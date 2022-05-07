Locals win awards from South Jersey Chapter of National Football Foundation

The South Jersey Chapter of the National Football Foundation held its annual banquet April 24 at the Carriage House in Galloway Township.

The foundation awarded 26 scholar athletes with a $500 scholarship as well as other accolades.

Cedar Creek High School’s James Melody was named the Coach of the Year. He led the Pirates to an undefeated season and sectional and state titles.

Former Cedar Creek wide receiver Bo Melton and Vineland running back Isiah Pacheco were awarded College Players of the Year. Both Rutgers University stars were recently selected in the NFL Draft, with Melton going to the Seattle Seahawks and Pacheco getting drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bill Osborn, who played at Wildwood High School and the University of Pittsburgh, received the Contribution to Amateur Football Award. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski received the Distinguished American Award. The Official of the Year Award went to Scott Campbell, who serves in the Camden Chapter of the New Jersey Football Officials Association.

Locals who won scholarships and a plaque were: Anthony Silipena (Absegami), Eric Strecker (Atlantic City), Matthew Corn (Bridgeton), Nick Wiker (Buena Regional), Jamal Chapman (Cedar Creek), Quameer Saunders (Cumberland Regional), Julian Rivera (Egg Harbor Township), Neil Curcio (Hammonton), Michael Weaver (Holy Spirit), Michael Castellano (Lower Cape May Regional), Michael Ordille (Mainland Regional), Nathan Robbins (Millville), Brett Nabb (Middle Township), Julian Frank (Oakcrest), Sam Williams (Ocean City), Amon Stanley (Pleasantville), John Bruther (Southern Regional), Franklin Simms (St. Augustine Prep), Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph Academy), Braylon Blakely (Vineland) and Ernie Troiano IV (Wildwood).

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217. PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

