Look who's back: Atlantic City boys basketball team wins third straight game Friday night

The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team is beginning to show signs of life.

Sophomore guard Chris Finks scored 14 points as the Vikings won their third straight with a 47-37 win over Middle Township on Friday night. The Vikings, who scored just 13 points in the first game of the season, evened their record at 7-7, under first-year coach Wayne Nelson.

Hosanur Freeman and Mikekel Jones each scored 11 for Atlantic City on Friday. Middle (8-6) had won five of its last six games before Friday.

The Vikings current winning streak has put them in position to qualify for the South Jersey Group IV playoffs and possibly earn a first-round bye in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.

Atlantic City is one of the state’s premier programs. Nelson took over the team in July, replacing Gene Allen, who led the Vikings to three state titles and is the winningest coach in program history with 377 wins, resigned last spring.

Despite Atlantic City’s tradition of success, Nelson did not step into an easy situation. The pandemic ravaged the program the past two seasons. The Vikings played just seven games in 2021. Atlantic City finished 4-13 last season, just its third losing season in 54 years.

The Vikings captured the attention of the South Jersey basketball community - and not in a good way - when they lost their season opener to Millville 48-13.

Since then, however, the Vikings have moved steadily forward. They got a boost this week when cousins Kyle and Frank Gilliam, both transfers from Holy Spirit, became eligible.

Frank Gilliam scored 19 as the Vikings beat Bridgeton 48-35 Thursday.

The Vikings began the week by avenging their opening loss with a 51-49 victory over Millville on Monday.

There are still plenty of games to play, but Atlantic City this week put themselves in a position to play some meaningful games in February.

That’s more than many predicted for the Vikings before the season began.

Bridgeton - 9 10 2 14 - 35

Atlantic City - 19 11 9 9 - 48

BR - Anderson 13, Purnel 9, Gonzalez 2, Sharpe 11

AC - K. Gilliam 4, F. Gilliam 19, Finks 9, T. Jones 6, Gordy-Harris 4, Shapiro 2, Clark 1

Middle Township 12 4 6 15 - 37

Atlantic City 13 6 11 17 - 47

MT - Basquine 12, B. McNeil 10, J. McNeil 8, Howell 7,

AC - K. Gilliam 6, F. Gilliam 5, Freeman 11, M. Jones 11, Finks 14