Local athletes enjoy big day at Woodbury Relays

WOODBURY — During the cross country season, Natalie Clauhs suffered a stress fracture in her foot, which affected her performance in the indoor track and field season.

But the Hammonton High School freshman is now back to full health.

Clauhs, Amina Sykes, Kaylie Ranere and Caitlyn Fields finished first in the girls Division III 4,000-meter medley relay at the 48th edition of the Woodbury Relays at the Howard V. Staeger Memorial Track on the campus of Woodbury High School.

The quartet finished in 13 minutes, 34.35 seconds.

“I am very excited,” said Clauhs, 14, of Hammonton. “From winter track, I obviously didn’t have my best season because I was coming back from that injury. It’s really nice to come back to spring and do really well as a team.”

Sixty-eight schools competed Saturday. The Woodbury Relays are one of the biggest track and field events of the spring. Winners receive golden watches, a beloved staple of the prestigious event.

Clauhs called it stressful to be the first runner in a relay, but she still enjoys it. And earning the watch was just as exciting, Clauhs said. Ocean City’s Olivia Palmieri, Maggie Halbruner, Frankie Ritzel and Chloe Care finished second (13:46.04) behind Clauhs and her teammates.

Kaylie Ranere, Julianna Ruhf, Clauhs and Jessica Shinske were second in the 800 relay (10:57.87). The Hammonton girls finished second in team scoring in D-III with 29 points, and Ocean City was fourth with 23.

“During winter, I was not running my best. I’m really happy because I thought I did bad (leading off Saturday’s race), but then I ended up doing really well, and my team really just pushed it together. It was very nerve-wracking, but I’m glad my team won.”

Millville senior Leah Ellis won the girls long jump (17-11) and the triple jump (36-3.50). Amiyah Goolsby, Nina Watts, Aaliyah Goolsby and Ellis finished second in the girls Division IV 100 shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.54).

Ells was named the Most Valuable Girls Field Performer.

Early in the season, Ellis was not totally happy with her performances. But she said she is putting everything together now and is looking forward to rest of the season.

“I’m feeling really good about my performances,” Ellis said. “It’s just a build up for the rest of the season to get some good marks in (Saturday) and just keep building up on that.”

Gonzalez wins discus

Southern Regional junior Fabian Gonzalez won the boys discus, and it was not even close. His winning toss was 179-0, almost 30 feet longer than the second-place finisher, Clayton’s Shane Thompson (149-10).

Gonzalez’s throw was a season best. His personal-best toss is 186-5. Gonzalez noted he is throwing 10 feet farther than the was at his point last spring, so Gonzalez is hoping he can achieve a new personal best soon.

Gonzalez, who was also third in the shot put (56-1.50), earned the Most Valuable Boys Field Performer award.

“I don’t go into competitions looking to beat someone by a certain distance, per say,” said Gonzalez, 16, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “I just try to improve on my last meet and do the best I possibly can and just worry about myself.

“I mean it’s always nice to win by a big margin, but as long as I’m satisfied with my performance and I can say I did my best, that’s all that matters.”

More Millville

Millville junior Leah Howard won the girls javelin with a personal-best throw of 132-10. Her distance was top 10 in the state and top 50 in the nation, according to Milesplit.com.

Entering the event, Howard said, she felt confident because she has been working very hard recently. She said she is looking forward to the rest of the spring to see if she can get another personal-best throw.

“I feel good,” said Howard, 16, of Millville. “I just wanted to go out there and get a mark on Milesplit and put my name out there again. It was a huge PR for me. I feel good.”

Hammonton senior Austin Hudak won the boys javelin with a personal-best 193-10, which is ranked in the top 25 in the nation, according to Milesplit. He tossed that distance on his sixth and final attempt.

His previous PR was 188-2.

“I felt really good. It was on my last attempt.” said Hudak, 18, of Hammonton. “I just gave it all I had. I’m really happy. I want to keep going and try to get to the 200. I thank my family and all my coaches.”

Greyhounds win

Pleasantville’s Isaiah Davenport, Yusuf Golden, Irvin Marable III and Samir Miller won the Division II boys sprint medley relay (3:33.41). Davenport, Marble III, Miller and Xander Roberts-Bogin placed second in the 400 relay (3:27.99).

ACIT’s Tey’ana Ames was second in both the high jump (5-2) and shot put (38-3).The Red Hawks’ Amalinally Pemberton, TaShyah Sample, Amiyah Stephens and Joslynn Whaley placed second in the girls Division IV 200 relay (1:46.93) and 100 relay (50.23).

For Ames, her leap in the high jump was a personal-best.

“It was a nice day,” said Ames, 18, of Mays Landing. “I’m happy. It could always be a better day, but I am happy. I wanted to appreciate all my coaches and my family.”

Added Stephens, “I’m happy, but I think we could have done the extra things and got it. But I’m really proud of my relay and how we did.”

More excellence

In DIII, Hammonton’s Sierra Handy, Jenna Thibault, Jordyn Colasurdo and Jessica Shinske finished second in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay (1:21.78). Ocean City’s Owen Ritti, Nick Scarangelli, Reece Wagner and Chris Sardy were second in the boys 4,000 medley relay (10:49.74).

In the boys field events, Egg Harbor Township’s Isaiah Glenn finished second in the high jump (6-4). Teammate Chris Griffin was second in the javelin (162-5). Hammonton’s Connor Wright was third in the long jump (21-8.25). Southern’s Jaiden Brown was second in the shot put (56-7.50). Vineland’s Elijah McCullough placed second in the triple jump (44-1).

In the girls field events, Hammonton’s Emma Peretti was third in the discus (119-9). Ocean City’s Elaina Styer was third in the triple jump (35). EHT’s Adeline Umphlett placed third in the pole vault (9-6).

In DII, Middle Township’s Keira Phillips, Michah Dempsey, Anessa Murray and Sofia Jurusz placed second in the girls sprint relay (4:40.19). In DIV, EHT’s Evan Bevilacqua, Ahmad Fogg, Ke’mun Council and Malachi Wesley placed second in the boys 100 relay (43.76).

