Local wrestlers pile up championships at District 25, 30, 31 tournaments

Southern Regional High School had five champions and host Lacey Township had four at the District 25 wrestling tournament Saturday.

Southern title winners included Conor Collins (120 pounds), Wyatt Stout (126), Hayden Hochstrasser (132), Matt Henrich (138) and Cole Velardi (150). Lacey's champions were Brady Carter (113), James Circle (165), Matthew Coon (190) and John Dodaro (285).

Holy Spirit earned three titles at the District 31 tournament at Delsea Regional. Carter Pack (106), Max Elton (113) and Ken Sherman (144) each won titles for the Spartans. Other area District 31 champions included Middle Township's Alick Killian (150) and Millville's Jaydan Wright (285).

District 30 champions at Washington Township included Buena Regional's Nick Wiker (175) and St. Joseph Academy's Bryan Butkus (285).

The top three finishers in each of the 14 weight classes in District 25 advanced to the Region 7 championships to be held this Friday and Saturday. The top three finishers in each weight class in districts 30 and 31 will compete in the Region 8 tournament Friday and Saturday.

Those who advanced to finals in District 25 before losing included Lacey's Brendan Schuler (106), Aidan Ott (126), Matt Gauthier (132), Mason Heck (138) and Andre Ferraiuolo (144). Southern's finalists were Nate Bischoff (157), Collin French (175), Reilly O'Boyle (215) and Dave Casas (285).

All move on to the regional tournament.

Area third-place finishers who also advance, in District 25 included Southern's Sam Pari (106), Scottie Sari (113), Chris Lubeski (144) and Kai Wagner (165), and Lacey's Luciano Ferrante (175).

Finalists in District 30 were Hammonton's Justin Flood (106), Luca Giagunto (113), Aidan Fallon (144) and Anthony Evangelista (285), Buena's Brodrick Murphy (150) and St. Joseph's Nick Melchiore (157).

Local third-place finishers were Buena's Nate Johnson (113), Tyrique Travis (138) and Allen Adkins (165), and Hammonton's Frank Italiano (120) and William Way (157).

Those from the area who lost in finals in District 31 included Holy Spirit's Bryce Manera (120), Gavin Paolone (126), and Phillip Doctuer (285), Cedar Creek's Miguel Perez (175) and Middle Township's David Giulian (190).

Winning third-place matches were Vineland's Josh Kinchen (106), Dominic Bosco (113) and Gabe Baldosaro (120), Holy Spirit's Chase Calhoun (132), Middle's Sam Keppel (157) and Millville's Edison Andino (215).

