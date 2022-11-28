Local high school football community assesses pros, cons of first season with expanded playoffs

New Jersey high school football history will be made this weekend.

Five public school state champions are set to be crowned Saturday and Sunday for the first time. Rather than just ending the season with regional championships, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association added an extra round, giving each public enrollment group semifinals and finals to declare overall state champions.

The state championships will be at Rutgers University's SHI Stadium. Millville will be one of those schools competing for the long-anticipated title when it takes on Northern Highlands at 6 p.m. Saturday. Almost every other sport has an overall winner, so this was "well overdue" for football, Hammonton coach Jim Raso said.

"It's definitely a neat concept to be able to play this thing all the way through," Raso said. "When you think about how many states besides ours had a (state champion) for all these years, it was just a matter of time before we got this opportunity. And it's a great opportunity."

After winning a sectional title in the past, teams would play for the South/Central and North regional championships. This year, all those teams made one bracket. Last season, Cedar Creek won sectional and regional titles but did not have the opportunity to be a true state champion.

"I think for a long time a lot of people were curious just to see a North Jersey vs. South Jersey game and to get a true overall state champion," said Cedar Creek coach James Melody, who said he would've loved to have gotten that extra game last year.

"I think it was a great idea. It was a long time coming. Us coaches have been talking about it for quite a long time now. It's good we get this opportunity."

The topic of an overall public state champion had been discussed for many years, Mainland Regional athletic director Mike Gatley said. He always had mixed emotions because it would change the format of high school football, conflicting with Thanksgiving Day games, for example.

Longtime rivalries had to be compromised, Gatley said.

"I was all for getting to a state championship, but I don't know if I necessarily wanted to end a Thanksgiving Day rivalry," said Gatley.

Gatley voted in favor of the state final because he wants the players to compete at a higher level, but he knows with that comes change, like schools doing away with Thanksgiving games.

"It was never about not wanting to play on Thanksgiving," Gatley said.

The season also started earlier. Some teams were done weeks before playing on the holiday. The Thunderbolts, who are still playing and fresh, on Thanksgiving Day played a Vineland team that had not played in two weeks.

That was the case for most schools that played on the holiday.

Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional moved their annual Anchor Bowl, traditionally a Thanksgiving morning game, to October.

Expecting teams to play in late November after a break of two or weeks would is not ideal.

"I don't know if that's fair to the kids either," Gatley said. "I get more concerned about injuries. Once the structure was set up for the state final, I think you had to really look at what was in the best interest for these kids and ultimately the coaches, too."

After 101 games, Ocean City and Pleasantville played their last Thanksgiving Day game last week. Red Raiders coach Kevin Smith was torn about that because he knows the tradition is there, but Ocean City had not played since Oct. 28. Waiting another month puts the players at risk for injury.

"One hundred years of tradition is not something you do away with lightly," Smith said. "It means a lot to people in both communities. … You have to try to balance out the risk and reward of these things."

Melody called it a "touchy subject" as there are so many schools that see those games as a tradition, "but at the same time if we want to get 14 games in and have a true overall state champion, you have to start the season earlier," he said.

With the new season setup, some teams, including Hammonton, played two games before the school year even started. The Blue Devils started practicing in late July and advanced to the South Jersey Group IV final, which was played Nov. 11 against Millville. Teams still playing this weekend have been on the grind even longer.

“That’s a long season if you compare it to other sports, but at the same time you have to give in order to get,” Raso said. "I guess that was the thing in order to have a true state championship. I guess they were trying to fit everything in.”

Smith said he has "mixed feelings" about the new format.

"I'm kind of torn on it because it forces us to start so early," said Smith, noting crowning a state champ "is a worthy idea, but it's an awful lot of inconvenience for 90-some-percent of the schools in the state just in order to get there."

Cedar Creek's season ended in the sectional semifinals in early November. The season ending that early was weird, Melody said, but that is part of the new format.

"I still consider sectional championships a state champions because it's a hard thing to do," said Melody. "It was definitely a long time coming. I was happy we were able to do it."