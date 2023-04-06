Lexi Sears, Corinne Morgan lead Cedar Creek over Mainland

LINWOOD — Lexi Sears and Corinne Morgan are friends and teammates on the Cedar Creek High School girls track and field team, and their chemistry was on full display Thursday.

However, it was not on the track.

Sears threw two touchdown passes to Morgan as the Pirates defeated Mainland Regional 33-6 in a West Jersey Football League Girls Flag Football League game. Sears also connected with Morgan on two extra-point attempts.

Sears and Morgan each ran for TDs.

"I've known her since my freshman year," said Sears, who also plays basketball in the winter. "She even played basketball with me for a little bit, so I knew her then. We know each other and are friends and have chemistry because we have known each other for so long. It's easier to play with people you know."

The Mustangs (0-1) and Cedar Creek (2-0) each turned the ball over on downs to start the game, which is two 24-minute halves. The format was seven-on-seven as opposed to the traditional 11-on-11.

The playing field was 80 yards with two 10-yard end zones. The 80-yard field was broken down into four, 20-yard sections. If a team advanced to the next section, they earned a first down.

On Mainland's second possession, the Mustangs punted after a deflected pass. Near midfield, Sears connected with a wide open Morgan, who ran down the far sideline and scored.

After a touchdown, a team can go for one point (from the 3-yard line), two (from the 10) or three (from the 20). The Pirates went for one, which was a pass from Sears to Morgan.

Cedar Creek improved to 2-0 after beating Middle Township 38-12.

"I think it's great," Morgan said. "It's not just me, it's the team. Just every single person on this team is contributing. I think that it's great we are all able to have fun. We are just going out there and having fun and we are taking (wins), so it's all good."

Morgan, a senior, also had an interception and made some plays on defense by grabbing flags at opportune times. Morgan is a standout on the Pirates' soccer team and leads the program in career goals, so she understands how to read fields and create open space.

There is no contact in flag football, much like soccer.

"I think I did pretty good (Thursday)," Morgan said. "I think I could've had a few more touchdowns. But I think the effort on defense was there. Even if they had a clear run, I was getting there to pull their flags.

"I love the experience. This (sport) is definitely something new to me, but I'm having so much fun and love it, and that's all that matters. I'm excited for the rest of the season."

Morgan had about a 20-yard rushing score to extend the lead to 13-0. After forcing the Mustangs to punt, Sears ran to about the 8-yard line with 33 seconds remaining in the first half. She then threw another TD to Morgan, extending the lead to 19-0.

Mainland's Kasey Bretones made some defensive plays and catches in the first half, but Cedar Creek played great defense and covered well.

Cedar Creek co-coach Tim Watson said this new girls flag football league is more official than powderpuff games and great for the area. He said his team is proud to be the "first group to set a foundation for flag football" in South Jersey.

Fourteen teams are in the league, which is broken down into two divisions — the Shore and the Tri-County. Mainland, Oakcrest, Absegami Hammonton, Middle Township, Cedar Creek and Ocean City are the local schools in the league, and each competes in the Shore.

Pennsauken, Willingboro, Pemberton, Mastery Charter Camden, Burlington City, Kingsway Regional and Washington Township are in the Tri-County. Many athletes in the league play spring sports, like on Mainland and Cedar CReek

"We have really good girls, and they are awesome and are having a blast," said Watson, who is the former football coach at Cedar Creek and led the Pirates to two sectional championships. He is coaching with Fran Raph, who had coached the girls basketball team at the school and won a sectional title in 2012.

"They are easy to coach, so they really make it easy. Every game their chemistry is tightening up. … They are a smart group and really into it. It really has been a blast."

Early in the second half, Sears threw about a 43-yard TD pass to Morgan. After the duo connected on the extra-point attempt, the score was 26-0. Even though competing in track and playing football at the same time is challenging, "I really love doing both. I would never be able to pick one," Sears said.

"We are going to keep going and take a bunch of (wins). We aren't going to stop. We are just going to keep getting better. … We are starting to get to know each other more. At the beginning, most of us didn't really know each other. Now we are a team. We are a family."

Mainland scored in the second half after quarterback Mackenzie Miller threw a TD pass to Bretones on third-and-goal to cut the deficit to 26-6. Miller had about a 56 yard rush on that drive.

On the next drive, the Mustang's Denver Obermeyer had an interception. The Mustangs' softball player made some nice plays in the game. Teammates Sofia Day, who is a standout cross country runner, also had good runs.

Mainland coach Andrew Monroe said his team made adjustments in the second half and played better and "never gave up and their effort from start to finish is what I'm really proud of."

Mainland's first game was supposed to be April 1, but it was rained out. The Mustangs have a ton of star athletes who play other sports, so they will only get better, Monroe said.

"Definitely a fun atmosphere out here, especially coaching against coach Watson. I know they have a great program over there and are well-coached," Monroe said. "But our girls had fun out here. Once we get more familiar with the game play and the pace and how we can roll through things, I think we will be fine."

