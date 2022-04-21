 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS CREW

Local high school girls crews preparing for upcoming big competitions

  • 0
Ocean City girls crew team

Members of the Ocean High School girls crew team have some fun posing. Coach Steve Kelly said the Red Raiders’ season has been “so far, so good. ... We’re starting to feel out the lineups for the season. I think for the most part we’ll do well.”

 Steve Kelly, Provided

The Ocean City High School girls crew team has more than 60 students in the program and should be a contender in several divisions during the upcoming major regattas.

Ocean City, like many of the area teams, raced at Lake Lenape Sprints III on April 9 and at the Manny Flick-Horvat IV regatta the next day in Philadelphia.

“So far, so good,” said Steve Kelly, the Ocean City girls crew coach and the O.C. girls and boys crew rowing director. “The weather for the most part has been cooperating. Most of the race days have been pretty nice. We’re starting to feel out the lineups for the season. I think for the most part we’ll do well.”

The Red Raiders are rowing a varsity eight, lightweight eight, junior eight, varsity four and freshman eight. The team has two sets of captains: seniors Maddie Keefer and Eileen Seif, and juniors Lily Beard and Bridget Millar.

Keefer, Seif and Beard are in the varsity eight, along with seniors Alexa Schlembach, Alayna Deegan, Molli Dahms and coxswain Maria Mastrando. The varsity four includes seniors Mackenzie Enteado, Sally Dahl, Soph Cera and coxswain Lily Fisher. The lightweight eight includes Millar, and seniors Emma Kelly (the coach’s daughter), Danielle Weidner and Lilly Teofanova.

People are also reading…

“We’re hoping to win most categories at County’s (the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on May 15),” said Kelly, a second-year coach and a former La Salle University rower. “We hope to qualify for Nationals (the Scholastic Rowing Association of America regatta on May 27-28). We want to make the finals at Stotesbury and Nationals. It’s great to have a lot of seniors, and they’re nice kids. Our junior eight is mostly sophomores. We have a lot of young kids coming up.”

Several Ocean City seniors will compete in college next year, including Keefer (Jacksonville), Seif (Stetson), Mastrando (Miami, Florida), Kelly (Ithaca), Enteado (Stetson), Schlembach (Dartmouth) and Deegan (Monmouth).

ACIT ramping up

ACIT has a program in its first full season. Coach Abbey Gragg, a former Atlantic City High School and Marist College rower, was hired in 2020, the season canceled due to the pandemic. The team got a taste of competition last year, racing at the Atlantic County Championships. The Red Hawks don’t plan to race in Philadelphia this year but have rowed at Lake Lenape.

The team has about 20 members, and leaders include Avery Kurman, Annie Rodriguez and Nichole Valesquez.

“The team is great,” Gragg said. “The team is structured, and they really want to be there. The team doesn’t have any older girls to show them how to row. We’re a novice program, and we have to show them how to race competitively. We’ll race as much as we can and get everyone rowing. We’ll take the time to show them how to row, and go up from there.”

Egg Harbor Township has a small team in numbers but should be competitive in fours and smaller boats. Returnees include Kaitlyn Rice, Madeline Coyle, Ashley Timm, Mollie Ireland, Isabella Mardigian, Alexandra Brown and Rachel Kent.

“We’re down to 15 rowers on jayvee and varsity, but the kids are working very hard and improving on (ergometer rowing machines) in the boat every day,” said Dan Welsh, the Egg Harbor Township coach and brother to Spirit coach Joe Welsh. “They’re a tough group, and they’re learning how to push themselves. Their erg numbers are good, and they’re learning how to push harder and getting strength and stamina. By the time the medal (championship) races come around, we should have a few fast boats, if not more.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Major regattas

April 30: Garden State Championships, Cooper River, Camden County

May 1: Cooper Cup, Cooper River, Camden County

May 7: Philadelphia City Championships, Schuylkill River, Philadelphia

May 15: Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships

Lake Lenape, Mays Landing

May 20, 21: Stotesbury Cup Regatta, Schuylkill River, Philadelphia

May 27-28: Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta,

Cooper River, Camden County

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News