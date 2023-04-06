The Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team beat Notre Dame 9-7 in a nonconference game Thursday.
Liam Griffin scored three or the Rams (2-0), who are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.Ty Murawski, Anthony Arch and Hayden Lucas each score twice Lucas added two assists. AJ Mattern made nine saves. Nick Roesch made five.
Southern led 5-5 at halftime.
Cedar Creek 15, Vineland 1: Evan Scholder and Jason Bishop each scored four for the Pirates (2-0). Bishop added four assists. Sean Ralston had three goals and two assists. Mike Jarvis, Robby Cote, Justin Assink and Luke Simon each scored once. Bryan Dougherty made eight saves.
Cody Smith scored once for Vineland (0-2). Destiny Collazo and Dakota Runkle. each made four saves
GALLERY: Lacey Township boys lacrosse vs. Absegami
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Lacey's Braedyn Gialanella looks to drive as Lacey Boys Lacrosse defeats Absegami on 4/6/2023
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.