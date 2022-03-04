Lenape uses late run to beat EHT 66-52

MOUNT LAUREL — Coach Cameron Bell of the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team knew Lenape went on a dominant fourth-quarter run Friday night.

Bells guessed it was 8-0 surge.

It was actually 16-0.

“I knew it was bad,” Bell said. “I didn’t realize it was that bad.”

Lenape ended one of the best seasons in EHT boys basketball history with a 66-52 win in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal. The 16-0 run turned a three-point lead with 7 minutes, 10 seconds left in the game into a 19-point advantage with 2:19 left.

“We weren’t making shots, and then they ramped it up on the offensive end,” Bell said. “You can’t come down miss a shot and give up a bucket. If we can’t score, we can’t win as simple as that.”

Lenape senior forward Tayvon Gaither dominated inside with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Aidan Anderson scored 21, and Tye Dorset sank two timely 3-pointers in the third quarter for Lenape. Rutgers University recruit and Lenape senior guard Derek Simpson scored 12 but had eight assists and wowed the crowd with an eye-opening steal and dunk in the second quarter and a block of an EHT 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

Carlos Lopez scored 16 for EHT. Junior guard DL Germann had 12 and four assists for the Eagles.

“It hurts,” Bell said. “I thought we could do it. It hurts. That’s all I can say. When you put it in perspective, we had a really good season, but that’s for tomorrow not for today.”

The conventional wisdom in the South Jersey basketball community was that third-seeded Egg Harbor (23-4) and second-seeded Lenape (26-3) would meet at some point in the state tournament. Fans filled Lenape’s gym, including a raucous Indians pep band and an enthusiastic EHT student section dressed in pink.

The game was played at a high level.

Lopez started fast. He sank his first two 3-pointers from well beyond the arc and scored 10 in the first quarter.

Lenape threatened to take control in the second quarter, building a seven-point lead. But EHT rallied behind Germann, who created shots for himself and his teammates.

A Lopez driving layup pulled the Eagles to within 47-44 early in the fourth. But at that point, Lenape’s defense took over. The Eagles struggled for open looks.

“It came down to their missed shots and how we were going to convert on offense,” Simpson said. “Carlos (Lopez) hit great shots in the beginning, and we converted back. But at the end of the game, there were a couple of stretches where they missed shots, and we got the ball and finished.”

In the final minutes, Bell pulled senor starters Lopez, Isaiah Glenn and Anthony Colon from the game. With a combined 37-5 record the past two seasons, this senior class changed the way South Jersey thinks about the EHT boys basketball program.

“These seniors are everything,” Bell said. “We’re going to miss them. For it to end like this, I hurt for those seniors.”

Lenape will play at top-seeded Cherry Hill East for the South Jersey Group IV title at 4 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, after the final buzzer sounded, Bell pulled EHT junior starters Germann and Jay-Nelly Reyes in close.

“I told them, ‘Look, when we’re back here again after everybody writes us off next year (because of the current seniors graduating), it will because of the heart you two have,’ ” Bell said. “They never stopped fighting. They never stopped playing.”

