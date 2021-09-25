Lower Cape May beats Mainland behind Maddie Schiffbauer’s four goals: Roundup

Maddie Schiffbauer scored four goals to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey team to a 5-0 win over visiting Mainland Regional on Friday.
The Caper Tigers upped their season mark to 5-2.
Maggie Boyle had a goal and two assists, and Jenna O’Neill had two assists. Lower led 3-0 at halftime. Layla Nunez had three saves for the shutout.
Farley O’Brien made 10 saves for Mainland (3-4-1).
Cedar Creek 4, Oakcrest 1: Riley DeMarco had three assists for the Pirates (6-2). Rachel Dutton scored two goals, and Olivia Torres and Paige Bonner each scored once. Delfina Vanelli made 14 saves. Oakcrest fell to 1-3-2.
Boys soccer
Bridgeton 4, Atlantic City 2: The visiting Bulldogs (3-3) got one goal apiece from Dawayne Smalls, Jair Ruesga, Bryan Leonides and Jason Ortiz. Yahir Torres made four saves for the shutout. Bridgeton led 2-0 at halftime. For Atlantic City (0-6), Anner Castro-Hernandez and Mario Maldonado-Carrasco each scored a goal, and Robert Fishbein made six saves.
Pleasantville 3, Oakcrest 1: Christofer Maldonado scored twice for the Greyhounds (2-6). Ricardo Exantus scored once. Samson St. Villas and Josh Cortes each had an assist. Franklin Moreno made 10 saves. Oakcrest fell to 1-3.
Girls soccer
Oakcrest 6, Pleasantville 0: Jayda Shehadi led the visiting Falcons (2-4-1) with one goal and three assists. Gabbie Dittus had a goal and an assist, and Erin Owens, Catherine LaRoche and Michelle Bethea each added one goal. Rebecca Badger had an assist. Gabrielle Gibson made one save for the shutout. Pleasantville fell to 0-3.
Middle Township 9, Wildwood Catholic Academy 0: Olivia Sgrignioli topped host Middle (5-0) with five goals and had one assist. Ciara DiMauro contributed two goals and an assist. Grace Repici added a goal and two assists, and Carmen O'Hara had a goal and an assist. Eva Dimitrov had two assists. Brianna Robinson made nine saves for the shutout. The Crusaders fell to 3-3.
Girls Volleyball
Southern Regional 2, Brick Township 0: The scores were 25-13 and 25-17. Hailea Krause had six kills for the visiting Rams (5-5), and Jordyn Hamlin had five kills, three digs, 11 service points and five aces. Corinne Hughes added four kills, and Molly Regulski contributed 17 assists and six service points. For Brick (0-7), Emilia Font led with four kills and had seven digs, and Hannah Brennan had eight assists.
