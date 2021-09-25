Lower Cape May beats Mainland behind Maddie Schiffbauer’s four goals

Press staff reports
Maddie Schiffbauer scored four goals to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey team to a 5-0 win over visiting Mainland Regional on Friday.
The Caper Tigers upped their season mark to 5-2.
Maggie Boyle had a goal and two assists, and Jenna O’Neill had two assists. Lower led 3-0 at halftime. Layla Nunez had three saves for the shutout.
Farley O’Brien made 10 saves for Mainland (3-4-1).
