Late Tuesday roundup: Lower stuns No. 10 St. Joe

Archie Lawler scored 25 points, including three 3s, as the Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball team upset St. Joseph Academy 69-66 in overtime in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday.
St. Joe (7-3) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. The Caper Tigers improved to 4-8.
Macky Bonner scored 16 for Lower. Jacob Bey added 14 points. Mike Cronin scored 10. Bonner and Cronin each made two 3s. Kamauri Wright scored four. The Caper Tigers trailed 26-23 at halftime.
In overtime, Lower outscored the Wildcats 9-6.
Ja'son Prevard scored a game-high 20 for St. Joseph. Ian Harvey Williams and Majid Abdur-Rahim each scored 10. Devon Theophile added eight points. Arnaldo Rodriguez scored seven. Myles Solomon and Quiani Bowens each scored four. Jared Demara scored three.
Atlantic City 57, Ocean City 49: Dylan Culmone scored 15 points to lead the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to the win in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.
Stephan Jones scored 12 for the Vikings (2-5). Nasir Turner scored nine. Amir Jones scored eight. Jacque Pridgen-Hill added seven points. Jai Pridgen-Hill (four) and Jacquel Holmes (two) also scored for the Vikings.
Dylan Schlatter scored 15 for the Red Raiders (5-6). Omero Chevere scored 12. Pat Grimley (nine), Kori Segich (five), Pat Longergan (four) and Sean Sakers and Colin Randles (two each) also scored for Ocean City.
Girls basketball
Hammonton 57, Egg Harbor Twp.: Emma Peretti scored 25 and grabbed 21 rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-2). Ava Divello scored 19 and had six steals. Giada Palmieri finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Sofia Purvis grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Shamaya Simola grabbed 10 rebounds.
Lyla Brown scored 17 for the Eagles (4-5). Amelia Zinckgraf scored 10. Averie Harding added seven points. Kara Wilson scored six.
Middle Twp. 54, Buena Reg. 23: Jada Elston scored 15 points (one 3-pointer) to lead the Panthers to the win. Brianna Robinson scored eight. Other scorers included Mia Elisono, CC DiMauro (three), Izzy Toland and Brynn Brophy (six each), Kylie Graham (five) and Iyanna Bennett (two).
For the Chiefs, Jessica Perella scored six. Other scorers included Cami Johnson (five), Karley Jacobs and Autumn Sounders (four each) and Adrianna Capone (two).
Lower Cape May 28, Bridgeton 19: Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 10 for the Caper Tigers (2-5). For the Bulldogs (1-5), Adelina Wilks scored nine. scored four. Nijah Tanksley and Theonna Carroll (two each) and Clar'nayja Acevedo and Jamya Mosley (one each) also scored for Bridgeton.
Southern Reg. 48, Brick Memorial 26: Summer Davis scored 16 points for the Rams (4-6). Casey Collins scored 12. Davis and Collins each made a 3-pointer. Cuinn Deely scored eight. Skylar Soltis added seven points. Sarah Lally scored three. Taylor Kelly scored two.
Summer Castiglione scored 16 and made two 3s for Brick Memorial (3-7).
Manchester Twp. 63, Lacey Twp. 61: Manchester came back strong in the second half after being down 29-19 at half. Devyn Quigley led Manchester (6-3) with 31 points, four assists, four blocks and five steals. Amyah Bray scored 23 and grabbed six rebounds.
Maddie Bell scored 18 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double for the Lions (6-4). Sarah Zimmerman scored 15 and grabbed eight rebounds. Riley Giordano scored 12 and added five rebounds. Riley scored 11. Madison MacGillivray finished with five points and four rebounds. Reece Paget scored two.
