 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Locals win awards from South Jersey Chapter of National Football Foundation

  • 0
National Football Foundation – South Jersey Chapter

The South Jersey Chapter of the National Football Foundation awarded 26 scholar athletes with a $500 scholarship as well as other accolades April 24 at the Carriage House in Galloway Township.

 Mike Gatley, Provided

The South Jersey Chapter of the National Football Foundation held its annual banquet April 24 at the Carriage House in Galloway Township.

The foundation awarded 26 scholar athletes with a $500 scholarship as well as other accolades.

Cedar Creek High School’s James Melody was named the Coach of the Year. He led the Pirates to an undefeated season and sectional and state titles.

Former Cedar Creek wide receiver Bo Melton and Vineland running back Isiah Pacheco were awarded College Players of the Year. Both Rutgers University stars were recently selected in the NFL Draft, with Melton going to the Seattle Seahawks and Pacheco getting drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bill Osborn, who played at Wildwood High School and the University of Pittsburgh, received the Contribution to Amateur Football Award. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski received the Distinguished American Award. The Official of the Year Award went to Scott Campbell, who serves in the Camden Chapter of the New Jersey Football Officials Association.

People are also reading…

Locals who won scholarships and a plaque were: Anthony Silipena (Absegami), Eric Strecker (Atlantic City), Matthew Corn (Bridgeton), Nick Wiker (Buena Regional), Jamal Chapman (Cedar Creek), Quameer Saunders (Cumberland Regional), Julian Rivera (Egg Harbor Township), Neil Curcio (Hammonton), Michael Weaver (Holy Spirit), Michael Castellano (Lower Cape May Regional), Michael Ordille (Mainland Regional), Nathan Robbins (Millville), Brett Nabb (Middle Township), Julian Frank (Oakcrest), Sam Williams (Ocean City), Amon Stanley (Pleasantville), John Bruther (Southern Regional), Franklin Simms (St. Augustine Prep), Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph Academy), Braylon Blakely (Vineland) and Ernie Troiano IV (Wildwood).

Contact Patrick Mulranen:

609-272-7217.

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News