Joe Welsh, a longtime Holy Spirit High School girls and boys crew coach, is back with the Spartans after just two years.
Welsh, 61, is once again the Holy Spirit girls crew head coach. He had stepped down in 2018 after 33 years of coaching the Spartans girls or boys team, including 27 as a head coach.
Holy Spirit coach Rory Roberts resigned as coach two months ago to spend more time with his family.
"I heard that the position was open from my son, Joe, who's a good friend of Rory's," Welsh said on Thursday. "They were in crew together at Holy Spirit and at Temple University. I talked to them (Holy Spirit) and said 'Throw my hat in the ring'. Nobody else came forward, and I was happy to take the job."
Welsh said that he has been to the Spartans' girls crew boathouse in Brigantine once so far following his rehiring. He''s working with assistant coach Chuck Brennan, who had been his assistant previously.
Welsh, a Somers Point resident, has a long history with the school. In high school, he was a member of the undefeated Holy Spirit boys varsity eight of 1976 that won at the Henley Royal Regatta in England.
"I love Holy Spirit, the atmosphere, all the years there," Welsh said. "Coming back was a no-brainer. It's home. It's a way to go back home, I guess."
Welsh had mostly been the Spartans' girls coach, but he was also the boys coach for four years. His most successful crew was the 2003 Holy Spirit girls varsity eight, which won at the Stotesbury Cup, the Scholastic Rowing Association of America, and the Henley Women's regattas.
Crew followers consider the male and female Henley Regattas to be the sport's world championships.
"It's not every day that you can get somebody with his knowledge, not only of crew, but of Holy Spirit crew," said Holy Spirit athletic director Steve Normane. "Joe showed an interest and we're thrilled to welcome him back. Joe Welsh is Holy Spirit crew, along with Stan Bergman."
Bergman, Welsh's coach in 1976, started the Holy Spirit boys crew program in the mid-1960s and coached the Spartans and later at the University of Pennsylvania.
Welsh assisted for the Stockton women's crew team last year, but the entire season was wiped out this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How to start up this fall presents many questions.
"We're not sure if the schools will be open, and we're not sure if we'll row this fall," Welsh said. "We'd like to go out five days a week and teach technique and conditioning. They lost the spring, everything. But we'll keep our fingers crossed, right?
"Chuck told me he had the freshmen out rowing this spring, but they were only on the water two days before the shutdown. They'll be beginning all over again."
Some of Holy Spirit's graduating seniors from 2020 will row in college next year, so the 2021 Spartans girls team could be in a rebuilding mode.
"I only know a few of the girls," Welsh said. "They were freshmen and sophomores when I was last there. The program shrank, Catholic schools are getting smaller. Rory had about 20 on the team. Rory went to fours (four-boats, instead of eights), and he was quite successful. It's too soon to know what boats we'll run. If there's enough girls we'd like to run eights, but we want to be competitive."
