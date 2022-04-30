Local rowers excel at Garden State regatta on Cooper River

Eight area crews and one Holy Spirit High School single rower were winners Saturday at the Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships on the Cooper River in Camden County.

The annual event is the first major championship race of the South Jersey crew season. All the races were 1,500 meters, and the regatta had 36 divisions.

Egg Harbor Township High School took the three-boat girls lightweight four final in 6 minutes, 13.24 seconds. The Eagles' crew consisted of stroke Kaitlyn Rice, Lily Winkler, Mollie Ireland, bow Isabela Patel and coxswain Madeline Coyle.

The Holy Spirit boys crew team kept up its tradition in smaller sculling boats with a win by Aidan Driscoll in the senior single and a victory in the lightweight double class. Driscoll won the boys senior single final in 5:43.52, topping a field of six rowers. In the boys lightweight double race, the Spartans' Nicholas Sarno and Mike Rodriguez took a three-boat final by more than 10 seconds in 5:41.08.

Mainland girls novice eight crew won its final in 5:45.16, topping Atlantic City by just more than two seconds. The Mustangs' crew consisted of Leah Nirenberg, Michaela Werber, Lauren Quinn, Mackenzie Gannon, Aixelle Perez, Madison Siglin, Molly Lind, Ella Barnadore and coxswain Megan Pruitt.

The Mainland girls varsity four finished second in 5:50.40. Blair Academy won it in 5:37.69. The Mainland boys varsity four placed second in 5:10.32. Christian Brothers Academy won it in 5:06.37.

Moorestown won the girls varsity-eight final in 5:16.67. Ocean City was second in the three-boat race in 5:53.45 and Mainland placed third in 6:12.12.

Atlantic City won the boys lightweight four final in 5:25.82, beating second-place Kearny by more than three seconds. The Vikings' crew included stroke Omar Dewair, Joe Aluise, Casey Nguyen, bow Aaron Simpson and coxswain James Rico.

The Ocean City girls team won the three-boat girls lightweight eight final in 6:01.21. The Red Raiders girls team also won the novice four final in 6:33.09, beating second-place Blair by more than four seconds.

EHT won the boys novice eight final in 5:10.39. The Absegami boys novice four won in 5:34.69.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

