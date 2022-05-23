Logan Ruga helps ACIT beat Westampton Tech; tennis playoffs start: Roundup

Logan Ruga helps ACIT beat Westampton Tech; tennis playoffs start
ACIT defeated Westampton Tech 9-5 in baseball Monday.
The visiting Red Hawks (6-14) led 3-2 after scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Logan Ruga went 3 for 5 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs, and Pat Urmson was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs. Kostya Yakita tripled. Ruga went seven innings, gave up seven hits, walked four and struck out 10. Jahmier Butler-Knight went 2 for 4 with a double for Westampton (4-13).
Boys volleyballSouth Jersey Tournament first round
(15) Hammonton 2, (18) Pinelands Regional 0: Fifteenth-seeded Hammonton (14-5) won with scores of 25-21 and 25-19.
Emmanuel Waugh had six kills, 12 blocks and eight digs for Hammonton, and Andrew Gollihur added six kills and four digs. Benn Leonard contributed 10 digs and Aiden Nicholls had five kills and 13 digs.
Pinelands dropped to 9-10.
Boys tennis
South Jersey Group III first round
(7) Absegami 5, (10) Toms River South 0
Singles: Austin Snyder d. Joe Zamudio 6-0, 6-0; Colin Morrissey d. Dylan Linder 6-2, 6-0; Phu Bach d. Ethan Krempel 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: Dario Gosevski-Archit Parekh d. Luca Monaco-Tim Birchler 6-3, 6-0; Khush Brahmbhatt-Shakti Rajput d. Eric Brown-Dylan Budd 6-1, 6-1
Records: TRS 2-11; Absegami 12-9
South Jersey Group II first round
(7) Haddon Heights 4, (10) Oakcrest 1
Singles: Wesley Mazzucco HH d. Kyle Espina 4-6, 6-3, (10-8); Ryan Connor HH d. Thomas Pham 6-2, 6-3; Ben Mazzucco HH d. Brian Tran 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: Keagan Samuel-Shrij Dave O d. Gavin Whitham-Jackson Maloney 6-3, 6-2; Padraig Kearns-Matt Underwood HH d. Angelo Cuerquis-Nish Kiritharan 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)
Records: Oakcrest 7-9; HH 13-9
Boys/coed golf
No. 5 Mainland Regional 158, Absegami 165
At Linwood Country Club (par 34)
ABS: Owen Doyle 36, Evan Ramos 38, AJ Smoaks 44, Cassandra Hughes 47
MAIN: Phil Stefanowicz 38, Jake Hennelly 39, Isabella Ruzzo 40, Luke Tappeiner 41
Birdies: Doyle M
Records: Absegami 7-10; Mainland 16-1
Press staff reports
