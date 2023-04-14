Like all high school crew coaches, St. Augustine Prep’s Ray D’Amico is busy making the Hermits faster this spring.

The St. Augustine boys team has 51 members this year, and the Hermits are running a varsity eight, second eight, lightweight eight and freshman eight.

Area crew has a full slate this weekend, with the third Lake Lenape Sprints regatta in Mays Landing on Saturday and the fourth Manny Flick-Horvat Series regatta of the season Sunday on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

Recently, D’Amico also had a chance to take a bow and reflect on his successful 23-year career at the Prep. He was inducted into the St. Augustine Sports Hall of Fame as a coach March 26 at the school in Buena Vista Township.

“It went great,” D’Amico said. “There was a sold-out packed house, and my whole family was there. I’m still overwhelmed. It’s an honor to be recognized.

“I saw a lot of people from the 23 years, it was pretty cool. There were at least 100 people who were there for me.”

D’Amico said he is proud of the culture that the program has established.

“I’m grateful to the varsity rowers, the coaches and all the wonderful parents,” he said. “I’m grateful to the three (school) administrations there have been. I thanked the kids, they worked so hard. No coach could do it without the athletes."

D'Amico's teams won seven State Championships in a row at the Cooper River in Camden County. The Hermits' 2006 lightweight eight, with son Matt D'Amico at stroke, won at the Stotesbury Cup and the Scholastic Rowing Association of America regattas. The Prep varsity eight won the 2008 Philadelphia City Championship.

“We did it right," D'Amico said. "We always ran a varsity eight, and we tried to get oars into the hands of every kid.”

This year’s St. Augustine team is led by five seniors, whom D’Amico described as “really good”. They are varsity-eight rowers Aaron Williams, Drew Hetzer and Chris Clayton, plus Kai Ackerman and Marcos Sneathen. The Hermits also have a big junior class. Williams has committed to Saint Joseph’s University and will row in the fall for the Hawks. Hetzer will row in the fall for Lehigh University.

The season's five championship events are on consecutive weekends, starting with the Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships on April 29 on the Cooper River. Next up will be the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships on May 6 and 7 on the Schuylkill River.

The Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships, the top local regatta, will be May 14 on Lake Lenape. The Stotesbury Cup Regatta is May 19 and 20 on the Schuylkill. The Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta, known as the Nationals, will be held this year on May 26 and 27 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Williams, a Prep junior-eight rower last year, is currently in seat-6 in the varsity eight. Hetzer was in the varsity eight last year, and the Hermits won the Atlantic County race and led the team to the Atlantic County boys points title.

"It feels great to be in the varsity eight. I like our boats so far," said Williams, an 18-year-old resident of Swedesboro in Woolwich Township. "Our first race in Philadelphia was exciting (a win in a four-boat race on March 19), and then we had one that wasn't so good (fifth place on April 2 in Philadelphia). We know we have to improve, and we'll keep working hard. But I think we'll get there.

"We have a lot of young guys on our team. In the next few years,, we should be really good. Our practices have been really competitive, and we're getting better every day."

St. Augustine hosted the six-race T.J. Hunt Memorial Invitational on April 8 on Lake Lenape, competing against St. Peter’s, of Jersey City, and Chaminade, of Long Island, New York. The Hermits had no wins but were competitive in four of the six races. St. Peter’s won five or six races to win the Lake Lenape Cup, the team points trophy. St. Augustine finished second in the lightweight eight and second eight races.

The event, formerly known as the Lake Lenape Invitational, honored the late Hunt, a former St. Augustine rower. “It was a great event for T.J., and he was honored and remembered in a number of ways,” D’Amico said.

“St. Pete’s had a great day, the first time they’ve won the Lake Lenape Cup. Our varsity eight was right in it. A lot of rowers in our varsity eight and second eight are pretty even. We may turn the lightweight eight into a lightweight four. We’ll get back to work and try to get faster.”

Boys Elite 11

1. Holy Spirit

2. St. Augustine Prep

3. Egg Harbor Township

4. Moorestown

5. Haddon Township

6. Ocean City

7. Absegami

8. Atlantic City

9. Mainland Regional

10. Bishop Eustace

11. Cedar Creek

Teams to watch

Absegami has a new coach in Jay Macchione, a former assistant for the Holy Spirit boys and girls teams. The Braves have a small team, and two of the leaders are Brayden Wright and coxswain Ricard Bonder. Macchione rowed for Holy Spirit, graduating in 1994. He played football for Central Connecticut State and Widener universities.

Atlantic City looks to have a rebuilding year with mostly young rowers. Key Vikings include Brian Scott, coxswain Josh Weinstock, Angel Velazquez, Anthony Falvo, Michael Tayoun and Aaron Simpson.

Atlantic County Institute of Technology has grown significantly in numbers, and coach Kerry Shaffer is confident the experience from last year's rowing will help the team progress. The Red Hawks are led by senior captains John Carrington and Jake Hocker.

Cedar Creek is now coached by Doug Mroz, an assistant last year. The Pirates are running a varsity four and a junior eight.

Egg Harbor Township has 11 key returnees and 20 new team members. Seniors include James Garoh, Mike Wojciechowicz, Cliff Dietelbaum, Tyler Heinze, Andrew Celano and Tom Routt. Also back are juniors Ryan Manning and Arton Jonuzi and sophomores Chase Brown, Ryan Jones and Jacob Garrow.

Holy Spirit was The Press Boys Crew Team of the Year in 2022 and returns most of its team. Mike Giegerich was also The Press Coach of the Year. The Spartans specialize in smaller sculling boats, including singles, doubles and quads. Seniors include Mike Rodriguez and Eric Martino, and Spirit has several juniors, including Nick Sarno, Phil Cappuccio, Ryan Bender and Jake Mali. Franklin Hudak and Alex Licklikner are two promising sophomores.

Mainland Regional has 42 on its team, mostly freshmen and sophomores. The Mustangs have four seniors, including captain Tyler Wimberg. Mainland is running varsity, second, freshman and novice eights.

Oakcrest has mostly young rowers, but the Falcons have seniors Christian Martinez and fourth-year rower Nick Kurtanidze.

Ocean City has five seniors, including three-sport athlete Colin Abbott, a cross country runner and swimmer who will get his 12th varsity letter. The others are Drew Young, Jimmy Nilsen, Ben Wilson and Joey Pepe. All five were members of last year's junior eight that won the Philadelphia City Championship.

St. Augustine Prep has a team with five key seniors and a big junior class. The Prep runs a varsity eight and second eight and a lightweight eight that could become a lightweight four.

Vineland has only two returning seniors, but a team with 55 members, including many juniors and sophomores. Leaders include Michael DeVito, Brendan Martinez, Liam McManus and Nick Mainero.

Girls Elite 11

1. Moorestown

2. Holy Spirit

3. Ocean City

4. Atlantic City

5. Absegami

6. Egg Harbor Township

7. Mainland Regional

8. Haddon Township

9. Haddonfield

10. Cedar Creek

11. Bishop Eustace

Teams to watch

Absegami has a young team with 16 girls, led by seniors Stephanie Ruales and coxswain Aubrey Puglise. The Braves run a novice four, lightweight four and varsity four.

Atlantic City returned everyone from last yea's junior four and novice eight crews, which both won the Philadelphia City Championship. Seniors include Grace Gaskill, Melissa Tran, Claire Kelly, Mackenzie Morgan, Yaisha Rios and Olivia Mule. Sophomores Alexis Gormley and Zuzanna Turska are also key returnees.

Atlantic County Institute of Technology has captains Avery Kurman and Stefany Mencias-Zuniga, plus Saige Colon, as leaders. All three are in the Red Hawks' varsity four. ACIT also runs a novice eight, and a quad or double. The Red Hawks won three races at the Lake Lenape Sprints I on March 25.

Cedar Creek, now coached by Doug Mroz, has a varsity eight, junior four and novice eight.

Egg Harbor Township has four seniors on a roster of 40. The Eagles have a good lightweight four and varsity four, plus many freshmen and novices. The lightweight four lineup has Lily Winkler, Mollie Ireland, Izzy Patel, Gianna Middleton and coxswain Talia DeNafo. The varsity four is Ally Brown, Isabela Mardigian, Anna Smith, Julia Latham and coxswain Makayla Lenhardt.

Holy Spirit was The Press Girls Team of the Year last spring, and Joe Welsh was the Coach of the Year. The Spartans return a strong lineup, led by seniors Olivia Bencze, coxswain Sara Lavigna, Chloe Cooke and Melissa Ledwold. The Holy Spirit lightweight four has already won twice in Philadelphia this season, and the varsity eight has one win in Philly.

Mainland Regional features six seniors who will compete for Division I collegiate crew teams in the fall. They are coxswain Jillian Lynch (Michigan State), coxswain Paige Whitley (Clemson), Gigi Molosso (Rhode Island), Madison Naman (North Carolina), Lily Gramlich (Drexel) and Colbee Obermeyer (La Salle). The Mustangs have 55 in all, mostly underclassmen.

Oakcrest has two seniors in Kate McAvaddy and Abrielle Bouchacourt, but many sophomores and juniors.

Ocean City is now coached by Mike Millar, a longtime O.C. boys coach. The Red Raiders have a roster of about 50, including seniors Lilly Beard, Keely Calloway, Molly Hoffman, Leah Japzon and Bridget Millar (the coach's daughter).

Our Lady of Mercy Academy so far has run a varsity four and a junior four.

Vineland is now coached by Paul Myers, who was already the boys coach. The Fighting Clan are running a varsity four, a novice eight and lightweight four. Kara Fuhlbrick and coxswain KaMayra Holmes are both in their fourth year. Erin Kraus and Sam Soracco are key sophomores.