Lotzeir Brooks breaks S.J. record; Millville wins 150th meeting with Vineland
MILLVILLE 47, VINELAND 0

Lotzeir Brooks breaks S.J. record; Millville wins 150th meeting with Vineland

MILLVILLE — It was the 150th meeting between the Millville and Vineland high school football teams, so it seemed fitting that history was made Thursday.

Lotzeir Brooks finished with 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns to lead the Thunderbolts to a 47-0 victory over the Fighting Clan at Wheaton Field. These two rivals play annually on Thanksgiving.

Brooks, a freshman standout with multiple NCAA Division-I offers already, entered the game with 790 receiving yards. With his performance Thursday, Brooks set the South Jersey freshman record for receiving yards, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman. Brooks now has 909, breaking Pennsauken’s Ejani Shakir total of 861 set in 2019.

Millville (11-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11 and recently captured the South Jersey Group III title. Vineland finished its season 2-10.

“It was pretty easy,” Brooks said of his record-breaking performance Thursday. “And, I have three more years of this.”

Brooks does not say much until he gets comfortable with you, Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. The coach, however, described his first-year player as more humble than quiet.

“Him and I, we joke all the time,” Thomas said.

The programs first met in 1894. They didn't play in 1905, and Vineland won by forfeit in 1908. Some seasons they played more than once. Millville won 35-3 last season, but Vineland still leads the series 67-64-19. The winner receives The Daily Journal Victory Cup.

It was a wild start to the game Thursday, as there were five turnovers in the first quarter.

Millville started on offense, but Vineland senior Daeshaun Winchester quickly intercepted a pass down field. But, two plays later on the ensuing drive, Millville senior Ti-yon Cephas intercepted a pass. Then, Vineland forced and recovered a fumble. The Fighting Clan, however, went three-and-out.

“We just had to fix our mistakes,” Brooks said.

“Vineland fought hard,” Thomas said. “They came right out and forced three turnovers on us, but we prevailed.”

Millville then drove 91-yards to the end zone.

Senior standout LeQuint Allen rushed for a 1-yard TD. That drive included 19- and 12-yard passes from Nate Robbins.

“We just came in and played our game,” Allen said. “OBG (orange and blue gang) football. We played as a family, and we came out with a victory.

“We had to regroup,” added Allen, who was crowned the homecoming king Thursday. “Things don’t always go your way in life. You have to regroup and stay together, and that’s what we did.”

Allen added a 12-yard rushing score on their next drive. After he ran in the two-point play, Millville lead 15-0. The Thunderbolts then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but Vineland freshman Zha’Vian Diaz intercepted a pass. The Fighting Clan did nothing with the turnover.

Early in the second quarter, Robbins threw a 29-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Ta’Ron Haile to extend the lead to 23-0.

“We just want to get opportunities,” Thomas said. “I think if we get enough opportunities, we are going to make things happen. And we had those opportunities and we made things happen. So, I’m happy. I’m pleased with it.”

Robbins threw 29- and 18-yard touchdown passes to Brooks, which gave the Thunderbolts a 38-0 lead late in the second quarter. After recovering an onside kick, Allen rushed 8 yards to extend the lead to 45-0.

Robbins finished with 214 passing yards.

“I’ll never go away from Nate throwing the ball, because he’s phenomenal,” Thomas said.

The Thunderbolts will play Winslow Township (9-3), which won the Central Jersey Group IV title, for the Regional Championship at 4 p.m. Dec. 5. at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University.

Millville wanted to win Thursday to have the momentum going into that game, “and we got it. Hopefully it propels us in the championship game,” Thomas said.

“It was great (Thursday), but we still have one more (game),” Allen said. “We are trying to make history (next) Sunday.”

