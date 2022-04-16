Local high school girls crews preparing for upcoming big competitions

The Ocean City High School girls crew team has more than 60 students in the program and should be a contender in several divisions during the upcoming major regattas.

Ocean City, like many of the area teams, raced at Lake Lenape Sprints III on April 9 and at the Manny Flick-Horvat IV regatta the next day in Philadelphia.

“So far, so good,” said Steve Kelly, the Ocean City girls crew coach and the O.C. girls and boys crew rowing director. “The weather for the most part has been cooperating. Most of the race days have been pretty nice. We’re starting to feel out the lineups for the season. I think for the most part we’ll do well.”

The Red Raiders are rowing a varsity eight, lightweight eight, junior eight, varsity four and freshman eight. The team has two sets of captains: seniors Maddie Keefer and Eileen Seif, and juniors Lily Beard and Bridget Millar.

Keefer, Seif and Beard are in the varsity eight, along with seniors Alexa Schlembach, Alayna Deegan, Molli Dahms and coxswain Maria Mastrando. The varsity four includes seniors Mackenzie Enteado, Sally Dahl, Soph Cera and coxswain Lily Fisher. The lightweight eight includes Millar, and seniors Emma Kelly (the coach’s daughter), Danielle Weidner and Lilly Teofanova.

“We’re hoping to win most categories at County’s (the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on May 15),” said Kelly, a second-year coach and a former La Salle University rower. “We hope to qualify for Nationals (the Scholastic Rowing Association of America regatta on May 27-28). We want to make the finals at Stotesbury and Nationals. It’s great to have a lot of seniors, and they’re nice kids. Our junior eight is mostly sophomores. We have a lot of young kids coming up.”

Several Ocean City seniors will compete in college next year, including Keefer (Jacksonville), Seif (Stetson), Mastrando (Miami, Florida), Kelly (Ithaca), Enteado (Stetson), Schlembach (Dartmouth) and Deegan (Monmouth).

Other schools

Absegami has a small team led by a strong varsity four, which has already had early success. Sarah Ghazaz and Adrianna Feliciano are the returnees to that crew from last year.

“I think the varsity four will be competitive, and we’ll see how our jayvee four will do,” Absegami coach Brad Young said. “I wish we could run a varsity eight, but we don’t have enough kids. Our two upper boats should be solid, but I’m not sure of the others.”

Holy Spirit, led by its varsity four, was The Press Team of the Year in 2021. The Spartans finished ranked No. 2 behind Moorestown in The Press Elite 11.

Rower Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna return from last year’s varsity four. Megan Baldwin, the team’s lone senior, is rowing singles. Chloe Cooke and Melissa Ledwold are two other key Spartans. Bencze, Lavigna, Cooke and Ledwold are all juniors.

“They (Baldwin and the juniors) are pretty much helping move the traditions and things we work on down to our sophomores,” Holy Spirit coach Joe Welsh said. “They’re doing a nice job. We’re young, and we have a great group of freshmen. We’re focusing on the junior eight as a big boat. The program shrank after COVID, and it’s tough to get the work ethic back. It takes a lot of hard work.”

Mainland Regional has a large team with many seniors.

Kyra White, Emma Barnhart, Addy Engle and Molly Carlton are seniors who could be in a varsity eight or four. Senior lightweight rowers include Jarah Higbee, Rian Heal, coxswain Sienna Carroccia, Sarah Tascon, Madison O’Brien and Sada Spooner.

“I’m optimistic about all of our boats,” Mainland coach B.J. Fox said. “Our jayvee boat has many younger rowers, and they’re working very hard and may upset some crews. Our varsity four, varsity eight and lightweight eight are filled with senior leaders who are tough and dedicated. We have several freshmen.”

Falcons' fours

Oakcrest is competing in four-boats this season, and has mostly young rowers. The Falcons ran a varsity four, freshman four and a double last weekend.

One of the leaders is Jaylin Moore, who will row for St. Joseph’s University next year. Two others are Kate McAvaddy and Abrielle Bouchacourt.

“The kids are tough and really looking forward to the season,” Oakcrest coach Charles Dupras said. “The freshmen have a lot of potential as well.”

Our Lady of Mercy Academy has a new coach, Jake Labarth, a former St. Augustine Prep and La Salle University rower.

The Villagers have senior coxswain Hailea Anderson, who will compete for Monmouth University next year. Liz Giamboy and Rose Mahon are talented sophomores.

“Hailea is leading the team, and we have a really strong group of sophomores as well,” said Labarth, who was a volunteer assistant at La Salle but is a head coach for the first time. “I want to instill a good work ethic in the team, and have them enjoy the sport. I want them to learn what it can provide them, and for them to get better each week.”

Atlantic City has some good returnees and some freshmen prospects. A.C. won the girls points title last spring at the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships.

The Vikings' returnees include seniors Alex Siganos, Jenna Chen and coxswain Zamya Hicks, plus juniors Grace Gaskill, coxswain Stella Smith and Melissa Tran. Freshmen already having an impact include Zuzanna Turska, Alexis Gormley, Anna Tran (Melissa’s cousin) and Kaitlynn Do.

“The team is a little bigger than last year,” said Atlantic City coach Sean Duffey, The Press Girls Crew Coach of the Year in 2021. “We only have three back from last year’s varsity. It’s exciting to see new faces already being with the varsity. We’re rebuilding but getting faster every day.”

Cedar Creek has a young team with less than 20, and a new coach in Mitch Rosen. Cedar Creek is led by seniors Sam Keough and Madison Mahieu, and juniors Silvana Torres and Breanna Blisard. The Pirates are running a junior eight, a varsity four and novice four.

“They’re working hard with a lot of potential,” Rosen said. “They need more water time. We’re hoping to improve and get better. They want to win, and hopefully eventually we will.”

Rosen is a former Temple University rower and a veteran coach in the area.

New Clan coach

Vineland has a new coach in Nicole DiTommaso and a little more than 20 students in the program. The Fighting Clan are running a varsity four and two novice fours. The varsity four crew includes coxswain Jenna Carlson, Sydney Morello, Kendyl Rivers, Grace Stanker and Kara Rivers (Kendyl’s sister). Ella Rivers is a senior novice, and Morgan Herron is another coxswain showing leadership.

DiTommaso is a former Haddon Township and University of Louisville rower who assisted one year at Bishop Eustace. She’s a head coach for the first time.

“Most of the girls are novices, which means they have a lot of potential,” DiTommaso said. “I think the season has so much room for growth. They’re young and hungry for victory. Every day they want to go out and do their best. It’s great to see that kind of energy.”

ACIT has a program in its first full season. Coach Abbey Gragg, a former Atlantic City High School and Marist College rower, was hired in 2020, the season canceled due to the pandemic. The team got a taste of competition last year, racing at the Atlantic County Championships. The Red Hawks don’t plan to race in Philadelphia this year but have rowed at Lake Lenape.

The team has about 20 members, and leaders include Avery Kurman, Annie Rodriguez and Nichole Valesquez.

“The team is great,” Gragg said. “The team is structured, and they really want to be there. The team doesn’t have any older girls to show them how to row. We’re a novice program, and we have to show them how to race competitively. We’ll race as much as we can and get everyone rowing. We’ll take the time to show them how to row, and go up from there.”

Egg Harbor Township has a small team in numbers but should be competitive in fours and smaller boats. Returnees include Kaitlyn Rice, Madeline Coyle, Ashley Timm, Mollie Ireland, Isabella Mardigian, Alexandra Brown and Rachel Kent.

“We’re down to 15 rowers on jayvee and varsity, but the kids are working very hard and improving on (ergometer rowing machines) in the boat every day,” said Dan Welsh, the Egg Harbor Township coach and brother to Spirit coach Joe Welsh. “They’re a tough group, and they’re learning how to push themselves. Their erg numbers are good, and they’re learning how to push harder and getting strength and stamina. By the time the medal (championship) races come around, we should have a few fast boats, if not more.”

