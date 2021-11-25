Lotzeir Brooks breaks S.J. record; Millville wins 150th meeting with Vineland

It was a wild start to the game Thursday, as there were five turnovers in the first quarter.

Millville started on offense, but Vineland senior Daeshaun Winchester quickly intercepted a pass down field. But, two plays later on the ensuing drive, Millville senior Ti-yon Cephas intercepted a pass. Then, Vineland forced and recovered a fumble. The Fighting Clan, however, went three-and-out.

“We just had to fix our mistakes,” Brooks said.

“Vineland fought hard,” Thomas said. “They came right out and forced three turnovers on us, but we prevailed.”

Millville then drove 91-yards to the end zone.

Senior standout LeQuint Allen rushed for a 1-yard TD. That drive included 19- and 12-yard passes from Nate Robbins.

“We just came in and played our game,” Allen said. “OBG (orange and blue gang) football. We played as a family, and we came out with a victory.

“We had to regroup,” added Allen, who was crowned the homecoming king Thursday. “Things don’t always go your way in life. You have to regroup and stay together, and that’s what we did.”