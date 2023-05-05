Mainland Regional High School's Leo Pierre won the boys 100-meter dash Thursday at the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Elite Meet at Delsea Regional High School.

He crossed the finish line in 11.07 seconds.

Ocean City's Nick Scarangelli won the boys 3,200 run in 9:24.12. Oakcrest's Ryan Merlino won the pole vault (14-06). Egg Harbor Township's Ahmad Fogg won the long jump with a leap of 22-08, and Mainland's William Murray was second (22-07).

The Mustangs' Mawali Osunniyi won the triple jump (45-10). He was also second in the high jump (6-08). EHT's Sean Dever won the javelin (160-02), and teammate Chris Griffin was third (156-04). Oakcrest's Clayton Husta placed fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.17).

On the girls side, Ocean City’s Sophia Curtis captured two events, winning the 400-meter hurdles in 1:1.50 and the triple jump with a distance of 40-5.

O.C.’s Maeve Smith took the 3,200 meters in 10:58.96 Absegami’s Hannah Ross won the 400 meters in 58.23 seconds. Emma Crozier-Carole of Mainland was first in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 1 inch.

Ocean City’s Elaina Styer was second in the high jump (5-2) and second in the long jump (17-5). Hammonton’s Emma Peretti placed second in the shot put (38-11) and third in the discus (119-3). Oakcrest’s Royanah Farmer was second in the 100 meters (12.47) and the 200 meters (25.66).

Mainland’s McKenna Pontari finished third in the long jump (16 feet, 11 inches). Crozier-Carole tied for third with Moorestown’s I’Mara Ford in the high jump (5 feet).