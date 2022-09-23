Lower Cape May beats Wildwood to go 4-0

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Lower Cape May Regional High School football team entered its game Friday as one of the 14 undefeated teams in the West Jersey Football League.

That perfect record remained intact.

Hunter Ray finished with two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores to lead the Caper Tigers to a 47-6 victory over Wildwood in a WJFL nondivision game. The Caper Tigers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2010. The Warriors fell to 1-3.

Ray finished with 133 passing yards, including 101 on the Caper Tigers’ first three drives. Lower led 34-6 at halftime in large part to a dominant second quarter.

“It feels good,” Ray said. “First time 4-0 in a while. Good work from the line. They protected me. Good work from the receivers getting open, getting on the ball and doing what they do.”

Ray broke his wrist in July 2021 and missed the first game of that season. He was able to come back but was not at 100% for most of his sophomore season

“He is playing at a high level,” Lower coach Lance Bailey said. “A really high level. Last year was not Hunter. His work in the offseason and, about six weeks ago, the light bulb went off. He’s the general out there, and it shows.”

Lower did not get the start it wanted.

After Lower received the opening kickoff, Wildwood’s Ryan Troiano intercepted a pass. The Caper Tigers’ defense forced a punt. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Ray threw a 34-yard TD pass down the sideline to Archie Lawler to give Lower a 7-0 lead.

“After that first drive throwing a pick, you just have to let it go,” Ray said. “The next drive, you just do what you have to do and play your game.”

Wildwood responded with a 76-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 19-yard pass from Junior Hans to Anthony Freeman, who had a nice run after the catch through multiple defenders. Joey Mormile contributed a few nice runs on the drive. The Warriors attempted a two-point play, but the conversion failed, and Lower still led 7-6.

“In games like this, you can tend to get out of who you are as a team. I think as a team we did that at certain moments of the game, but we are able to get back to who we are and what we do well.”

Lower scored on its next three drives.

Ray threw a 9-yard TD pass to Braswell Thomas to give the Caper Tigers a 14-7 lead. Isiah Carr-Wing rushed 28 yards for a score to extend the lead. Ray added TDs of 2 and 5 yards to extend the lead to 34-6. Zac Castellano had an interception early in the second quarter. Carr-Wing rushed for 66 yards in the first half.

“In that second quarter, we put it all together,” Ray said. “It feels really good. We put a lot of work in over the summer. It started in the winter, in December, lifting, double practices, and it’s all coming together.”

Hans made some impressive throws in the first half, but three were dropped by open receivers. A couple of more were dropped when he put the ball when a play could’ve been made.

Freeman was Hans’ most reliable target, catching five passes for 57 yards. Hans was definitely a bright spot for the Warriors. Mormile also made some nice runs. The Warriors’ defense forced three turnovers, including Aidan Connor‘a fumble recovery.

There was no scoring in the third quarter, but in the fourth Dennis Serra scored to cap a nice drive and give the Caper Tigers a 40-6 lead. Mike Cronin capped the scoring with a 38-yard TD run. Junior running back Aiden McCarraher had 88 rushing yards.

Lower has just three seniors on its roster.

“It’s good,” Bailey said about the program going 4-0. “It shows how much the kids have worked and the coaches have worked for the last three years and in the offseason, and it’s paying dividends.

Lower will play at Middle Township at 6 p.m. next Friday. The teams traditionally meet each year for their annual Thanksgiving rivalry game. Last year, Middle won the matchup and took home the Anchor Bowl trophy.

Bailey noted it will be different not seeing the Panthers on Thanksgiving Day, but “it is what is and the changing of the times. We have to get used to it.”

Still, the game should be just as meaningful.

“It’s Middle,” Bailey said.

Added Ray, “Next week is a big game. It is always a big game against Middle. We just have to play our game and play like we always do.”