Kyle Satt struck out five and allowed five hits in six innings to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School baseball team to a 3-2 victory over ACIT in a cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.

Hunter Ray doubled and had two RBIs for the Caper Tigers (14-5), who scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning. Evan Shoffler singled and scored twice. Kody Lewis singled and drive in one. Drew Kroneneyer singled and had a run. Satt also singled.

Logan Ruga struck out 13 and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings for ACIT (6-13). Ruga also had a run. Carmine Sausto went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Wilfredo Lugo singled and scored. Billy Estergren also scored, and Angelo Gonzalez doubled.

Egg Harbor Twp. 18, Oakcrest 2: Jason Salsbery struck out five and did not allow a hit in two scoreless innings to earn the win.

Lawson McIntosh struck out six in three innings of relief. Jacob Cagna went 2 for 2 with a grand slam, five RBIs and two runs. Braeden Thies singled, drove in two runs and scored two. Zach McLaughlin doubled and scored three. Cameron Flukey scored twice. Michael Piskun drove in two runs and scored one. Christian Rando singled, scored one run and drove in one.

Gunnar Smith hit a two-run homer for Oakcrest (5-14).

Cape May Tech 9, Pleasantville 4: Ronald Neenhold struck out six in four innings for the Hawks (9-7), who trailed 4-0 after three innings.

He also singled and scored twice. Cape May Tech tied the score at 4-4 in the fifth and added five more in the seventh to win. Shelton Marsden went 2 for 3 with a homer for the winners. James Murray and Connor Mulligan each had two RBIs and two runs.

Luis Parra-Bautista struck out four in 6 1/3 innings for Pleasantville (5-15). Joshue Matos went 2 for 3 with a homer and two runs. Darian Prensa homered and had three RBIs. Edriarlyn Caraballo walked twice and scored one.

Cedar Creek 8, Absegami 6: The Pirates (17-6) scored seven runs in the second inning.

Anthony Letizia homered and had two RBIs for the winners. Sean O'Kane singled and added two RBIs. Josh DiFilippo went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Ryan Manning scored one run and drove in one. Ryan Carson went 2 for 3 with a run. Nate Winterbottom struck out eight in five innings.

Adrian Wiggins went 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI for Absegami (13-7). John Leonetti singled and had three RBIs. Frank Gargione went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Atlantic Christian 17, Gloucester County Christian 1: Cruz Lewis went 3 for 3 with two doubles and six stolen bases for the Cougars, who improved to 5-3 n the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference.

Seth Phillips went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple. Johnny Cook and Charlie Costello pitched a combined five-inning one-hitter.

Millville 18, Atlantic City 1: Cole Mulharan struck out six and allowed two hits in five innings to earn the win.

Wayne Hill went 2 for 4 with a honer, five RBIs and three runs for the Thunderbolts (11-9). Connor Lacy went 2 for 2 with three runs and three RBIs. Colon went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Sergio Droz doubled and scored three runs.

Brendan Cahill and Ramsel Perez each singled for Atlantic City (3-17). Jackson Barrie scored the lone run.

Northern Burlington 12, St. Joseph 1: Matteo Mannino struck out six and allowed six hits in five innings for Northern Burlington (8-12).

Franklin Peters doubled and had three RBIs. Cole Marchetti went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

For the Wildcats (6-11), Lucas Middleman walked and scored. Jimmy Mantuano went 2 for 3 with a double. Gavin Ramsi, Jake Marootian, Colin Ahart and Scott Digerolamo each singled. Middleman and Gavin Steiner each struck out two in the five-inning game.

West Deptford 4, Hammonton 1: Shea McKenna struck out seven and allowed four hits in six innings to earn the win.

He also homered and had two RBIs. Cole Ambrosius went 1 for 2, drove in one run and scored two.

For Hammonton (11-11), Drew Haines went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Matt McAleer doubled and scored the Blue Devils' lone run. Drew Fields went 2 for 3 with a double.

Penns Grove 13, Bridgeton 7: Joel Francisco Lopez had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Bridgeton (2-20).

Marshon Green had three runs and singled. Zion Shields singled and scored twice.

For Penns Grove (2-13), Elijah Cres hit two doubles, scored four runs and drove in one. Juan Real had two runs and two RBIs.