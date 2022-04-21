Local high school girls crews preparing for upcoming big competitions

The Ocean City High School girls crew team has more than 60 students in the program and should be a contender in several divisions during the upcoming major regattas.

Ocean City, like many of the area teams, raced at Lake Lenape Sprints III on April 9 and at the Manny Flick-Horvat IV regatta the next day in Philadelphia.

“So far, so good,” said Steve Kelly, the Ocean City girls crew coach and the O.C. girls and boys crew rowing director. “The weather for the most part has been cooperating. Most of the race days have been pretty nice. We’re starting to feel out the lineups for the season. I think for the most part we’ll do well.”

The Red Raiders are rowing a varsity eight, lightweight eight, junior eight, varsity four and freshman eight. The team has two sets of captains: seniors Maddie Keefer and Eileen Seif, and juniors Lily Beard and Bridget Millar.

Keefer, Seif and Beard are in the varsity eight, along with seniors Alexa Schlembach, Alayna Deegan, Molli Dahms and coxswain Maria Mastrando. The varsity four includes seniors Mackenzie Enteado, Sally Dahl, Soph Cera and coxswain Lily Fisher. The lightweight eight includes Millar, and seniors Emma Kelly (the coach’s daughter), Danielle Weidner and Lilly Teofanova.

“We’re hoping to win most categories at County’s (the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on May 15),” said Kelly, a second-year coach and a former La Salle University rower. “We hope to qualify for Nationals (the Scholastic Rowing Association of America regatta on May 27-28). We want to make the finals at Stotesbury and Nationals. It’s great to have a lot of seniors, and they’re nice kids. Our junior eight is mostly sophomores. We have a lot of young kids coming up.”

Several Ocean City seniors will compete in college next year, including Keefer (Jacksonville), Seif (Stetson), Mastrando (Miami, Florida), Kelly (Ithaca), Enteado (Stetson), Schlembach (Dartmouth) and Deegan (Monmouth).

ACIT ramping up

ACIT has a program in its first full season. Coach Abbey Gragg, a former Atlantic City High School and Marist College rower, was hired in 2020, the season canceled due to the pandemic. The team got a taste of competition last year, racing at the Atlantic County Championships. The Red Hawks don’t plan to race in Philadelphia this year but have rowed at Lake Lenape.

The team has about 20 members, and leaders include Avery Kurman, Annie Rodriguez and Nichole Valesquez.

“The team is great,” Gragg said. “The team is structured, and they really want to be there. The team doesn’t have any older girls to show them how to row. We’re a novice program, and we have to show them how to race competitively. We’ll race as much as we can and get everyone rowing. We’ll take the time to show them how to row, and go up from there.”

Egg Harbor Township has a small team in numbers but should be competitive in fours and smaller boats. Returnees include Kaitlyn Rice, Madeline Coyle, Ashley Timm, Mollie Ireland, Isabella Mardigian, Alexandra Brown and Rachel Kent.

“We’re down to 15 rowers on jayvee and varsity, but the kids are working very hard and improving on (ergometer rowing machines) in the boat every day,” said Dan Welsh, the Egg Harbor Township coach and brother to Spirit coach Joe Welsh. “They’re a tough group, and they’re learning how to push themselves. Their erg numbers are good, and they’re learning how to push harder and getting strength and stamina. By the time the medal (championship) races come around, we should have a few fast boats, if not more.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

