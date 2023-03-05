Standout performances by Southern Regional High School's Cole Cramer and Ocean City's Sophia Curtis highlighted outstanding days by local athletes at the indoor track and field Meet of Champions on Sunday.

Cramer finished second in the 55-meter dash in 6.48 seconds at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York. Maxim Rychkov, of Robbinsville, won in 6.45 seconds.

Cramer also finished second in the 200 dash in 22.12 seconds. Premier Wynn, of Pennsauken, ran 21.75 to win.

Curtis jumped 38 feet, 8 inches to finish second in the triple jump. Alexandra Bonn, of Union Catholic, won with a distance of 39-6.25. Curtis also finished sixth in the 55 hurdles in 8.43 seconds.

In other girls events, Hanah Ross, of Absegami, ran a personal-best 57.52 seconds to finish sixth in the 400 dash.

Sofia Day, of Mainland Regional, finished seventh in the 800 run in 2:17.23. Emma Crozier-Carole jumped a personal-best 5-2 to finish tied for fifth in the high jump. Elaina Styre, of Ocean City, also jumped 5-2 and finished tied for fifth.

In other boys events, Isaiah Davenport, of Pleasantville, cleared 6-4 to finish third in the high jump. Michael Merlino, of Oakcrest, was fourth in the pole vault with a height of 14-6. Fabian Gonzalez, of Southern Regional, finished sixth in the shot put with a put of 52-10.