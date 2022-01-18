 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Late Tuesday roundup: Lower stuns No. 10 St. Joe
0 Comments

Late Tuesday roundup: Lower stuns No. 10 St. Joe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivebasketballholder

Archie Lawler scored 25 points, including three 3s, as the Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball team upset St. Joseph Academy 69-66 in overtime in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday.

St. Joe (7-3) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. The Caper Tigers improved to 4-8.

Macky Bonner scored 16 for Lower. Jacob Bey added 14 points. Mike Cronin scored 10. Bonner and Cronin each made two 3s. Kamauri Wright scored four. The Caper Tigers trailed 26-23 at halftime.

In overtime, Lower outscored the Wildcats 9-6.

Ja'son Prevard scored a game-high 20 for St. Joseph. Ian Harvey Williams and Majid Abdur-Rahim each scored 10. Devon Theophile added eight points. Arnaldo Rodriguez scored seven. Myles Solomon and Quiani Bowens each scored four. Jared Demara scored three.

Atlantic City 57, Ocean City 49: Dylan Culmone scored 15 points to lead the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to the win in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday. 

Stephan Jones scored 12 for the Vikings (2-5). Nasir Turner scored nine. Amir Jones scored eight. Jacque Pridgen-Hill added seven points. Jai Pridgen-Hill (four) and Jacquel Holmes (two) also scored for the Vikings. 

Dylan Schlatter scored 15 for the Red Raiders (5-6). Omero Chevere scored 12. Pat Grimley (nine), Kori Segich (five), Pat Longergan (four) and Sean Sakers and Colin Randles (two each) also scored for Ocean City. 

Girls basketball

Hammonton 57, Egg Harbor Twp.: Emma Peretti scored 25 and grabbed 21 rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-2). Ava Divello scored 19 and had six steals. Giada Palmieri finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Sofia Purvis grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Shamaya Simola grabbed 10 rebounds.

Lyla Brown scored 17 for the Eagles (4-5). Amelia Zinckgraf scored 10. Averie Harding added seven points. Kara Wilson scored six.

Middle Twp. 54, Buena Reg. 23: Jada Elston scored 15 points (one 3-pointer) to lead the Panthers to the win. Brianna Robinson scored eight. Other scorers included Mia Elisono, CC DiMauro (three), Izzy Toland and Brynn Brophy (six each), Kylie Graham (five) and Iyanna Bennett (two). 

For the Chiefs, Jessica Perella scored six. Other scorers included Cami Johnson (five), Karley Jacobs and Autumn Sounders (four each) and Adrianna Capone (two).

Lower Cape May 28, Bridgeton 19: Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 10 for the Caper Tigers (2-5). For the Bulldogs (1-5), Adelina Wilks scored nine. scored four. Nijah Tanksley and Theonna Carroll (two each) and Clar'nayja Acevedo and Jamya Mosley (one each) also scored for Bridgeton.

Southern Reg. 48, Brick Memorial 26: Summer Davis scored 16 points for the Rams (4-6). Casey Collins scored 12. Davis and Collins each made a 3-pointer. Cuinn Deely scored eight. Skylar Soltis added seven points. Sarah Lally scored three. Taylor Kelly scored two.

Summer Castiglione scored 16 and made two 3s for Brick Memorial (3-7).

Manchester Twp. 63, Lacey Twp. 61: Manchester came back strong in the second half after being down 29-19 at half. Devyn Quigley led Manchester (6-3) with 31 points, four assists, four blocks and five steals. Amyah Bray scored 23 and grabbed six rebounds.

Maddie Bell scored 18 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double for the Lions (6-4). Sarah Zimmerman scored 15 and grabbed eight rebounds. Riley Giordano scored 12 and added five rebounds. Riley scored 11. Madison MacGillivray finished with five points and four rebounds. Reece Paget scored two.

Swimming, bowling

Girls swimming

No. 6 Ocean City 130, Cedar Creek 40

At Ocean City Aquatic &  Fitness Center, meters

200 Medley Relay-OC (Callie Bellwoar, Lilly Teofanova, Rachel Stauffer, Olivia Scherbin) 2:17.86

200 Freestyle-Mia Buonadonna OC 2:25.63

200 IM-Abby Hays OC 2:39.64

50 Freestyle-Stauffer OC 30.08

100 Butterfly-Kendra Canale CC 1:16.36

100 Freestyle-Buonadonna OC 1:06.46

400 Freestyle-Bellwoar OC 5:19.06

200 Freestyle Relay-OC (Mia Gallagher, Hays, Kelsea Cooke, Breanna Fabi) 2:04.78

100 Backstroke-Bellwoar OC 1:17.95

100 Breaststroke-Scherbin OC 1:29.16

400 Freestyle Relay-OC (Cooke, Stauffer, Hays, Buonadonna)4:32.33

Records: Cedar Creek 3-3; Ocean City 7-1

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 115, Wildwood Catholic Academy 39

At Joseph Von Savage pool, yards

200 Medley Relay-O (Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, Sarah Kern, Reece Hetzer) 2:07.24

200 Freestyle-Isabela Valle O 2:02.38

200 IM-Rossi O 2:20.67

50 Freestyle-McDonough O 27.26

100 Butterfly-Kern O 1:05.99

100 Freestyle-Valle O 57.55

500 Freestyle-Hetzer O 5:24.01

200 Freestyle Relay-O (Hetzer, Nikki Carpenter, Kern, Valle) 1:52.23

100 Backstroke-Rossi O 1:03.01

100 Breaststroke-McDonough O 1:14.80

400 Freestyle Relay-O (Valle, Carpenter, Rossi, Hetzer) 4:12.30

Records: OLMA 5-0

Vineland 124, Millville 43

200 Medley Relay—V (Ava Cohen, Gabby Brown, Ava Levari, Vanessa Williams) 2:18.76

200 Freestyle—Ashlynn Newton V 2:28.21

200 IM—Levari V 2:43.07

50 Freestyle—Lily Mahabir M 29.89

100 Butterfly—Alyanna Tiu V 1:20.29

100 Freestyle—Angie Mainiero V 1:09.83

500 Freestyle—Levari V 5:18.46

200 Freestyle Relay—V (Illiana Figueroa, Jada Williams, Madison Kenyon, Williams) 2:12.53

100 Backstroke—Mahabir M 1:20.12

100 Breaststroke—Brown V 1:29.86

400 Freestyle Relay—V (Figueroa, Tiu, Isabela Saltar, Newton) 4:51.53

Records: Vineland 6-1; Millville 2-4

Point Pleasant Borough 86, Barnegat 84

200 Medley Relay—P (Olivia Bruno, Sarah Santos, Bridget Cleveland, Ava Weiland) 2:10.64

200 Freestyle—Alyson Sojak B 2:35.87

200 IM—Delaney Dobbin B 3:06.28

50 Freestyle—Santos P 26.77

100 Butterfly—Santos P 1:04.08

100 Freestyle—Cleveland P 1:02.62

500 Freestyle—Jessica DeLong P 7:01.84

200 Freestyle Relay—B (Jessica Notaro, Delaney Dobbin, Emily McAvoy, Sojak) 2:10.55

100 Backstroke—Bruno P 1:16.06

100 Breaststroke—Notaro B 1:39.57

400 Freestyle Relay—P (DeLong, Bruno, Cleveland, Sarah Santos) 4:21.62

Records: Point Pleasant 4-3; Barnegat 3-4

Boys swimming

Lacey Township 94, Manchester Township 56

At Manchester, yards

200 Medley Relay-L (Jack Hrabal, Brennin Smith, Kieran McGovern, Quinten Reimer) 1:57.01

200 Freestyle-Casey Simonson L 2:13.44

200 IM-Hrabal L 2:24.03

50 Freestyle-Smith L 28.04

100 Butterfly-Michael Damato M 1:02.20

100 Freestyle-Simonson L 57.93

500 Freestyle-Hrabal L 5:52.63

200 Freestyle Relay-M (Antonio Szczech, Chase Destafney, Logan Alexander, Damato) 1:49.06

100 Backstroke-McGovern L 1:11.64

100 Breaststroke-Reimer L 1:09.35

400 Freestyle Relay-L (Simonson, McGovern, Hrabal, Reimer)

Records: Lacey 1-6; Manchester 0-4

Absegami 119, Buena Reg. 45

200 Medley Relay—A ( Gerard Traynor, Myles Smalls, Adam Bailey, Sebastian Zambrano) 1:55.60

200 Freestyle—Smalls A 2:28.84

200 IM—Traynor A 2:01.56

50 Freestyle—Bailey A 23.53

100 Butterfly—Traynor A 56.55

100 Freestyle—Bailey A 51.28

500 Freestyle—Tanner Innis B 5:07.23

200 Freestyle Relay—A (Sebastian Zambrano, Alex Locke, Liam Deibert, Smalls) 1:53.87

100 Backstroke—Veronica Butler B 1:08.31

100 Breaststroke—Smalls A 1:17.65

Barnegat 90, Point Pleasant Borough 79.5

200 Medley Relay—P (Sean Cleveland, Milo Stefanowicz, Nick Jankovich, Matt Woit) 1:52.92

200 Freestyle—Ryan Schager B 2:07.75

200 IM—Stefanowicz P 2:12.93

50 Freestyle—Jankovich P 24.93

100 Butterfly—Cleveland P 1:03.23

100 Freestyle—Declan Lustenberger B 57.87

500 Freestyle—Stefanowicz P 5:28.14

200 Freestyle Relay—P (Schager, Joseph Fiorentino, Anthony Idone, Justin Sullivan) 1:45.22

100 Backstroke—Cleveland P 1:06.03

100 Breaststroke—Schager B 1:08.86

400 Freestyle Relay—P (Collin Najdzinowicz, Logan Morris, Jankovich, Stefanowicz) 3:51.44

Records: Barnegat 5-2; Point Pleasant Borough 2-5

400 Freestyle Relay—A (Bailey, Derek Pham, Christopher Douglas, Traynor) 3:53.90

Records: Absegami 6-3; Buena 2-5

Girls bowling

Clayton 3, ACIT 1: C: Addie Fooks (482, 185), Samantha Reinert (444, 170); A: Grace Foster (525, 182), Hailey Super (483, 177), Kiara Flanagan (340, 124)

Records: Clayton 8-4; SCIT 10-3-1

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News