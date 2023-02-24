Results

The following local wrestlers won their first-round matches to advance to the quarterfinals:

106 pounds: Gavin Mensch, Holy Spirit, by an 6-3 decision; Justin Flood, Hammonton, by pin in 37 seconds; Josh Kinchen, Vineland, by pin in 4 minutes, 48 seconds; Wyatt Pharo, Pinelands Regional, bye.

113: Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep, bye; Shane Way, Hammonton, by pin 3:47; Tyler Thomas, Egg Harbor Township, by pin in 1:36; Andrew Siteman, Mainland Regional, by pin in 24 seconds;

120: Max Elton, Holy Spirit, bye; Logan Walters, Hammonton, by 15-11 decision; Jackson Slotnick, St. Augustine, bye.

126: Noah Fontana, Mainland, by pin in 5:27; Chase Calhoun, Holy Spirit, by pin in 1:22; Luca Giagunto, Hammonton, bye; Anthony Depaul, St. Augustine, bye.

132: Chase Hansen, Lower Cape May Regional, bye; Mason Livio, Pinelands, by pin in 1:02.

138: Vincent Faldetta, EHT, bye; Christophe Eaton, Absegami, by 4-3 decision.

144: Richie Grungo, St. Augustine, bye; Tommy Grimley, Ocean City, by 8-3 decision; Frank Italiano, Hammonton, by sudden victory 7-5;

150: Brady Conlin, St. Augustine, bye; Adrien Laboy, Middle Township, bye.

157: Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine, bye; Julian Rivera, Absegami, by pin in 12 seconds; Derron Azille, Lower Cape May, by injury default in 5:15;

165: Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine, bye; Logan Haggerty, Lower Cape May, by 9-3 decision; Sean Cowan, Absegami, by pin in 3:02.

175: Aamir Dunbar, Cedar Creek, by 5-4 decision; Nick Layton, Ocean City, by 9-0 major decision; Isiah Carr-Wing, Lower Cape May, by pin in 3:03; Gavin Wagner, Pinelands, bye.

190: George Rhodes, Absegami, bye; Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May, by pin in 1:46.

215: Robert McDevitt, Holy Spirit, by pin in 2:10; Clifford Dirkes, Ocean City, by pin in 3:18; Nick Timek, Mainland, bye.

285: Ed Vincent, St. Augustine, bye; Edison Andino, Millville, bye; Maurice Matthews, Middle, by 8-7 decision.