Late Thursday roundup: Imene Fathi scores 16, Wildwood edges Gloucester Catholic

Imene Fathi scored a team-leading 16 to lead the undefeated Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 50-49 victory over Gloucester Catholic in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Thursday.

Ava Troiano scored 13 for the Warriors (4-0). Macie McCracken added 12 points. McCracken and Fathi each made two 3s. Emily Little scored eight. Maya Benichou scored one.

Wildwood led 23-20 at halftime.

Angelina Barrera led the Rams (4-2) with a game-high 23 points, including six 3s. Macie Nugent added 13 points, including three 3s. Natalia Barrera scored seven. Alyssa Elliott and Cambrie Todd each scored three.

Ocean City 48, Pleasantville 11: The Red Raiders improved to 3-2. Nadja Cherry scored five for Pleasantville. Ah’Lajziah Gainer grabbed five rebounds and two blocks. Khaliyah Haraksin grabbed five rebounds and scored three. Avyiona Figueroa (two) and Cassidy Tolbert (one) also scored for Greyhounds.

