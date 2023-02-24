Wrestlers across the state competed Friday in boys regional tournaments with the goal of qualifying for next week’s state championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Most local wrestlers are competing in the Region 8 tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School. The tournament concludes Saturday. In all eight regions, the top four wrestlers in each of 14 weight classes will advance to the state tournament that will run next Thursday through Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Lacey Township and Southern Regional are in the Region 7 tournament being held at Cherry Hill East.
The first round began late Friday afternoon at EHT. Wrestlers victorious in their first match advanced to the quarterfinals that were to be held later Friday night. Wrestlers who lost in the first round were eliminated, but those who lost in the quarterfinals fell to the consolation rounds. The Region 8 finals are expected to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Girls schedule
The South Region tournament for girls was held Sunday at Williamstown.
Ten local female wrestlers, including South Region champions Buena Regional’s Shea Aretz (126), Southern Regional’s Jayla Hahn (138) and Cedar Creek’s Riley Lerner (120), advanced to compete in the state tournament that will begin Sunday at Phillipsburg. The 12 girls state finals will be next Saturday, March 4, at Boardwalk Hall.
Friday's results
Region 8
First round
106 pounds: Gavin Mensch, Holy Spirit, by an 6-3 decision; Justin Flood, Hammonton, by pin in 37 seconds; Josh Kinchen, Vineland, by pin in 4 minutes, 48 seconds; Wyatt Pharo, Pinelands Regional, bye.
113: Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep, bye; Shane Way, Hammonton, by pin 3:47; Tyler Thomas, Egg Harbor Township, by pin in 1:36; Andrew Siteman, Mainland Regional, by pin in 24 seconds;
120: Max Elton, Holy Spirit, bye; Logan Walters, Hammonton, by 15-11 decision; Jackson Slotnick, St. Augustine, bye.
126: Noah Fontana, Mainland, by pin in 5:27; Chase Calhoun, Holy Spirit, by pin in 1:22; Luca Giagunto, Hammonton, bye; Anthony Depaul, St. Augustine, bye.
132: Chase Hansen, Lower Cape May Regional, bye; Mason Livio, Pinelands, by pin in 1:02.
138: Vincent Faldetta, EHT, bye; Christophe Eaton, Absegami, by 4-3 decision.
144: Richie Grungo, St. Augustine, bye; Tommy Grimley, Ocean City, by 8-3 decision; Frank Italiano, Hammonton, by sudden victory 7-5;
150: Brady Conlin, St. Augustine, bye; Adrien Laboy, Middle Township, bye.
157: Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine, bye; Julian Rivera, Absegami, by pin in 12 seconds; Derron Azille, Lower Cape May, by injury default in 5:15;
165: Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine, bye; Logan Haggerty, Lower Cape May, by 9-3 decision; Sean Cowan, Absegami, by pin in 3:02.
175: Aamir Dunbar, Cedar Creek, by 5-4 decision; Nick Layton, Ocean City, by 9-0 major decision; Isiah Carr-Wing, Lower Cape May, by pin in 3:03; Gavin Wagner, Pinelands, bye.
190: George Rhodes, Absegami, bye; Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May, by pin in 1:46.
215: Robert McDevitt, Holy Spirit, by pin in 2:10; Clifford Dirkes, Ocean City, by pin in 3:18; Nick Timek, Mainland, bye.
285: Ed Vincent, St. Augustine, bye; Edison Andino, Millville, bye; Maurice Matthews, Middle, by 8-7 decision.
Quarterfinals
106: Mensch, Holy Spirit, lost by pin; Flood, Hammonton, won an 11-0 major decision; Kinchen, Vineland, lost by technical fall; Pharo, Pinelands, lost a 14-7 decision.
113: Naame, St. Augustine, won a 5-2 decision; Thomas, EHT, won 11-9 in OT against Way of Hammonton; Siteman, Mainland, lost by pin;
120: Elton, Holy Spirit, won by technical fall; Walters, Hammonton, lost a 13-2 decision; Slotnick, St. Augustine, won a 3-1 decision
126: Fontana, Mainland, lost by pin; Calhoun, Holy Spirit, lost a 4-2 decision; Giagunto, Hammonton, won an 8-4 decision; DePaul, St. Augustine, won a 15-1 major decision.
132: Hansen, Lower, won by pin; Livio, Pinelands, won a 3-1 decision;
138: V. Faldetta, EHT, won a 7-0 decision; Eaton, Absegami, lost by technical fall;
144: Grungo, St. Augustine, won by pin over Tommy Grimley of Ocean City; Italiano, Hammonton, lost by technical fall;
150: Conlin, St. Augustine, won by technical fall; Laboy, Middle, won a 12-11 decision
157: Virelli, St. Augustine, won an 11-3 major decision; Rivera, Absegami, lost an 8-1 decision; Azille, Lower, lost by pin
165: Slotnick, St. Augustine, won by technical fall; Haggerty, Lower, lost by pin; Cowan, Absegami, won by pin
175: Dunbar, Cedar Creek, lost by pin; Layton, Ocean City, won a 6-5 decision; Wagner, Pinelands, won a 12-4 major decision
190: Rhodes, Absegami, won by pin; Zurawski, Lower, won by pin
215: McDevitt, Holy Spirit, won a 13-5 major decision; Dirkes, Ocean City, lost by pin; Timek, Mainland, lost by pin.
285: Vincent, St. Augustine, lost by pin; Andino, Millville, won by pin against Matthews of Middle
Region 7
First round
106: Anthony Mason, Southern, bye; Brendan Schuler, Lacey, lost a 6-1 decision
113: Attila Vigilante, Southern, won an 8-1 decision
120: Aidan Flynn, Lacey, lost a 10-0 major decision; Scottie Sari, Southern, won by technical fall
126: Conor Collins, Southern, bye
132: Aidan Ott, Lacey, won by pin; Wyatt Stout, Southern, bye
138: No local wrestlers
144: Matt Gauthier, Lacey, won by pin; Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern, bye
150: Matt Henrich, Southern, bye
157: Nick Bennet, Southern, bye
165: Cole Velardi, Southern, bye; Jayden Martins, Lacey, won a 6-4 decision
175: Mitch Bivona, Southern, bye
190: Collin French, Southern, bye; Matt Coon, Lacey, won by pin
215: Riley O`Boyle, Southern, bye
285: Anthony Evangelista, Southern, bye
Quarterfinals
106: Mason, Southern, won by pin;
113: Vigilante, Southern, won an 8-1 decision
120: Sari, Southern, lost an 8-2 decision
126: Collins, Southern, won by pin
132: Ott, Lacey, won a 12-7 decision; Stout, Southern, won by technical fall
138: No local wrestlers
144: Gauthier, Lacey, lost an 8-0 major decision; Hochstrasser, Southern, won by pin
150: Henrich, Southern, won by pin
157: Bennet, Southern, won by pin
165: Velardi, Southern, won by pin; Martins, Lacey, lost by technical fall
175: Bivona, Southern, won a 3-1 decision
190: French, Southern, won by pin; Coon, Lacey, won by pin
215: O`Boyle, Southern, won by pin
285: Evangelista, Southern, won by pin
