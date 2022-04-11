Lower beats Holly Spirit in girls lacrosse

The Lower Cape May Regional High School girls lacrosse team beat visiting Holy Spirit 13-9 on Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

Maggie Boyle, Sabrina Faulkner and Julia Gibson each scored three goals for the Caper Tigers (4-2).

Boyle had three assists, Faulkner added two assists, and Brianna Loper had two goals and two assists. For the Spartans (4-2), Kira Murray led with three goals, and Hanna Watson and Maddie Abbott had two apiece.

Mainland Regional 22, Millville 7: Charlotte Walcoff and Julianna Medina scored seven and six goals, respectively, for the host Mustangs (4-1), and Medina had three assists. Eva Blanco added three goals and Jane Meade had two. Kylie Kurtz had four saves.

Olivia Giordano and Emmah Devlin each scored three goals for Millville (2-3).

Ocean City 23, Atlantic City 1: Visiting Ocean City improved to 4-1, and the Vikings dropped to 1-5. Further information was unavailable.

GOLF

The Mainland Regional High School boys team finished third in the Meadows at Middlesex Tournament with a score of 228.

Twenty-five teams and 100-plus golfers competed. West Windsor-Plainsboro North won the team title with a score of 215. Middletown South was second (224)

The Mustangs’ Evan Goldberg shot a 1-over-par 72 to take third place among individuals.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mainland Regional 17, Vineland 1: Joe Coady scored three goals for visiting Mainland (2-2), and Tony DeSalle, Jack Venneman, Harrison LaMonica and Joe DeGaetano each scored twice. Vineland fell to 0-3.

SOFTBALL

Pennsville 11, Wildwood 0: Paige Wilson pitched a one-hitter for host Pennsville (4-1) and struck out nine and walked three in the five-inning game, Wilson and Ashlynn Borden homered, and Emma Wariwanchik hit two doubles. Kaydence Oakley had the only hit for Wildwood (1-2).

BASEBALL

No. 4 Egg Harbor Township 2, Millville 0: EHT’s Cameron Flukey went six innings, gave up two hits, walked three and struck out eight. Flukey also had two hits and a walk. The Eagles (3-0) are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Justin Sweeney had two walks, a run and an RBI for the Eagles. EHT scored in the second inning and the fifth inning. David Rodriguez had two hits for host Millville (2-2). Both teams had four hits.

Bridgeton 19, LEAP Academy 1: Dominic Ketterer had a double and a triple for host Bridgeton (1-2), which earned its first win of the season. Marshon Green scored three runs in the five-inning game, and Erick Torres doubled. LEAP Academy (0-2) had two hits.

Pennsville 9, Wildwood: Four Pennsville pitcher combined on a one-hitter in seven innings. Eagles starter Luke Wood went three innings, gave up no hits, walked one and struck out eight to get the win. J.D. Wilson hit a solo homer, Wood tripled and Dave Thomas doubled. Ernie Troiano had the only hit for Wildwood (2-3). Pennsville improved to 2-3.

Boys/coed golf

Lower Cape May Regional 193, Holy Spirit 208, Wildwood Catholic 209

At Cape May National Golf Club (par 35)

HS: Sal Palmieri 45, Nate Vekteris 54, Gavin Paolone 54, Jared Aiello 55

WC: Kieran Kelly 47, Josh Biganam 49, Camryn Diller 54, Tommy Golden 59

LCM: Jake Gardner 46, Andrew Barber 47, Kyle Rosselli 48, Randy Duley 52

Records: W.C. 1-2; H.S. 1-2; LCM: 4-1.

