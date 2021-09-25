Lower Cape May beats Mainland behind Maddie Schiffbauer’s four goals: Roundup

Girls soccer

Oakcrest 6, Pleasantville 0: Jayda Shehadi led the visiting Falcons (2-4-1) with one goal and three assists. Gabbie Dittus had a goal and an assist, and Erin Owens, Catherine LaRoche and Michelle Bethea each added one goal. Rebecca Badger had an assist. Gabrielle Gibson made one save for the shutout. Pleasantville fell to 0-3.

Middle Township 9, Wildwood Catholic Academy 0: Olivia Sgrignioli topped host Middle (5-0) with five goals and had one assist. Ciara DiMauro contributed two goals and an assist. Grace Repici added a goal and two assists, and Carmen O'Hara had a goal and an assist. Eva Dimitrov had two assists. Brianna Robinson made nine saves for the shutout. The Crusaders fell to 3-3.

Girls Volleyball

Southern Regional 2, Brick Township 0: The scores were 25-13 and 25-17. Hailea Krause had six kills for the visiting Rams (5-5), and Jordyn Hamlin had five kills, three digs, 11 service points and five aces. Corinne Hughes added four kills, and Molly Regulski contributed 17 assists and six service points. For Brick (0-7), Emilia Font led with four kills and had seven digs, and Hannah Brennan had eight assists.

