‘If you tell me I have to jump through 50 hoops to have a season, I’m going to jump through 50 hoops,’ Ocean City High School football coach Kevin Smith said. That said, Smith said he was nervous about being around that many people before team workouts began.
Patrick Smith wants his high school football senior season this fall to be memorable.
But the Holy Spirit running back wants that to be because of wins, losses and touchdowns. He hopes he and his fellow seniors aren’t remembered as the class that couldn’t play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It kind of gives you anxiety every day,” Smith said. “The days that we’ve been out there, you make the best of them you can.”
Nearly all fall high school sports teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties are currently preparing for the season.
But a question hangs over their heads: Will the season actually be played, or will the coronavirus postpone or cancel it?
Back in April, not long after the NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled because of the p…
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most of the state’s high school sports, seems committed to having a season. The NJSIAA said last week schools could still field sports teams even if they offer only virtual instruction this fall.
“We’re going to have to play the wait-and-see game,” Raso said. “But we told the guys any day that we’re out there just be thankful that we are.”
Most Cape-Atlantic League schools are in Phase Two of the four phases the NJSIAA designed to guide the activities of high school teams during the summer. Each phase allows athletes and coaches to do a little bit more. Phase Two allows athletes to gather in greater numbers. It also allows them to use a ball.
Players get their temperature taken before each workout and fill out paperwork to make sure they have no COVID-19 symptoms.
Ocean City football coach Kevin Smith admitted he was nervous before the workouts began.
South Jersey middle school athletics continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have 70 people on our team,” he said. “I haven’t been around 70 people since the wintertime.”
Coaches put in as much planning time for the workouts as they did for game-week practices, Kevin Smith said. In a sign of the changing times, Kevin Smith’s team was lifting weights outside instead of in the school’s weight room.
“If you tell me I have to jump through 50 hoops to have a season,” Kevin Smith said, “I’m going to jump through 50 hoops.”
The phased workouts will end Aug. 28. Teams then will be off until Sept. 14, when official practices begin. Most seasons will start Oct. 1 with football starting Oct. 2.
“My biggest worry is whoever the decision maker is has already made up their mind to shut everything down,” Kevin Smith said, “and they’re just waiting (to announce it). I don’t want them to give these kids false hope. If they know they’re going to shut it down, I want them to shut it down. If not, they have to give us a chance to play.”
Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he is optimistic high school sports can return this fall.
The fall season will be shorter. Football teams will play six regular season games and a scaled-down postseason, compared to traditionally playing eight to 12 games, depending on post-season play.
“I know there’s a lot of people out there who say, ‘How can football happen?’” Kevin Smith said. “To me it makes a lot of sense. It’s an outdoor activity. The (players) are monitored every day. They’re in a structured, monitored situation. The virus is spiking because of young people in unstructured environments. This is the opposite of that.”
If the season happens, Patrick Smith said all the athletes and coaches have had to overcome to make the games happen will make them even more memorable.
“I had a chance to play with teammates in a crucial time period,” Smith said. “It’s something that you can’t make up. It’s going to make history. Hopefully, we do have a season just to say, ‘We did it.’”
