Late Tuesday roundup: Cape May Tech's Dylan Delvecchio scores 1,000th career point

Dylan Delvecchio scored 17 points, including his 1,000th career point, to lead the Cape May Tech High School boys basketball team to a 46-37 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.
His milestone came on a free throw late in the fourth quarter. The senior entered the game with 985 career points. Delvecchio now has 1,002, with a lot of season left.
Also, it was the first victory of the season for the Hawks (1-5).
Patrick Bean scored 14 for Cape May Tech. He made two 3s. Luke Czarnecki and Joe’l Hutchinson each scored five. The Hawks led 23-18 at halftime.
JJ Gonzalez scored 12 for the Chiefs (2-6). Dominic Caraballo scored 10. Samir Garrison added seven points. Jeremiah Doughty and Michael Ernst each scored three. Kyle McKeon scored two.
Bridgeton 82, Pennsville 40: Damon Jones scored a game-high 20 to go with eight rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (4-3). Angel Smith finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double. Deshawn Mosley scored 17 to go with five assists and three steals. Richard Mosley scored 10 and had five assists and three steals.
Tyrone Cleveland grabbed nine rebounds and scored eight. Antonio Wilmore scored five. Cameron Dunkle and Dallas Carper each scored two. Dunkle added six rebounds and three steals. Carper added five assists and four rebounds.
Luke Wood and Peyton O'Brien each scored 10 for Pennsville (0-7).
Brick Memorial 76, Barnegat 31: Dorian Alston scored 15 for Brick Memorial (4-2). Luke Braaten scored 12. and grabbed seven rebounds. For the Bengals (2-5), Shikeith Gordon scored a game-high 17. Shawn Javines added seven points. Mason Krey (three) and Logan Kreudl and Johnnel Johnson (two) also scored for Barnegat.
Southern Reg. 57, Toms River North 55: Nick Devane scored 14 to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Rams (3-5). Tom Menegus scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds. Jaden Anthony finished with 11 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Nolan Schubiger scored eight. Max DiPietro scored five to go with five rebounds and four assists. Caden Schubiger scored five.
A.J. Emnace scored 14 for Toms River North (2-6). Lamir Mitchell acored 13. Ryan Baker and Jeremiah Pruitt each scored nine.
Holy Spirit 79, Cedar Creek 48: Jayden Llanos scored 23 to lead the Spartans (4-2) to their second straight win. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek fell to 2-5. No further information was available.
Girls basketball
Pinelands Regional 52, Jackson Liberty 48 OT: Bridget Dudas scored 41 to lead the Wildcats (1-4) to their first victory of the season. She made two 3s. Kayla Weber scored four. Ariana Broughton led Jackson Liberty (0-6) with 28 points. Ashanti Boothe scored 10.
The Wildcats led 22-20 at halftime. Jackson Liberty outscored Pinelands 10-4 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Pinelands outscored Jackson Liberty 11-7 in the extra period.
Toms River North 44, Southern Reg. 36: Julia Grodzicki scored 15 for Toms River North (4-3). Georgia Pissott scored 13. For the Rams (1-6), Sarah Lally scored 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds for the double-double. Skylar Soltis scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals.
Cuinn Deely grabbed eight rebounds and scored five for Southern. Casey Collins finished with four rebounds, two points and two assists. Summer Davis added two rebounds and two steals.
Brick Memorial 34, Barnegat 32: Summer Castiglione and Melanie Hiotis each scored nine for Brick Memorial (2-5). Lindsay Tighe scored eight. For the Bengals (3-2), Cara McCoy scored 15 and grabbed eight rebounds. Adrianna Kappmeier scored 10.
Emma Thornton finished with 11 rebounds, six points and two steals for Barnegat. Sydney Collins grabbed four rebounds, had three assists and scored one. Isabel Guiro grabbed four rebounds.
