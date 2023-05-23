CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Liz Martin and Leah Martin hear it often.

The Cedar Creek High School softball teammates share the same last name but are not related. The juniors are just good friends who have played together since they were in a 10-and-under league.

"Everyone thinks we are sisters," Liz Martin said.

Both helped the 11th-seeded Pirates to a 4-1 victory over sixth-seeded Middle Township in a South Jersey Group II first-round game Tuesday at the Boyd Street Field.

Liz Martin pitched a complete game, allowed just six hits and struck out eight. Leah Martin hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to open the scoring and later scored.

Cedar Creek will play at third-seeded Gloucester in the quarterfinals Friday.

"I knew it was going to be a battle of pitchers," Liz Martin said. "I knew we had to show up at the plate too, which we did. I knew my team was going to have my back at the plate, so I had to have theirs on the mound."'

Middle's Gabby Cruz pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts. Two of the Pirates' runs were unearned. Cruz got out of a few jams, including one with runners on second and third in the second inning and one with two on in the fifth.

Martin and Cruz are two of the top pitchers in the Cape-Atlantic League.

"Yea, she's a good pitcher," Liz Martin said.

Liz Martin singled to lead off the top of the fourth inning, and Hailey Parker was her courtesy runner. Allison Amadio reached on an error. Leah Martin singled in Parker to make it 1-0. Martin advanced to second on the throw home. Sophia Montag singled in Martin and Kileen McNeill to extend the lead to 3-0.

"I just wanted to do anything that could help our team out and win," Leah Martin said. "We needed those runs, and I just went up and wanted to out it in play. I was glad I was able to do that."

In the sixth inning, McNeill singled in Amadio to make it 4-0.

"We were just ready to go and came together as a team," Leah Martin said.

Amadio, the Pirates' junior catcher, went 3 for 3 with a double, a run and a walk. McNeill singled, scored one run and drove in one. Abby Messina, Abby Tassone and Ella Marano each singled.

Cedar Creek (CAL American) and Middle (National) compete in different divisions and had not played each this spring, so neither team knew what to expect, Pirates coach Shawn Cohen said.

"It was nice coming down here fresh," Cohen said. "It's not that opponent you have seen a few times and you're, like, 'Ugh, they've got our number or we've got their number.' So, it was a good game right from the start."

Middle had two runners on with two outs in the first, but Liz Martin got her third strikeout to end the threat. The Panthers also had two on again in the sixth, but Martin and her teammates got out of that jam.

In the bottom of the seventh, Middle's Armani Mejia hit a sacrifice grounder to score Kahlin Schaffer, who had doubled. Megan Turner, Sydnie Hunter, Cruz and Juliet Thompson each singled.

"It felt good to have a good game (Tuesday). It was a pretty long bus ride, but I feel like we all stayed locked in and showed up," Liz Martin said. "It'll be a pretty long bus ride Friday, but we have fun bus rides with music and relax and have fun."

Added Leah Martin, "We are going to build off this win and keep rolling,"

Gloucester (16-8) has won six of its last eight games. But Cedar Creek is ready for the competition. The Pirates are in a division with Egg Harbor Township and St. Joseph Academy, two teams ranked in The Press Elite 11. EHT is one of the best teams in the state. Cedar Creek only lost to the Eagles 3-2 on May 8 on a walk-off homer. Cedar Creek lost 3-0 to EHT on April 21.

Cedar Creek advanced to the sectional final last season and won the title in 2021.

"We are hanging with the good teams. That's all I can hope for when you are playing the Group IV teams," said Cohen, the Creek coach, "that they prepare us for this playoff run.

"We are constantly playing in good competition the entire time," he added. "There are no days we can take off. Every game is a tough game, and that just prepares us for the postseason because once you get to the postseason, every game is going to be a tough game."