli) 1:51.46

100 Backstroke: Abigail Lagares LCM 1:09.58

100 Breaststroke: Vika Simonsen LCM 1:23.70

400 Freestyle Relay: LCM (Crouthamel, Kronemeyer, Satt, Melli) 4:06.87

