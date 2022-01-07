Late Thursday roundup: Imene Fathi scores 16, Wildwood edges Gloucester Catholic

Imene Fathi scored a team-leading 16 to lead the undefeated Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 50-49 victory over Gloucester Catholic in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Thursday.
Ava Troiano scored 13 for the Warriors (4-0). Macie McCracken added 12 points. McCracken and Fathi each made two 3s. Emily Little scored eight. Maya Benichou scored one.
Wildwood led 23-20 at halftime.
Angelina Barrera led the Rams (4-2) with a game-high 23 points, including six 3s. Macie Nugent added 13 points, including three 3s. Natalia Barrera scored seven. Alyssa Elliott and Cambrie Todd each scored three.
Ocean City 48, Pleasantville 11: The Red Raiders improved to 3-2. Nadja Cherry scored five for Pleasantville. Ah’Lajziah Gainer grabbed five rebounds and two blocks. Khaliyah Haraksin grabbed five rebounds and scored three. Avyiona Figueroa (two) and Cassidy Tolbert (one) also scored for Greyhounds.
No further information was available.
Lacey Twp. 49, Barnegat 29: Maddie Bell scored 18 and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lions (6-2). Sarah Zimmerman grabbed seven rebounds and scored six. Reece Paget scored six to go with five rebounds. Riley Giordano scored seven to go with six assists five rebounds and four steals. Madison MacGillivray and Riley Mahan each scored three. Brooke Schmidt grabbed three rebounds and scored one.
Cara McCoy and Emma Thornton each scored eight for the Bengals (3-1). Adrianna Kappmeier scored five.
Boys basketball
Wildwood Catholic 69, Absegami 35: Justin Harper led the Crusaders (3-3) with 18 points. Rashee Bell scored 13. Azmir Kates scored 11, including three 3-pointers. Akeel Johnson added eight points. Tayshaun Jackson scored six. Jimmy Kane and Manny Weaver each scored four. Landon Hart (three) and Gonzalo Gonzalez (two) also scored for Wildwood Catholic.
The Crusaders led 37-22 at halftime.
Hassan Bey scored a team-leading 17 for the Braves (3-2). Kenny Van Hunter added eight points. Vraj Sheth (three) and Javon Brown and Emir Chambers each scored two.
Egg Harbor Twp. 85, Cedar Creek 81: Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 35, including five 3-pointers, for the undefeated Eagles (8-0). DJ Germann added 19 points. Isaiah Glenn and Anthony Colon each scored 10. Jay-Nelly Reyes (five), Noah Holliday (four) and Aaron Bullock (two) also scored for EHT.
Ramar Cook Jones scored 23 for the Pirates (1-4). Jamir Cruse added 18 points. Dustin Anderson and Sean Snyder each scored 14. Tyree Burrell added six points.
Middle Twp. 59, Atlantic City 37: Anthony Trombetta led the Panthers (4-2) with 19 points. He made two 3s. Bubba McNeil added 15 points. Gavin Aftanis scored 11. Jamir McNeil added 10 points. Mike Zarfati (four) and Devon Bock (two) also scored for Middle.
Atlantic City led 27-25 at halftime. Middle outscored the Vikings 24-8 in the third quarter, and 10-4 in the fourth.
Jacque Pridgen-Hill scored 18 for the Vikings (0-4). Stephen Jones scored 11. Nasir Turner added six points. Ismail Kanu scored four.
Bridgeton 57, Cape May Tech 47: Damien Jones scored 16 for the Bulldogs (2-2). Kalvin Underwood scored 12. For Cape May Tech (0-4), Joe’l Hutchinson led with 16 points. Dylan Delvecchio scored 15. Patrick Bean scored nine.
Bridgeton led 25-24 at halftime, but outscored Cape May Tech 14-9 in the third quarter. No further information was available.
