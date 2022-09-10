Local runners excel at Cherokee Challenge: Roundup

Several Cape May, Atlantic, and southern Ocean County runners turned in impressive performances at the Cherokee Challenge cross country meet Saturday morning.

Macie McCracken of Wildwood High School took second place in the girls sophomore race, finishing the 3,200-meter course in 12 minutes, 9.6 seconds. Liliah Gordon of Northern Burlington won in 11:41.54. Chloe Care of Ocean City ran 12:54.82 to finish seventh.

In the junior race, Michaela Schlemo of Egg Harbor Township finished fifth in 12:05.84. Melina Johnson of Robbinsville won in 11:35.21.

Lindsay Taylor of EHT finished fifth in the senior race in 12:14.24. Abigail Waddington of Clearview ran 12:05.58 to win.

In the boys senior race, Fabian Ramales of Southern Regional finished third in 9:47.67. Patrick Ditmars of Cherokee won in 9:42.35.

The Challenge was held at Cherokee High School in the Marlton section of Evesham Township in sunny, hot conditions. It featured runners from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware. The competition marks the start of cross country’s major meet season. Participants competed against runners in their own grade.

Cedar Creek 15, Oakcrest 50: Riley Lerner was the individual winner to lead the Cedar Creek girls team to a 15-50 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League meet.

Lerner won in 21:30.

Seven Pirates finished in the top eight places. Alexis Sears was second in 22:28, while teammate Abigail Clapp was third in 24:12. Jillian Robles (24:57), Chloe Arnold (25:59) and Emily Hagel (28:13) finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Madelyn Lee was eighth in 36:38.

Oakcrest's Angelica Tyree placed seventh in 28:34.