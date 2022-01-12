 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Late Tuesday roundup: Cape May Tech's Dylan Delvecchio scores 1,000th career point
Late Tuesday roundup: Cape May Tech's Dylan Delvecchio scores 1,000th career point

Dylan Delvecchio scored 17 points, including his 1,000th career point, to lead the Cape May Tech High School boys basketball team to a 46-37 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.

His milestone came on a free throw late in the fourth quarter. The senior entered the game with 985 career points. Delvecchio now has 1,002, with a lot of season left.

Also, it was the first victory of the season for the Hawks (1-5).

Patrick Bean scored 14 for Cape May Tech. He made two 3s. Luke Czarnecki and Joe’l Hutchinson each scored five. The Hawks led 23-18 at halftime.

JJ Gonzalez scored 12 for the Chiefs (2-6). Dominic Caraballo scored 10. Samir Garrison added seven points. Jeremiah Doughty and Michael Ernst each scored three. Kyle McKeon scored two.

Bridgeton 82, Pennsville 40: Damon Jones scored a game-high 20 to go with eight rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (4-3). Angel Smith finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double. Deshawn Mosley scored 17 to go with five assists and three steals. Richard Mosley scored 10 and had five assists and three steals.

Tyrone Cleveland grabbed nine rebounds and scored eight. Antonio Wilmore scored five. Cameron Dunkle and Dallas Carper each scored two. Dunkle added six rebounds and three steals. Carper added five assists and four rebounds.

Luke Wood and Peyton O'Brien each scored 10 for Pennsville (0-7).

Brick Memorial 76, Barnegat 31: Dorian Alston scored 15 for Brick Memorial (4-2). Luke Braaten scored 12. and grabbed seven rebounds. For the Bengals (2-5), Shikeith Gordon scored a game-high 17. Shawn Javines added seven points. Mason Krey (three) and Logan Kreudl and Johnnel Johnson (two) also scored for Barnegat.

Southern Reg. 57, Toms River North 55: Nick Devane scored 14 to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Rams (3-5). Tom Menegus scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds. Jaden Anthony finished with 11 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Nolan Schubiger scored eight. Max DiPietro scored five to go with five rebounds and four assists. Caden Schubiger scored five.

A.J. Emnace scored 14 for Toms River North (2-6). Lamir Mitchell acored 13. Ryan Baker and Jeremiah Pruitt each scored nine.

Holy Spirit 79, Cedar Creek 48: Jayden Llanos scored 23 to lead the Spartans (4-2) to their second straight win. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek fell to 2-5. No further information was available.

Girls basketball

Pinelands Regional 52, Jackson Liberty 48 OT: Bridget Dudas scored 41 to lead the Wildcats (1-4) to their first victory of the season. She made two 3s. Kayla Weber scored four. Ariana Broughton led Jackson Liberty (0-6) with 28 points. Ashanti Boothe scored 10.

The Wildcats led 22-20 at halftime. Jackson Liberty outscored Pinelands 10-4 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Pinelands outscored Jackson Liberty 11-7 in the extra period.

Toms River North 44, Southern Reg. 36: Julia Grodzicki scored 15 for Toms River North (4-3). Georgia Pissott scored 13. For the Rams (1-6), Sarah Lally scored 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds for the double-double. Skylar Soltis scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals.

Cuinn Deely grabbed eight rebounds and scored five for Southern. Casey Collins finished with four rebounds, two points and two assists. Summer Davis added two rebounds and two steals.

Brick Memorial 34, Barnegat 32: Summer Castiglione and Melanie Hiotis each scored nine for Brick Memorial (2-5). Lindsay Tighe scored eight. For the Bengals (3-2), Cara McCoy scored 15 and grabbed eight rebounds. Adrianna Kappmeier scored 10.

Emma Thornton finished with 11 rebounds, six points and two steals for Barnegat. Sydney Collins grabbed four rebounds, had three assists and scored one. Isabel Guiro grabbed four rebounds.

Highland Reg. 44, Cumberland Reg. 19: Breelynn Leary scored 20 for Highland (5-1). Dacia Mack, Ashley Dean and Jalena Lee each scored six. The Colts fell to (0-6). No further information was available.

Swimming

Girls swimming

Barnegat 89, Brick Township 77

At Ocean County YMCA, yards

200 Medley Relay-BT (Brylin Greenberger, Emily Dolan, Amanda Mology, Kaitlyn Goldsmith) 2:20.19

200 Freestyle-Alyson Sojak BA 2:35.42

200 IM-Mology BT 2:34.54

50 Freestyle-Hailee Lutz BA 29.66

100 Butterfly-Mology BT 1:09.97

100 Freestyle-Sojak BA 1:11.84

500 Freestyle-Greenberger BT 6:43.09

200 Freestyle Relay-BA (Sarah Schager, Jessica Notaro, Julia Brown, Sojak) 2:11.41

100 Backstroke-Greenberger BT 1:17.54

100 Breaststroke-Notaro BA1:37.33

400 Freestyle Relay-BT (Greenberger, Courtney Keizer, Lucia Tirico, Mology) 4:51.38

Records-Brick 0-5-1; Barnegat 2-3

Cedar Creek 100, Middle Township 70

At George L. Hess Educational Complex, meters

200 Medley Relay-CC (Kendra Canale, Logan Roesch, Abby Clapp, Amber Klose) 2:23.01

200 Freestyle-Megan Winterbottom CC 2:35.88

200 IM-Canale CC 2:46.61

50 Freestyle-Sophia Braun MT 29.61

100 Butterfly-Canale CC 1:15.88

100 Freestyle-Braun MT 1:08.30

400 Freestyle-Winterbottom CC 5:34.15

200 Freestyle Relay-(Clapp, Julia Flynn, Winterbottom, Klose) 2:09.20

100 Backstroke-Natalie Ilieva MT 1:32.96

100 Breaststroke-Klose CC 1:32.37

400 Freestyle Relay-CC (Flynn, Alana Crosson, Winterbottom, Canale) 4:52.67

Records: Cedar Creek 3-0

No. 3 Mainland Reg. 135, Cape May Tech 32

At Mainland, meters

200 Medley Relay—M (Summer Cassidy, Jordyn Ricciotti, Claudia Booth, Monica Iordanov) 2:13.15

200 Freestyle—Alexandra Batty M 2:30.51

200 IM—Ricciotti M 2:32.16

50 Freestyle—Ella Culmone M 29.73

100 Butterfly—Iordanov M 1:11.42

100 Freestyle—Aixell Perez M 1:06.12

500 Freestyle—Laci Denn M 4:53.69

200 Freestyle Relay—M (Samantha Camey, Sophie Sherwood, Iva Palakarska, Culmone) 2:01.22

100 Backstroke—Alivia Wainwright M 1:09.92

100 Breaststroke—Shannon Sharkey M 1:31.97

400 Freestyle Relay—M (Batty, Booth, Denn, Wainwright) 4:24.59

Records: Mainland 4-0; CMT 0-4

No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 132, No. 11 Atlantic City 33

200 Medley Relay—E (Katie Carlos, Rhylee Cornell, Julia Latham, Sam Bork) 2:07.66

200 Freestyle—Megan Fox AC 2:11.08

200 IM—Rachel YushanE 2:38.38

50 Freestyle—Olivia Evans E 28.79

100 Butterfly—Carlos E 1:10.05

100 Freestyle—Kayla Nguyen E 1:03.38

500 Freestyle—Fox AC 4:35.47

200 Freestyle Relay—E (Denise Yushan, Cornell, Evans, Bork) 1:59.71

100 Backstroke—Carlos E 1:08.70

100 Breaststroke—Cornell E 1:21.52

400 Freestyle Relay—E (Denise Yushan, Evans, Latham, Rachel Yushan) 4:20.33

Records: EHT 3-1; Atlantic City 2-3

Boys swimming

No. 6 Mainland Regional 132, Cape May Tech 34

At Mainland, meters

200 Medley Relay-M (Carson Vasser, Matt Giannantonio, Ryan Brown, Blaze Valentino) 2:00.44

200 Freestyle-Chris Pozza M 2:37.38

200 IM-Giannantonio M 2:29.70

50 Freestyle-Brown M 27.08

100 Butterfly-Mason Bushay M 1:01.86

100 Freestyle-C. Vasser M 57.90

400 Freestyle-Zach Vassar M 4:23.75

200 Freestyle Relay-M (Giannantonio, C. Vasser, Brown, Bushay) 1:43.73

100 Backstroke-Alex Savov M 1:06.12

100 Breaststroke-Evan Falk M 1:19,.42

400 Freestyle Relay-M (Z. Vassar, C. Vasser, Giannantonio, Bushay) 3:57.58

Records: CMT 1-3; Mainland 5-1

Barnegat 111, Brick Township 56

At Ocean County YMCA, yards

200 Medley Relay-BA (Christopher Schumann, Ryan Schager, Tyler Finkle, Emanuel Valles) 2:00.46

200 Freestyle-Christopher Deleeuw BA 2:21.37

200 IM-Schager BA 2:24.67

50 Freestyle-Asher Cloupe BT 23.87

100 Butterfly-Richmond Coombs BT 1:09.92

100 Freestyle-Schumann BA 57.47

500 Freestyle-Deleeuw BA 6:37.59

200 Freestyle Relay-BA (Schager, Valles, Deleeuw, Anthony Idone) 1:54.60

100 Backstroke-Daniel Ohr BA 1:11.36

100 Breaststroke-Schager BA 1:09.52

400 Freestyle Relay-BA (Finkle, Valles, Idone, Schumann) 4:11.89

Records: Brick 1-4-1; Barnegat 3-2

Cedar Creek 102, Middle Township 67

At George L. Hess Educational Complex, meters

200 Medley Relay-CC-2:08.41 (Andres Carpio, Ryan Vankawala, Jon Nass, Matthew Winterbottom) 2:08.41

200 Freestyle-Parker Grace CC 2:20.34

200 IM-Brandon Acevedo MT 2:25:10

50 Freestyle-David Gutierrez CC 27.44

100 Butterfly-Acevedo MT 1:09.25

100 Freestyle-Winterbottom CC 1:02.49

400 Freestyle-Grace CC 4:59.52

200 Freestyle Relay-CC (Carpio, Gutierrez, Kris Pahang, Grace) 1:53.99

100 Backstroke-Gutierrez CC 1:18.79

100 Breaststroke-Carpio CC 1:20.05

400 Freestyle Relay-CC (Winterbottom, Nass, Gutierrez, Grace) 4:24.51

Records: Cedar Creek 4-1

No. 2 Egg Harbor Twp. 123, Atlantic City 47

200 Medley Relay—E (Dylan DeWitt, Will Nguyen, Ethan Do, Corey Lin) 1:57.27

200 Freestyle—Charles Schreiner E 2:02.34

200 IM—DeWitt E 2:22.07

50 Freestyle—Do E 26.01

100 Butterfly—Do E 1:01.44

100 Freestyle—Micheal Wojiechowicz E 57.14

500 Freestyle—James Haney AC 4:11.36

200 Freestyle Relay—E (Leo Smilevski, Do, Wojiechowicz, Schreiner) 1:46.38

100 Backstroke—Haney AC 1:02.65

100 Breaststroke—Nguyen E 1:16.66

400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Haney, Tommy Pham, Casey Nguyen, Brandon Cahill) 4:01.61

Records: EHT 4-0; Atlantic City 4-2

Coed swimming

Buena Reg. 86, Pleasantville 51

200 Medley Relay—B (Veronica Butler, Jonathan Collazo, Ayla Falciano, Sebastian Gonzalez) 2:27.63

200 Freestyle—Tanner Innis B 1:55.23

200 IM—Austin Wokock B 2:40.29

50 Freestyle—Sebastian Gonzalez B 28.87

100 Butterfly—Ayla Falciano B 1:21.20

100 Freestyle—Innis B 52.17

500 Freestyle—Butler B 6:44.23

200 Freestyle Relay—B (Innis, Falciano, Collazo, Wokock) 1:59.62

100 Backstroke—Butler B 1:14.79

100 Breaststroke—Wokock B 1:25.08

400 Freestyle Relay—B (Innis, Gonzalez, Butler, Wokock) 4:24.75

Records: Buena 1-4; Pleasantville 0-4

